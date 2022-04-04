How to Take Better, Not-So-Boring Work Photos

Charles Manning is an actor and writer, based in New York City. He was previously the style director for Cosmopolitan.com and the digital director for The Daily Front Row. When he isn't acting or writing, he enjoys cooking elaborate meals, building things, and snuggling with his adopted geriatric cats.

Stock photographer Aleksej Vasic shares valuable pointers on how to create unique, authentic at-work photos.

Aleksej Vasic has been working in stock photography for his entire adult life . . . and then some! “ When I started, I was in high school and still a minor,” says Vasic. “So, I had to wait until I was eighteen to [properly enter the industry].”

At first, he worked alone, but eventually, he hooked up with a friend and fellow photographer. Together they founded Lumina Images, a lifestyle photo production studio, which at its height, employed around forty-five people in various full and part-time roles.

“It was quite exciting,” he says. “It really evolved into quite a big production.”

Despite Lumina’s success, in 2019, Vasic and his partners decided to put their business on hold, halting the production of new shoots, and focusing on their own personal projects instead.

The timing of this move, of course, could not have been better. Just a few months later, photo production all around the world ground to an abrupt stop in the wake of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lumina stopping shoots didn’t mean they stopped making money. Indeed, their photos continued to sell (and sell well) throughout the pandemic. Particularly, their images of people at work sell. These photos somehow manage to feel simultaneously versatile, specific, intimate, and even authentic.

This is doubtlessly the goal of all good lifestyle stock photography, which lives in a niche rife with clichés: white-walled rooms, lifeless clothing, cold light, pasted-on smiles.

Vasic and his team worked hard to avoid all of these.

Lumina Images captures the new reality of how we work from home. Image via Lumina Images / Blend.

The result is a catalog of images that continues to generate income, despite the rapidly changing face of work and office life around the globe.

As for exactly how they did it, and how other photographers can do it too, Vasic has some advice worth heeding.

1. Remember: Not All Work Happens in an Office

Work can happen anywhere, and even when it does happen in an office, not all offices look the same. Diversify your locations and your concept of where and how work is done. Your photos will be more successful and relatable as a result.

Images via Lumina Images / Blend x2.

2. Stay Ahead of the Curve . . . Follow Real World Trends

Vasic and his team couldn’t have known COVID was coming or how it would impact office work. During their annual trips to Bangkok to shoot, they often noticed people wearing face masks while sick.

They started incorporating face masks into some of their office photos. When the pandemic struck and masks at work became the norm, they had images ready to go.

Image via LStockStudio.

3. Hire Models That Actually Work the Jobs You’re Looking to Photograph

Most stock models don’t model full time, they have other jobs to supplement their incomes. Be they baristas, office workers, or nurses, you can and should use that to your advantage.

For instance, if you want to shoot a masseur, hire a real masseur as your model. If that’s not possible, at least try to have a real masseur on-hand to make sure everything looks right.

Image via LStockStudio.

4. Give Your Models Real Work to Do

Rather than having a group of models sitting around a conference table and pretending to talk about a marketing strategy, actually have them do it. Give them a project to work on. It doesn’t have to be hard.

“If you give them a project everyone can relate to, they will start talking to each other and interesting stories will start to develop,” says Vasic.

Having something to focus on, besides how they look, allows for more natural interactions between the models and makes the whole process a lot more enjoyable.

Images via Lumina Images / Cavan Images, LStockStudio x2.

5. Dress Your Set with Unique Props and Furnishings to Make Your Photos Distinctive

Image via LStockStudio.

Just because you’re renting an office to shoot in, doesn’t mean you can’t move furniture around and add things to make it look more unique. If you just leave everything as is, what’s to stop the next photographer who books that space from taking the exact same picture you did?

6. Work with Professional Set Decorators and Stylists Whenever Possible

Hire people whose work and taste you like. Then, trust them to do what they do.

This also goes for clothing stylists. Office wardrobes tend to be conservative, but that doesn’t mean they are completely without color or personality. A professional stylist can help you walk that line.

7. Work with a Specific Color Story in Mind

Remember that specific colors and color combinations do better in some markets than others.

“If I know I’m shooting something for potential use in Qatar, then I know it has to have some burgundy in it,” says Vasic. “Otherwise, it’s not going to sell.”

This is another place that stylists can be particularly helpful, because while you want to tell a color story, you don’t want to beat people over the head with it.

8. Leave Room for Text and Graphics

Remember that some photos will be used on their own as hero images, but others will need to work in support of text and/or graphics layered on top of them. It’s essential that you provide some empty space for designers to work with.

Image via LStockStudio.

9. Think of Your Photos as Stills from a Film . . . and Compose Them Accordingly

“Things are starting to look much more cinematic, thanks to the influence of Netflix and independent filmmakers,” says Vasic. “I think that’s part of why more moody photos are selling better than ever now. Everything doesn’t have to be all bright and smiley. And, if it is smiley, it still needs to feel real, not cheesy.”

10. Natural Lighting Is King

If you must use additional lights, set them outside a window to better replicate how light would naturally fill the room you’re shooting in.

“I never want to look like I’m shooting in a studio,” says Vasic.

11. Diversity, Diversity, Diversity

Racial diversity is important, but so is diversity in terms of age, gender expression, and body type. That said, Vasic suggests you not try to represent everyone in a single photo.

Instead, hire different groups of models. Mix and match them based on the specific story you’re trying to tell and the client you envision selling the photos to.

Images via Lumina Images / Blend, LStockStudio x2.

12. Avoid Cliches, Even if They Sell Well

“We always tried to avoid handshakes,” says Vasic. “They would sell well, but they felt so cheesy.” Especially if you’re shooting for a more high-end agency like OFFSET, you want to avoid tropes clients can get anywhere.

Instead, create images that feel more unique and authentic.

13. Tell a Story

Try to think of your photos as collections that tell a larger story. Really follow that one model and show them engaged in different aspects of their job. That way, if a client really responds to a particular model or setup, there are more photos available for them to buy, should they want to continue the story.

Images via Lumina Images / Blend x2.

Cover image via LStockStudio.