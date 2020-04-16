Share this: Facebook

A beautifully designed website needs beautiful images to match. Check out our edit of the best stock photos for websites, full of high-quality images to use across a variety of sites.

Whether you’re designing a website for a big corporation, a quirky start-up, a hobby blog, or an online shop, you’re sure to find image inspiration in our roundup of the best stock photos for websites. We’ll show you the top categories of images that offer versatile and adaptable styles and subject matter, so that anyone can use them on any site. Plus, we’ll point out how to apply these stock photos to your website, making sure they blend into your brand seamlessly.

Site design using a surrealist concept image. Image by contributor wacomka.

Stock Photos for Websites

Short of actually being a professional photographer or designer (or being close to someone who is), stock photos are the most convenient solution to website design that you’ll come across. Why? Because they’re versatile. Stock photos are made to be used in all types of settings, by all types of people, with all types of goals. You can easily find a stock photo, or even a series of stock photos, to support your unique website vision. Even better, you won’t have to sink money into expensive photoshoots or professional graphic design.

True, stock photos won’t replace every image on your website. They aren’t interchangeable with actual product shots, headshots, and other context-specific imagery. But they’re great for everything else! Use stock photos and illustrations as website backgrounds, hero and banner images, blog images, and more.

Read on to discover the categories of stock photos that effortlessly enhance website designs, from abstract and surrealist backgrounds to epic landscapes.

Portraits of People

Best for: Websites for service companies, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, not-for-profit and people-centric organizations. Discover our stock photos of people.

From fashion-forward photography to lifestyle images, portraits can work for a variety of website. Image by contributor Mark Nazh.

Portraits of people can help to make your site feel warmer, friendlier, and more immersive. Try an ultra-stylish fashion portrait to up the cool factor or opt for natural shots of smiling, happy individuals. These images work for a broad range of service-based and people-centric companies, from PR companies to charities.

For an extra dose of style, try a black-and-white portrait, teaming with bright or neon text for an instant aesthetic boost.

Look to photographer Madeleine Dalla’s online portfolio for portrait inspiration. Teamed with timeless serif typography and an otherwise simple and graphic black and white palette, the result is immersive, cool and sophisticated. No wonder then that the site won the community-elected Awwwards Site of the Month in March 2020.

Madeleine Dalla’s online portfolio uses portrait photography as a backdrop to serif typography.

Image by contributor Djomas.

Image by contributor Olena Yakobchuk.

Portraits give visitors to your website a human connection. Image by contributor Cookie Studio.

Discover more stock photos of people.

Portraits of Animals

Best for: Business websites that want to appear friendly and personable, such as budget travel companies, internet providers, and agencies. Discover our stock photos of animals and wildlife.

Animal photography doesn’t have to be limited to veterinary practices and dog-walking services. Pet portraits can inject humor and joy into website designs, making them a great fit for any website that wants to appear more friendly and open.

Quirky shots of canine companions set against bright backdrops are a great way of tying in a brand’s color scheme to the site design. Humorous shots of expressive animals or pets in motion also add dynamism and movement, all while allowing you to draw attention to call-to-action buttons.

Image by contributor Jess Wealleans.

Pet portraiture gives websites a sense of fun and energy. Image by contributor Seregraff.

Abstract Backgrounds

Best for: Websites for start-ups, design agencies, digital agencies, tech companies, science and research organizations, and music businesses.

Abstract backgrounds are a wonderful way of making website layouts instantly feel more futuristic, dynamic, and contemporary. Look for powder explosions, geometric 3D shapes, and glitch textures in dramatic colorways to enhance business websites with a design, tech, or music focus.

Abstract images communicate concepts with flair. Image by contributor Aleksei Derin.

Intellectual and entrepreneurial businesses will find that abstract images communicate a sense of forward-thinking and innovation. These types of images are a great fit for tech businesses, as well as engineers, scientific researchers, and universities.

Web design agency Creative Mints often use abstract backgrounds in their designs, using them to give web layouts a futuristic aesthetic.

Site design by Creative Mints.

Image by contributor GarryKillian.

Image by contributor Plasteed.

Image by contributor maximmmmum.

Use bright abstract designs to make your website seem on-trend and forward-thinking. Image by contributor popovartem.com.

See more stock photos of animals and wildlife.

Floral and Botanical Backgrounds

Best for: Websites for businesses in the wedding and events sectors, as well as blogs themed on lifestyle, travel, beauty, or fashion. Discover our stock photos of nature.

Your website might be digital, but you can make a design feel more physical and immersive by using the right sort of imagery across your site. Botanical and floral backgrounds not only look beautiful, but also help make your website into a more sensory experience for users. Rich, opulent backdrops filled with flowers and leaves can transport a user into a summer garden or lush rainforest in an instant.

These in-your-face florals are actually one of the trending styles of 2020. Learn more in our Creative Trends report.

Floral images fit into nearly any kind of web design. Image by contributor Kolpakova Svetlana.

Although botanical images are an obvious fit for websites with a focus on weddings and, indeed, florists, they also work beautifully for a broader range of businesses, from lifestyle, beauty and fashion to travel, blogs, and events. Floral imagery is also a versatile theme for websites themed on artistic pursuits, such as music, crafting and poetry.

Secret Garden site design by Nhatminh Phan.

Dark, moody botanicals in Rococo style add instant drama. Or, seek out surrealist interpretations of traditional florals for a quirky and contemporary twist. Look for dramatic, isolated images of flowers, such as in this Secret Garden site design by Nhatminh Phan, or try illustrated botanicals for a different take on the theme, like in this portfolio website by Anastasia K.

Bold florals capitalize on current creative trends. Image by contributor Zamurovic Photography.

See more stock photos of nature, florals, and botanics.

Surreal 3D Concepts

Best for: Websites with content that is otherwise difficult to visualize effectively, such as sites for law firms, financial institutions, journalism, education, and general interest blogs. Discover our surreal 3D stock photos.

Site design using a this surrealist concept image. Image by contributor wacomka.

Surrealist scenes using 3D objects in eye-catching pastel or neon color palettes might not seem the obvious choice for beautiful website designs. However, these trending images are surprisingly versatile and can be very effective for both keeping users engaged and demonstrating a business concept or service.

Striking colors add to the impact of surrealist images. Image by contributor okeykat.

Funked-up interpretations of Grecian statues in unusual colors and collage layouts add off-beat quirk to websites that want to stand out from the crowd. Surreal images adapt to corporate websites as easily as they work for independent businesses, too. Particularly effective for transforming websites that would otherwise be text-heavy and corporate, such as financial and legal services, surreal scenes allow businesses to communicate dry or complex concepts to their customers more effectively.

Site design for Bundle News by dwarfplanet.

Take inspiration from the Bundle News site, designed by dwarfplanet. This news site uses 3D-rendered models and objects in a consistent red-and-white color scheme to make business, financial, and sports news feel more immersive and branded.

Image by contributor Zamurovic Photography.

Surreal images can convey complex concepts. Image by contributor wacomka.

See more surreal 3D stock photos.

Epic Landscapes and Cityscapes

Best for: Websites aimed at the travel, lifestyle, hospitality, and wellness sectors, as well as businesses based in particular locations. Discover our parks and outdoor landscape stock photos.

The more immersive you can make your website feel, the more likely users will be to stay and engage with the site’s content for longer. Images of landscapes give sites a quality of vastness and are particularly effective for full-width layouts, making your website design feel more expansive and engrossing.

Images of epic natural landscapes, such as forests, rivers, mountains, and oceans, have a calming effect on the user. They offer welcome respite from sites that are often filled to the brim with sharp neon colors and bright animations. The popularity of outdoor photography makes it one of the trending styles of 2020, described in our Creative Trends report.

Images of nature are obviously an ideal fit thematically for websites focused on the environment and travel. However, they also have enough versatility for a broad range of businesses who want to convey environmental conscientiousness, a sense of adventure, or simply imbue their sites with a feeling of calm and serenity.

Landscape image have a natural flexibility. Image by contributor wzlv.

Websites for wellness, health, and psychology all benefit from the tranquility of landscape images. Natural landscape images also fit perfectly on sites aimed at the adventure, hospitality, lifestyle, and real estate markets.

Cityscapes can also bring a unique aspect to a website design. Images of a particular city can be useful for demonstrating the location(s) of a business. Overhead aerial shots of cities and landscapes look particularly stylish set as the backdrop of landing pages, and provide a uniform pattern for placing type and buttons over the top.

Website design for Bear Grylls Adventure by Outpost.

The Awwward-winning website for Bear Grylls Adventure, designed by Outpost, is a fantastic example. Landscape images make the site extend beyond the edges of the screen and create an immersive experience for users.

Image by contributor Decha Rakjumroon.

Image by contributor Marianna Ianovska.

Make your website an immersive experience with cityscapes and wild landscapes. Image by contributor everst.

See more stock photos of cityscapes and stock photos of natural landscapes.

Cover image by okeykat.