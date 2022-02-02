21 Fun Birthday Card Ideas for Friends, Partners, and More

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

Have you picked out the perfect birthday gift for that special someone in your life? Whether it’s for a romantic partner, a lifelong friend, or a casual-but-critical work BFF, your awesome gift deserves an equally awesome card—and this list is chock full of ‘em!

Ranging from super-simple to endearingly over-the-top, you’ve got an ace up your sleeve with these creative birthday card ideas for friends and more.

Thoughtful Birthday Card Ideas for Friends

There’s school friends, work friends, lifelong friends, friends of friends . . . No shortage of friendly people you could surprise with a birthday card!

Here are some easy birthday card ideas for a friend of any kind.

1. Hand-Lettered Beauty

Hand-lettering is a design trend with serious staying power. No matter who you’re wishing happy birthday to, a hand-lettered card is perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your friend’s birthday wishes.

So much fun in such a small card! Hand-lettered birthday card by Belinda Kou on Dribbble.

Creative lettering makes a simple birthday wish feel fancy. Image by Blake Watts on Dribbble.

2. Perfectly Punny

Everyone loves a pun! Okay, well, not everyone—but maybe a clever turn of phrase is exactly what the birthday grump in your life needs.

Who could resist this adorable birthday avocado? Image via minimolestudio.

3. A Pun of Your Own

Feeling creative? Write your own pun to go with any birthday card! Pro tip: The easiest cards to pun off of are those with a strong theme, like the spaceship card below.

If you need some inspiration, check out these surprisingly simple tips for effective visual puns.

“Hope your birthday is outta this world!” or “We come in peace…for a piece of cake.” Design by Evgenii Dolgov on Dribbble.

4. Brain Teasers

Instead of a regular old card that can be opened in seconds, make the birthday boy or girl work for it by putting the message in a jigsaw puzzle. You can order custom puzzle cards online or create your own from a DIY kit or a spare piece of cardboard.

Another brainy idea is a birthday word search card.

Generate a word search using any free online tool, then upload the image to a birthday card template like this one!

5. Glamorous Birthday Cards

If you’ve got a friend who loves all things lux, this birthday card strikes just the right tone. Add a complementary phrase like, “No one shines as bright as you on your birthday!” (If you’re adding some custom design, you could glam it up more with a trendy bokeh or confetti effect, too.)

Gold, glitter, and glitz in this birthday card template! Image via Helga_Kor.

Creative Birthday Card Ideas for Best Friends

What about the lucky few whose calls you never decline, no matter how busy you are? Best friends definitely deserve a little extra thought on their birthday!

6. Handcrafted Birthday Card

Homemade cards are fun to make and definitely express how much you care. Depending on your comfort with craftiness (and your free time), you can go as ornate or simple as you’d like:

Deck out the card with washi tape or cute stickers.

Follow these simple instructions to create a clever candy card.

Tie twine or dried flowers around the envelope for a rustic look.

Cut and paste letters from a magazine to create a nostalgic 90s collage birthday card.

Have kids? Let them in on the fun to end up with a truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Simple stickers (and a glitter bomb!) jazz up this plain birthday card. Photo by Tara Winstead from Pexels.

7. Superbly Sarcastic

Why should your friend get all the attention just because it’s their birthday? Add a little bite to your birthday wishes with a sarcastic card like this one—combining the best of the puns with the harsh truth that only a best friend can tell.

Oh, it’s your birthday? Donut care! Image via lemonsandlizards.

8. A Little More Encouraging

If the previous idea didn’t quite land with you, then here’s an opposite (and possibly more endearing) suggestion—be encouraging!

After all, we’re all aging at the same rate, right?

Redefine “aging” to “awesome” with this birthday card design. Image via littleWhale.

9. Heartfelt and Genuine

Whether you choose a slightly sassy birthday card or one that’s more earnest, heartfelt words are always a welcome touch. Something like . . .

No one’s been there for me as long as you. I’m grateful for you and excited to celebrate your birthday!

Happy birthday to the world’s best best friend. Seriously!

I’m thankful to have your support in my life. Let’s celebrate you today!

Tell your BFF how special she is in a birthday card like this one.

If your BFF happens to double as your mother, there’s a lot more inspiration in this list of special birthday messages for mom.

10. A Birthday Card Chain

Most birthday cards are opened and then immediately lost in the shuffle of life. But, what if you could get more mileage—and way more memories—out of the same piece of paper?

Here’s how it works. You write a message to your best friend on their birthday, and then they write a message on the same card and send it back on your birthday. Rinse and repeat, year after year!

Many years down the road, you’ll love this visual timeline of your best friendship.

Use a birthday card template to set the stage for years of BFF messages!

Sure-to-Please Birthday Card Ideas for a Boyfriend

It’s pretty hard to go wrong with a birthday card for your boyfriend. Think about what makes your relationship special and then capture that spark in your card.

Don’t worry—plenty of food for thought below!

11. Scavenger Hunt Card

Turn your boyfriend’s birthday card into a whole experience by making the card the first clue in a birthday scavenger hunt. Print out a map in lieu of a card, or write a cryptic message that will lead him to a series of hidden birthday surprises.

Customize a birthday card template with your own super-secret scavenger hunt clue.

12. Puns with Love

Back with all the birthday puns—because, seriously, they’re one of the most versatile birthday card ideas for friends, boyfriends, anyone!

This birthday pun is too sweet not to love. Image via tannikart.

13. Age Jokes

Is your boyfriend just a few months older than you? Mere days, even? Then you certainly can’t miss the chance to poke fun at his age.

This card has just enough sass to make your boyfriend laugh. Image by Jordan Whetzal via Behance.

14. Photo Collage

Add some pizzazz to a plain birthday card by enclosing some photo prints of your favorite moments together. Mini Polaroid-style pictures are both trendy and convenient as they’re small enough to fit inside most greeting card envelopes.

If you don’t have a retro instant camera, you could recreate this trendy photo effect using a template from PicMonkey.

Pro subscribers can add a Polaroid frame or vintage film strip to any image in just a click.

Instant Polaroid frames make for a cool retro look. Make this photo collage card your own.

15. Oversized Birthday Wishes

Make your boyfriend smile (or perhaps cringe with loving embarrassment) with a supersized birthday card. How? By turning your card into a poster.

Thoughtful Birthday Card Ideas for a Girlfriend

No need to stress over finding meaningful birthday card ideas for your girlfriend! Each of the ideas below includes an element of personalization and surprise to make your girlfriend feel loved on her birthday.

16. Custom Portrait Card

There’s nothing more personalized than a custom portrait of you and your girlfriend. Lots of artists offer custom birthday cards with drawn-to-order portraits—allowing the birthday card to double as a work of art!

Or, you can DIY. Just use an effect like Posterize to quickly turn your photo into a true work of art.

Why not posterize yourself by customizing this romantic card template?

17. Pop-up Paper Cards

In a world of flat cards, give the gift of surprise. Pop-up cards put a memorable twist on a traditional paper card. If you’re feeling creative, you could even make your own.

Beautifully crafted paper card by Margaret Scrinkl via Behance.

18. Oh So Sweet

You don’t have to get all fancy to express your birthday love. Something as simple as a sweet-themed birthday card with a handwritten note can be the most touching of all.

How sweet it is! Image by Jessica Gunderson on Dribbble.

Here’s a tip: Lots of Valentine’s Day cards are just as suitable for birthdays, too.

Just a few text edits, and you can turn this Valentine’s Day card into a romantic birthday card.

19. Multiple Mini Cards

Make your girlfriend feel extra loved by giving not just one but several mini birthday cards. You could hide them throughout her daily routine, giving her a fun surprise to open whenever she reaches in her purse, gets in the car, or lays down to sleep.

Use a birthday card set to give your girlfriend 6x the birthday love! Image via WinWin artlab.

20. “Birthday Card” Redefined

Who says your birthday card has to be a standard birthday card? The message is what matters most—and you can put that message on anything, not just a folded piece of paper.

Either by handwriting or ordering custom prints, you could say happy birthday on:

Coasters

Wine labels

Picture frames

Ornaments

Floral bouquets

Jewelry

Cookies

A trendy retro letter board

This “birthday card” is Instagram-worthy and reusable! Photo by Ylanite Koppens from Pexels.

Want something even more unconventional and delightful? Do an online face swap of your favorite romantic photo and print it out on a birthday card or poster!

You’ll be asking yourself, “Whose birthday is it again?”

Bonus Idea: Digital Birthday Card Ideas for Friends Near and Far

Many of the ideas above center on paper cards, but digital birthday cards are another terrific way to say happy birthday. One serious benefit to a digital design is that you can completely customize it by adding your own photos and writing your own pitch-perfect headline (perhaps pulled from that decades-long inside joke?).

And, once the card itself is made, the sky’s the limit!

You can easily reuse the same elements to whip up ALL the birthday things: social media posts, matching birthday party invitations, or even a hilarious virtual background to surprise your work BFF on the first zoom call of the day.

To unlock your creativity, check out some birthday card templates and bring your punny, funny, or heartfelt birthday greetings to life.

Looking for even more ideas? Check out these birthday card designs for family members.

Cover image via Joshua Resnick.