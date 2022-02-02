21 Fun Birthday Card Ideas for Friends, Partners, and More

Have you picked out the perfect birthday gift for that special someone in your life? Whether it’s for a romantic partner, a lifelong friend, or a casual-but-critical work BFF, your awesome gift deserves an equally awesome card—and this list is chock full of ‘em!
Ranging from super-simple to endearingly over-the-top, you’ve got an ace up your sleeve with these creative birthday card ideas for friends and more.
Thoughtful Birthday Card Ideas for Friends
There’s school friends, work friends, lifelong friends, friends of friends . . . No shortage of friendly people you could surprise with a birthday card!
Here are some easy birthday card ideas for a friend of any kind.
1. Hand-Lettered Beauty
Hand-lettering is a design trend with serious staying power. No matter who you’re wishing happy birthday to, a hand-lettered card is perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your friend’s birthday wishes.
2. Perfectly Punny
Everyone loves a pun! Okay, well, not everyone—but maybe a clever turn of phrase is exactly what the birthday grump in your life needs.
3. A Pun of Your Own
Feeling creative? Write your own pun to go with any birthday card! Pro tip: The easiest cards to pun off of are those with a strong theme, like the spaceship card below.
If you need some inspiration, check out these surprisingly simple tips for effective visual puns.
4. Brain Teasers
Instead of a regular old card that can be opened in seconds, make the birthday boy or girl work for it by putting the message in a jigsaw puzzle. You can order custom puzzle cards online or create your own from a DIY kit or a spare piece of cardboard.
Another brainy idea is a birthday word search card.
5. Glamorous Birthday Cards
If you’ve got a friend who loves all things lux, this birthday card strikes just the right tone. Add a complementary phrase like, “No one shines as bright as you on your birthday!” (If you’re adding some custom design, you could glam it up more with a trendy bokeh or confetti effect, too.)
Creative Birthday Card Ideas for Best Friends
What about the lucky few whose calls you never decline, no matter how busy you are? Best friends definitely deserve a little extra thought on their birthday!
6. Handcrafted Birthday Card
Homemade cards are fun to make and definitely express how much you care. Depending on your comfort with craftiness (and your free time), you can go as ornate or simple as you’d like:
- Deck out the card with washi tape or cute stickers.
- Follow these simple instructions to create a clever candy card.
- Tie twine or dried flowers around the envelope for a rustic look.
- Cut and paste letters from a magazine to create a nostalgic 90s collage birthday card.
- Have kids? Let them in on the fun to end up with a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
7. Superbly Sarcastic
Why should your friend get all the attention just because it’s their birthday? Add a little bite to your birthday wishes with a sarcastic card like this one—combining the best of the puns with the harsh truth that only a best friend can tell.
8. A Little More Encouraging
If the previous idea didn’t quite land with you, then here’s an opposite (and possibly more endearing) suggestion—be encouraging!
After all, we’re all aging at the same rate, right?
9. Heartfelt and Genuine
Whether you choose a slightly sassy birthday card or one that’s more earnest, heartfelt words are always a welcome touch. Something like . . .
- No one’s been there for me as long as you. I’m grateful for you and excited to celebrate your birthday!
- Happy birthday to the world’s best best friend. Seriously!
- I’m thankful to have your support in my life. Let’s celebrate you today!
If your BFF happens to double as your mother, there’s a lot more inspiration in this list of special birthday messages for mom.
10. A Birthday Card Chain
Most birthday cards are opened and then immediately lost in the shuffle of life. But, what if you could get more mileage—and way more memories—out of the same piece of paper?
Here’s how it works. You write a message to your best friend on their birthday, and then they write a message on the same card and send it back on your birthday. Rinse and repeat, year after year!
Many years down the road, you’ll love this visual timeline of your best friendship.
Sure-to-Please Birthday Card Ideas for a Boyfriend
It’s pretty hard to go wrong with a birthday card for your boyfriend. Think about what makes your relationship special and then capture that spark in your card.
Don’t worry—plenty of food for thought below!
11. Scavenger Hunt Card
Turn your boyfriend’s birthday card into a whole experience by making the card the first clue in a birthday scavenger hunt. Print out a map in lieu of a card, or write a cryptic message that will lead him to a series of hidden birthday surprises.
12. Puns with Love
Back with all the birthday puns—because, seriously, they’re one of the most versatile birthday card ideas for friends, boyfriends, anyone!
13. Age Jokes
Is your boyfriend just a few months older than you? Mere days, even? Then you certainly can’t miss the chance to poke fun at his age.
14. Photo Collage
Add some pizzazz to a plain birthday card by enclosing some photo prints of your favorite moments together. Mini Polaroid-style pictures are both trendy and convenient as they’re small enough to fit inside most greeting card envelopes.
If you don’t have a retro instant camera, you could recreate this trendy photo effect using a template from PicMonkey.
Pro subscribers can add a Polaroid frame or vintage film strip to any image in just a click.
15. Oversized Birthday Wishes
Make your boyfriend smile (or perhaps cringe with loving embarrassment) with a supersized birthday card. How? By turning your card into a poster.
Thoughtful Birthday Card Ideas for a Girlfriend
No need to stress over finding meaningful birthday card ideas for your girlfriend! Each of the ideas below includes an element of personalization and surprise to make your girlfriend feel loved on her birthday.
16. Custom Portrait Card
There’s nothing more personalized than a custom portrait of you and your girlfriend. Lots of artists offer custom birthday cards with drawn-to-order portraits—allowing the birthday card to double as a work of art!
Or, you can DIY. Just use an effect like Posterize to quickly turn your photo into a true work of art.
17. Pop-up Paper Cards
In a world of flat cards, give the gift of surprise. Pop-up cards put a memorable twist on a traditional paper card. If you’re feeling creative, you could even make your own.
18. Oh So Sweet
You don’t have to get all fancy to express your birthday love. Something as simple as a sweet-themed birthday card with a handwritten note can be the most touching of all.
Here’s a tip: Lots of Valentine’s Day cards are just as suitable for birthdays, too.
19. Multiple Mini Cards
Make your girlfriend feel extra loved by giving not just one but several mini birthday cards. You could hide them throughout her daily routine, giving her a fun surprise to open whenever she reaches in her purse, gets in the car, or lays down to sleep.
20. “Birthday Card” Redefined
Who says your birthday card has to be a standard birthday card? The message is what matters most—and you can put that message on anything, not just a folded piece of paper.
Either by handwriting or ordering custom prints, you could say happy birthday on:
- Coasters
- Wine labels
- Picture frames
- Ornaments
- Floral bouquets
- Jewelry
- Cookies
- A trendy retro letter board
Want something even more unconventional and delightful? Do an online face swap of your favorite romantic photo and print it out on a birthday card or poster!
You’ll be asking yourself, “Whose birthday is it again?”
Bonus Idea: Digital Birthday Card Ideas for Friends Near and Far
Many of the ideas above center on paper cards, but digital birthday cards are another terrific way to say happy birthday. One serious benefit to a digital design is that you can completely customize it by adding your own photos and writing your own pitch-perfect headline (perhaps pulled from that decades-long inside joke?).
And, once the card itself is made, the sky’s the limit!
You can easily reuse the same elements to whip up ALL the birthday things: social media posts, matching birthday party invitations, or even a hilarious virtual background to surprise your work BFF on the first zoom call of the day.
To unlock your creativity, check out some birthday card templates and bring your punny, funny, or heartfelt birthday greetings to life.
Looking for even more ideas? Check out these birthday card designs for family members.
Cover image via Joshua Resnick.