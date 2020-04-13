Share this: Facebook

This list of the most popular website builders will help you find the best fit for your digital dreams.

Whether you’re a freelance designer, a small-business owner, or a budding professional, a great website makes a statement customers or clients can trust. You’ll present your business and services as more substantial and well-equipped by carving your own space on the internet — not by relying on basic social media pages.

With so many website builders out there, it can be daunting to figure out which one you should use. Some do this well, some do that well. Some do most functions, but not all — and which functions do you really need?!

In addition, there are a lot of lists and reviews out there. In this guide, we not only evaluate these services but also recommend which is best for your ultimate needs. Readers from creative pros to amateurs to numbers-based people who need a little creative guidance will be able to find what they need here.

We’ve researched the leading website builders and built an easy-to-follow guide based on overall strengths and limitations. Let’s break it down into digestible sections, then you can take the baton and present your business to the world as the pro-level service it is.

Domain Registration

First, you’ll need a unique domain name you can register for your site. Also known as a URL or a web address, it is the www.[your business].[domain] part of the equation.

If the website building service you choose doesn’t offer domain registration, several other services can handle it for you. If you go the third-party route, there will be a fee in addition to the fees charged by the website builder you choose.

Here are a few sites that you can use to register your domain:

Be aware when choosing a domain name that some variations are more expensive, depending on the commonality and value of the words included. This is based on previous searches and, unfortunately, “domain squatters” who buy domains with phrases or words and attach .com, .net, etc., not to use them, but with the intent to sell at an inflated rate to those who want to use them.

So, if one version of your preferred web address is taken, or too expensive, it’s worth considering if that specific URL is worth it. Re-phrasing or re-ordering your wording may work better for your current budget.

Website Builders

Now that you know how to claim your spot on the web, you have to figure out how you’re going to actually build something there. Some website builders are extremely intuitive; in fact, they’re often called WYSIWYGs — “What You See Is What You Get.” These are great website builder options for those who want a quick solution to website design. Then there are more complex services, which let you customize your site using code and custom themes. These require a bit more know-how, but depending on your website dreams they might be the better option.

Without further ado, let’s evaluate the most popular website builders in these two categories.

Wix.com has proven to be a frontrunner among website builders for a host of reasons. They can boast the creation of 110 million websites. Some of the advantages Wix gives you include the following:

Ease of use — Using drag-and-drop functions, the Wix Editor allows you to build a custom website from scratch, if you’re so inclined. It also offers over 500 designer-made templates. No matter your skill level, you can quickly get your site started by simply choosing layouts or plugging in your data.

— Using drag-and-drop functions, the Wix Editor allows you to build a custom website from scratch, if you’re so inclined. It also offers over 500 designer-made templates. No matter your skill level, you can quickly get your site started by simply choosing layouts or plugging in your data. Integrations — Wix has integrated with a lot of great APIs, meaning they offer the power of other websites and services on their platform. One of our favorites is, of course, the Shutterstock API. You can get royalty-free images to use on your website by simple dragging and dropping.

— Wix has integrated with a lot of great APIs, meaning they offer the power of other websites and services on their platform. One of our favorites is, of course, the Shutterstock API. You can get royalty-free images to use on your website by simple dragging and dropping. High Tech — Another outstanding feature, Wix ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) creates your website based on your answers to a few simple questions. Talk about quick and easy.

— Another outstanding feature, Wix ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) creates your website based on your answers to a few simple questions. Talk about quick and easy. Price — Though average in pricing, for what you get and how easy and good-looking the results are, Wix is an outstanding value.

The free account vs. premium pricing tiers depend on your functionality and traffic needs. The free model uses an assigned wix.com URL with your username, as well as Wix ads on each of the pages of your site. Other limits include 500MB storage, 500MB of traffic, and no payment processing/shopping cart option.

However, the first tier of the premium accounts, Combo, is only $13/mo and includes 2GB bandwidth, 3GB of storage, your own domain, a free year of domain hosting, plus more. The tiers Unlimited, Pro, and VIP add more features incrementally from there but increase only modestly in price. So, you’ll find the sweet spot based on your needs.

One of the best-looking website builders, Squarespace has become a default option for many website dreamers (and a mainstay of podcast ads and YouTube sponsorships). Its focus is on slick and well-designed templates, making it super easy to get a beautiful website up and running in no time. Squarespace’s strengths include the following:

High quality designs — Beautifully designed templates from “world class designers” make it easy for non-designers to create great websites. They take some of the uncertainty out of whether your site “looks cool.”

— Beautifully designed templates from “world class designers” make it easy for non-designers to create great websites. They take some of the uncertainty out of whether your site “looks cool.” Responsive Web editor — These great-looking templates help those who want to leave the design to the pros but wish to have more control. You can leave it to the site’s ability to scale those choices responsively to platforms like desktop, mobile, and tablets. It even allows you to edit on mobile devices through the app.

— These great-looking templates help those who want to leave the design to the pros but wish to have more control. You can leave it to the site’s ability to scale those choices responsively to platforms like desktop, mobile, and tablets. It even allows you to edit on mobile devices through the app. Quality to price ratio — Though only free for 14 days, the pricing tiers start at $12. For the quality of the design, it’s a really great deal.

With pricing tiers similar to Wix, the big advantage is that Squarespace’s most basic plan, Personal, comes with a free custom domain for the first year, SSL Security, unlimited bandwidth and storage, SEO features, mobile optimization, and much more.

This means great design and loads more features for less. Then, each tier up from there includes powerful e-commerce additions that can handle some of the most robust business transactions for just a few dollars more per month.

And did we mention looks? Seriously, all those templates look so good.

A longtime player in the website building game, WordPress has an established history among bloggers. As a well-appointed, broad-based website builder, it offers a lot of common features that will appeal to people interested in straightforward sites, such as blogs.

It can also be a bit confusing, as some of its deeper functionality is unlocked via hand-written code, unlike other templated or what-you-see-is-what-you-get template approaches. Nonetheless it’s a great option.

Here are some advantages of WordPress:

Imbed most forms of media — As a multi-media blogging platform, your posts will be easy to create and control with WordPress functionality. Upload audio, video, pictures, and links to your post, and it will take care of the rest — most via drag-and-drop.

Easy blog-specific tools — WordPress has great templates and design tools geared toward blog posts, but you can build an entire site’s layout with it. It’s just that since it’s blog-specific, and blogs are pretty simple by nature, WordPress can make the whole process simpler.

— WordPress has great templates and design tools geared toward blog posts, but you can build an entire site’s layout with it. It’s just that since it’s blog-specific, and blogs are pretty simple by nature, WordPress can make the whole process simpler. Themes — like templates, WordPress themes make it easy to control the overall look and function of your site.

— like templates, WordPress themes make it easy to control the overall look and function of your site. Price — WordPress has a free tier, which lacks some of the most useful features of the site. Custom URLs, ad-free pages, and custom functionality to name a few. But, if you just need a simple site to post blogs or host basic web functions like company information, it’s a pretty useful solution.

Be aware that more-complicated features like web hosting linkage and SEO information are the user’s responsibility. There is much less hand-holding for that stuff here, but if you’re experienced in code and plug-ins, you’ll be right at home.

Weebly is an up-and-comer, but it already claims 50 million websites built, and it offers a ton of functionality at the free level, as well as an editor that does many of the things more expensive sites offer. It’s a powerful website builder even without the comparisons. Here are some high points:

Price — The pricing tiers at Weebly are lower than most, and with the features on offer, they are an even better deal.

— The pricing tiers at Weebly are lower than most, and with the features on offer, they are an even better deal. Shopping Cart — The free tier even includes a shopping cart, which others do not. This is huge for a budding small business.

— The free tier even includes a shopping cart, which others do not. This is huge for a budding small business. SEO guides and support — For getting started in e-commerce, the guides and support on Weebly’s site give excellent information on boosting your site’s visibility.

While it’s geared toward small business, Weebly is a compact powerhouse, offering great templates, so your design looks top-notch. This eases layout impediments while assisting you in sales, all on a budget level.

For simplicity and slickness, Duda is ready to assist your modern needs. Easy to use and with loads of great apps and widgets, it’s full of functionality, and the prices reflect that. However, if you want control and direct access to great templates without fussing with customization, Duda is right up your alley.

Pros include the following:

Templates — These great-looking templates contain the controls you’ll use for the details of your site. Each has its own built-in customization features.

— These great-looking templates contain the controls you’ll use for the details of your site. Each has its own built-in customization features. Drag and Drop Editor — Allows you to place images and media into your layout without coding.

— Allows you to place images and media into your layout without coding. Responsive — Duda is great at responsive design and lets you edit layouts based on device.

For simplicity, Duda is great. However, it was developed for teams and companies with multiple websites, so it can go pretty deep. The pricing starts out free, with few features, but the next tier is Team, and it allows multiple members to collaborate and share work.

Familiar to most for their web hosting service, GoDaddy now offers a website building service based on AI automation. For simplicity and speed, it’s hard to beat, though it’s not as robust in the perks department as most. Let’s look at some features:

One of the easiest sites to use — allows you to quickly populate a web page and publish it “within minutes.”

— allows you to quickly populate a web page and publish it “within minutes.” Simple tools — the simplicity is a plus for those who want directness and speed of publishing.

— the simplicity is a plus for those who want directness and speed of publishing. Cheap subscription — after a month free trial, the subscription is only $10/mo.

Put simply, if you want a quick, straightforward website built and ready to go live yesterday, GoDaddy is your builder. You start answering a couple questions about your industry and what you want to name your site, then the automations kick in and populate the layout for you.

Sometimes all you need is a couple pages of info and pictures, without all the “functionality” and advanced SEO of more complicated sites. That’s totally fine, but at some point you may outgrow this simplicity.

The SITE213 masthead says it all: “By far the easiest free website builder.” So what does that mean?

Simplicity — SITE123 is indeed one of the easiest ways to create a website, and the controls do so are clear and direct.

— SITE123 is indeed one of the easiest ways to create a website, and the controls do so are clear and direct. Support — Live chat support is available any time you’re on the site. This is great for beginners.

— Live chat support is available any time you’re on the site. This is great for beginners. Pricing — There are two levels: Free and Premium at about $13/mo. Talk about simple.

For the least tech-savvy out there who also want quality and to be able to do things on their own, SITE123 is hard to beat. However, with the simplicity and price comes a smaller set of features. But when you want simplicity, it’s easier to not have a crazy amount of options that muddy the waters.

What Is the Best Website Builder for You?

Now that you know the main players in the website building game, it’s time to decided which one is best for you? I’m glad you asked. I’ve researched the best match website builder for a variety of needs, like portfolio hosting, small businesses, or hobby blogs.

The Best Website Builder for Art, Design, or Photography Portfolios

Squarespace, with its beautiful templates and robust customization has easily the most visually striking offerings of the bunch. It is definitely the way to go for artists and photographers, and you’ll no doubt find the template that honors your hard work.

The Best Website Builder for Online Stores

SITE123 will give you the quickest route to creating an online store. If the simple nature of the builder doesn’t thwart any long-term dreams of being an internet tycoon, it’s the perfect low-fuss option.

The Best Website Builder for Launching a Small Business

The easiest, most straightforward option to start and grow an e-commerce site is Weebly. With its simplicity and high-quality free options that scale up to affordable premium tiers, it’s the obvious choice if you’re starting out and plan to get bigger.

The Best Website Builder for Content Creators

For the wordsmiths and content creators, WordPress is the best bet. The designers built it for blogging, and many a professional, well-known website runs on its platform. That doesn’t mean it’s complicated or hard to start out with though. Use the free version to get your feet wet, then move up the tiers as your needs and output dictate.

The Best Website Builder for Your Hobby or Side-Hustle

Wix is the overall champ of the website builders. It can handle any needs, from designers to entrepreneurs and then some. It’s vast and powerful, but the novice can still do what they need to and then change course when necessary. And it offers affordable domain hosting, too.

The Best Website Builder for the Tech-Savvy Marketer or Small Business

For small teams up to moderately sized businesses who want effortlessly slick, hip, on-point websites with a huge library of cool-looking templates and e-commerce options, Duda will serve you well. It’s easy to get into but has a range of customization that will make you look like an expert coder.

The Best Website Builder Overall for Great-Looking Websites

Wix, Squarespace, and Weebly will all make you very happy. The cons of each are minimal compared to the other website builders out there, and all have very reasonable pricing schemes. You really can’t go wrong with these three, though each does just a little better at one or two specific functions.

Cover image: screens via Droidworker, devices via iEPS.