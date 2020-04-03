Share this: Facebook

With video production at a standstill right now, it’s a perfect time to get some extra training and build up your editing and motion graphics arsenal.

There has never been a better time to diversify your video production skills. Do you have an amazing idea you’ve been wanting to work into a screenplay? Are you a camera op curious about editing and motion graphics? A producer wishing she knew more about exactly how a camera operates, in case she has to take over for a no-show one day? There are a plethora of incredible resources out there that are free-of-charge. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

1. The PremiumBeat Blog and YouTube

From tutorials about DIY builds and hacks to actual freebie downloads, the crew over at the PremiumBeat blog works tirelessly to create some of the best content and filmmaking freebies around. It’s a virtual free film school for all to enjoy. Check out this epic free download of camera shakes for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Looking for more free downloads for video and filmmaking? Check out this round-up with links to several of the best freebies the PremiumBeat team has released in the past few years, including free social media graphics packs, free atmospheric sound effects, free brush stroke graphics, and free accent graphic overlays.

It’s always a good time to brush up on your camera basics. While all cameras have different interfaces, this video is a wonderful guide to the basics of shooting and the “why” behind iris, shutter speed, and aperture. There are also some great tips on how to make creative choices based on those camera settings. This is just the tip of the iceberg of thoughtful and insightful free content on filmmaking topics over on the PremiumBeat YouTube channel.

You can download a free luggage and gear bag tag, with all of the camera and shooting basics from that video, in a visual form here.

2. Studio Binder

Studio binder is an incredibly robust resource for writing a screenplay, then taking that script and navigating the planning aspects of the entire production. Take the script and effortlessly create production calendars, shooting scripts, shot lists, and call sheets — and manage locations, all under the same roof. It’s cloud-based, which makes it a dream for collaboration with your team. While there are paid subscriptions for Studio Binder, you can work on one project at a time in the app for free.

In the video below, PremiumBeat’s Jason Boone highlights the scriptwriting feature of Studio Binder and discusses the theory behind creating a screenplay.

If you already have your screenplay, shot list, and other pre-production materials in hand and just need to create a call sheet, I love this amazing template from Simplecallsheet.com. It’s completely web-based. You can fill in the necessary information and effortlessly download a .pdf, all from one simple location.

One of my favorite filmmaking content creators, D4Darious, has a number of wonderful videos about what makes stories and characters stand out, as well as the basics of storytelling theories. Check out this video on the Three-Act Structure.

3. FreeSound.org

This website provides great free resources for your sound effects needs. Image via Freesound.org.

Freesound.org is hands-down one of the best resources for free sound effects out there — it’s an oldie but goodie. I learned about this site over a decade ago when I was in film school, struggling to make my sound design robust with the limited resources I had at the time. If you’ve never been to the site, it’s a must-bookmark. You can also upload your original foley and sound effects to the site to benefit the global filmmaking community.

4. DaVinci Resolve

Download the incredibly powerful DaVinci Resolve 16 for free. Image via Blackmagic Design.

I was lucky to have access to the Studio Version of DaVinci Resolve, but I was elated to discover there’s an incredibly robust free version of DaVinci Resolve 16 available for download on their site. Even if you’re a faithful Premiere Pro editor, it’s always a good idea to play around and learn as many NLEs, as possible. You never know when an amazing job opportunity will present itself and familiarity with Resolve will be a requirement. I highly recommend downloading this software and taking it for a spin. You’ll be thankful you did.

I recently made the switch to Resolve, and I am loving the interface and the really wonderful resources built into the application that I would otherwise have to leave my NLE to access.

5. Google Fonts

No editor or motion graphics artist’s toolkit is complete without a robust font library. We’ve all heard of Dafont and Font Squirrel, but I recently stumbled upon Google Fonts, and I’m never turning back. The search tools make it super simple to get to the exact font you have in mind, and the download process is seamless.

If you’re new to the free custom font world, check out these resources for installing fonts on your Mac or Windows PC.

6. Shutterstock’s YouTube and Blog

Our YouTube channel has a ton of great content for DIY hacks and gear creation. One incredibly useful way to use free time (as a cinematographer or content creator) is to make some of your own production gear and lights.

Roger Deakins is no doubt a cinematography legend. In this video, Todd explores how to create a makeshift ring light — a Deakins favorite. Ring lights are a compelling addition to your lighting collection, and they have so many applications. From YouTube makeup and beauty tutorials to abstract lighting for your independent film, this ring light can benefit any project with items you can order from your local hardware store.

While you’re shopping online, you might want to get supplies to create some of these simple lighting hacks. For a minimal cost, you can replicate some very high-end lighting gear.

And who doesn’t love free stuff? In the past few years, I’ve seen a treasure trove of freebies released by some outstanding designers and creators at Shutterstock. The blog houses a ton of high-quality, free design elements. While some of them are not specific to video, they come in handy. For example, these free flower images are excellent for layering in graphic design, but you can also use them when designing motion graphics.

Download some beautiful, free design elements from Shutterstock. Image via Shutterstock.

There are so many more wonderful free design elements from backgrounds to business card templates — all super useful in the filmmaking and video world. To grab more exclusive free design elements from Shutterstock, visit the free downloads page of the blog.

7. Rocketstock

Rocketstock is certainly a hub for some amazing After Effects Templates and video layering elements, but did you know they also have a freebies section on their site? One of the most useful free packs I’ve downloaded from Rocketstock is, without a doubt, the Volumetric Light and Dust Overlays. You can use them in any NLE, and they are so useful when trying to add some extra texture to a bland shot. Check out this preview:

You can download that pack and more on the Freebies page at Rocketstock.com.

