27 Birthday Card Ideas to Create for Your Family

Every birthday provides another opportunity to celebrate the people you care about most. The plans you craft, the gifts you choose, and the cards you give can all go a long way in making the day special.

We know that sometimes a store-bought card just won’t cut it. Here are twenty-seven different birthday card ideas, so you can find one for every member of the family.

Birthday Card Ideas for Dad

1. The Man, the Myth, the Legend

A collection of different fonts and colors can bring new life to a well-known phrase. Use the image from Shutterstock, or recreate a similar design with our friends at PicMonkey.

Start with “Dad” at the top of the card and add your own special saying and design elements as you wish.

2. The Makings of a Great Dad

Just what exactly is your dad made of? Share your thoughts with this birthday card idea. Start with a simple background and list out what your dad is known for. Something funny, something sweet, it’s all fair game. As long as it adds up to show that he’s 100% amazing.

3. Showcase His Skills

Make this card design your own in PicMonkey.

If your dad has a hobby or passion, incorporating it into his birthday celebration can make it extra memorable. Pair this unique card with a gift of the same theme to make it all come together.

Birthday Card Ideas for Mom

4. Made with Love

Image via Sumita Nanda.

Don’t just tell your mom that she’s loved on her birthday. (But, we’ve got you covered if you need happy birthday messages.) Take the extra step to show her with a heart-filled birthday card. Use a combination of hearts and polka dots, along with complementary colors in the design to make the card catch her eye.

5. Mixed Florals

Image via melaics.

If you want an elegant birthday card, this is it. These drawn flowers are timeless. When recreating this design yourself, look for assets that include your mom’s favorite flowers to take the customization to the next level.

6. Always Room for More Cake

Image via Emily Zalla.

Moms have a lot on their plate. Choose this sweet card design to remind them that on their birthday, there’s always room to treat themselves to something extra. Keep the rest of the card simple to let the cake be the focus.

Birthday Card Ideas for Kids

7. From Your Favorite Creature

Design credit: FATIMAH Tahir.

Create a birthday card for kids that’s inspired by a less-than-scary monster or mythical creature. Try combining digital art with tactile items—like googly eyes or pom-poms—to create an even more memorable experience.

8. Child-Like Drawings

Image via Igor Levin.

Add some charm to the card you give with this kid-friendly design. Recreate this design by looking for hand-drawn design elements, or draw them yourself. Choose a plain background so that you can choose many colorful design elements.

9. Going with a New Age

Make this card design your own in PicMonkey.

Make the birthday card you give a keepsake by including the child’s age prominently on the card. A clean design combined with a special element like their favorite animal creates a classy, whimsical look.

Birthday Card Ideas for Sister

10. A Play on Words

Make this birthday card design your own in PicMonkey.

For the sister who can appreciate something silly—this is the card you need. This punny pick and the cartoon art style is perfect for those young or young at heart. Customize the message on the inside with your own joke to take this to the next level.

11. Retro Happy Birthday

Keep it simple with this birthday card idea. Add different shapes, colors, and textures to your design to elevate the card and make it something that your sister would be proud to display after her big day.

12. What a Sister Truly Is

Image via ArtistMiki.

Who needs the dictionary definition to define the bond that sisters share? Start with a plain white background and black text to add the definition to the front of the card, then cross it out to show your sister how you see your relationship instead.

Birthday Card Ideas for Brother

13. Level up

For the gamer in your life who isn’t thrilled about turning another year older, this birthday card idea is a good pick. Personalize the card by adding art inspired by their favorite console or controller.

Image via Shema Elgamea.

14. Brother and Friend

Image via Gini8.

Give this simple and kind card to the cool brother in your life. This bold design features strong black text and a simple pair of shades. The classic concept is one that will work for any year in their life.

15. For the Board Game Fan

Image via ChristopherCrafts.

This fun, personalized card combines a simple design with game tiles to create a birthday message you won’t find in any store. Start with a clean design and choose your own favorite game pieces to achieve a similar look.

Birthday Card Ideas for Grandma

16. Bring the Family Together

Image via Amir Abou-Roumié.

As your grandma reaches more and more birthdays, her family tree is growing around her. Bring that to life by showing off your own art skills, or select some faces and icons to represent different members of your family, along with other birthday assets such as candles and cupcakes.

17. Sweetest Grandma in the World

Simple cards can be just as beautiful as their busier counterparts. This striped card with a thoughtful message and floral design is a good choice if you’re looking for something classic. Take inspiration from the design and swap out the floral art or other color choices to personalize your selection.

18. Make Every Letter Count

Image via GreenVirals

A grandma can encompass different traits. This beautiful card will show your grandma many of the things you love about her, and you can fill the inside of the card with your own meaningful birthday message.

Birthday Card Ideas for Grandpa

19. Best Grandpa in the World

Birthdays are a great time to reflect on everything that’s happened in a person’s life, including what Birthdays are a great time to show someone what they mean to you and explain the impact that they have. Create a custom birthday card with this gold star design that tells your grandpa exactly what makes him the best.

20. Vintage Style

Getting older does come with its perks. If you’re looking for a unique birthday card idea, you can appeal to your grandfather’s classic tastes with this card inspired by vintage cars.

21. Glitter and Gold

Make this card design your own in PicMonkey.

Say everything you need to in just a few words. This simple black and gold card would be a beautiful addition to any celebration, especially on a milestone birthday.

Birthday Card Ideas for Aunt

22. Heartfelt Birthday

For your aunt that loves a rustic feel, this card is the perfect pick. Design your card with her favorite colors and and special message to show that you put thought into the concept and made it just for her.

23. Make It a Super Day

Image via NoraVector.

We’ve heard of super moms . . . but what about super aunts? Use this fun comic book birthday card idea for your aunt’s next birthday to show her how much you appreciate everything she does.

24. Sweet Birthday

Make this card design your own in PicMonkey.

Give your aunt a card as sweet as she is on her birthday by using this charming design. Feel free to customize the template with different art and colors, but keep the colors on each element similar to maintain visual cohesion.

Birthday Card Ideas for Uncle

25. Uncle Saurus

Image via teestyle.

Your fun uncle needs a fun birthday card to match his personality. Start with bold typography and a simple dinosaur graphic, before bringing the card together with your own personalized message on the inside.

26. So Much Love

Image via Caitlin E. Aguilar.

If you can never seem to tell your uncle how much you love him, this funny birthday card idea will show the sentiment for you. A script-style font adds a special touch to a special message.

27. Cheers

As you grow, the relationship between you and your uncle may change, but his birthday is a good time to remind him of all he’s taught you. Customize this design with your own meaningful picture to make this card a hit.

Skip the search for the perfect birthday cards this year and make your own to ensure you get exactly what you’re looking for. There are endless birthday card ideas waiting for you. Use these images and designs as inspiration to make something unique for a member of your family.

Cover image via Pintau Studio.