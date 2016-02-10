Share this: Facebook

Say hello to the newest addition to the Bigstock partnership program—Instapage!

Instapage seeks to simplify the task of creating compelling landing pages. For a business, a landing page might highlight a single product or offer a contact page that allows users to sign up, ask a question, or provide an email address to request more information. For a personal site or blog, landing pages might explain what the site is about or offer contact information and social media links.

Instapage understands that having the right image on your landing page can drive impact and exponentially increase clicks, page views, and leads generated. They also understand their customers’ frustrations with using complicated editing tools, managing multiple image subscriptions, and having to leave the platform to search for images. This is why Instapage saw the value in giving their users access to beautiful, professional images from Bigstock to enhance their pages—whether it’s a captivating hero image above the fold, a textured image for the background, or a visual cue that moves the viewer down the page.

Through a direct Bigstock integration within their newly reimagined image manager, Instapage wants to take the pain points out of the image search and selection process. This partnership allows their users to search Bigstock’s library of 35 million royalty-free images, preview images, and then purchase them for one flat price—all without leaving the Instapage platform. Upon purchase, the image pops up in their workflow, ready to edit as needed. And, of course, every time a Bigstock image is used, the contributor behind it earns a royalty.

To take it one step further, Instapage honed in on the overall search experience. Bigstock’s search algorithm, powered by data collected from more than a decade of image download history, exposes users to the best-in-class search—leading them to the right image quickly and effectively.

Take a look:

Aside from simplified pricing, powerful search, and in-platform use, one other feature that will make landing page designers breathe a sigh of relief is trendy content. Users can now find a wide variety of new, trendy content such as Bokeh, Flat Lay, Quirky Hipster, Vintage/Retro, and Coffee Shop. For more global, creative, and design trends, check out Shutterstock’s 2016 Creative Trends Report.

Choose an image from Bigstock’s library of 35 million royalty-free images, which are arranged in easy-to-navigate categories.

Purchase images without leaving the page you’re editing.

Insert the images you purchase directly into the page and edit them however you want!

The Instapage and Bigstock partnership has created an experience that helps users avoid not only interruptions in workflow, but also the unpredictable licensing coverage that comes with picking images from all over the internet. Instapage users will save time and aggravation—all while creating beautiful and captivating landing pages for their business needs. If you haven’t checked out the new image manager tool, click here to give it a whirl.