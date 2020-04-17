Share this: Facebook

Typography says a lot about your online brand. Choose the right font and font combinations for your website with the help of this comprehensive guide.

Typography, just like color choice, has a huge impact on how others view your website. The psychology behind the typefaces you choose for links, buttons, headings, and even your own logo speaks volumes about your brand.

In addition to choosing a typeface or font family that resonates with your brand, finding one that works across a variety of screen sizes and resolution is another important aspect of the typography selection process. Legibility and readability are two essential factors to consider when incorporating fonts onto your website. Is the typeface you choose for copy and captions legible at even the smallest sizes? Legibility and readability don’t just apply to copy text; they also apply to headings and title treatments. Settling for exquisitely detailed typefaces, especially script or display fonts, can resolve legibility and readability issues.

The Importance of Web-Safe Fonts

In a perfect world, designers and site builders could use any font they wanted for websites. In the real world, however, you must exercise caution when building out a page and finding fonts. Web-safe fonts consist of specific type families that are popular and pre-installed across a majority of computer systems — the well-known Time News Roman or Arial families, for example. If a computer doesn’t have the font that you’re using on a website, the browser may revert to a web-safe option that may obfuscate your overall website design and change its tone and mood.

Finding Inspiration at Other Websites

For first-time website builders, the best way to get a better understanding of the world of website fonts is by studying other websites. Find websites that you enjoy frequenting, or look for competitors in your industry to see how brands are using typography.

As you search the internet, you may come across fonts that you can’t identify. There are websites and tools that exist to identify unknown fonts on the web: What The Font and What Font Is are two tools that many designers use to analyze typefaces they come across online. These websites not only help determine the name of the font you’re after, they also recommend other styles that are similar in appearance.

Choosing typefaces for one’s website isn’t something that you can do in a matter of hours; even the most advanced designers still have trouble deciding which typefaces to use for their own websites. Once you get familiar with how specific fonts apply to professionally designed websites, you can then apply that knowledge to your own website.

The Best 10 Fonts to Use for Your Websites

The typeface or (typefaces) you choose for your website depends on more than just aesthetics; fonts also set the site’s tone and mood. When a viewer clicks on or searches for your website, it’s crucial that the first page they see entices them to learn more about your brand or business.

Read on to find ten classic (and free!) typefaces that you can incorporate into a wide variety of webpages. Instead of only providing the font on its own, we designed mock webpages to help you see how you can use the font in a website design. Each typeface included here is free for personal and commercial use.

1. Amagro

Amagro, designed by Fabio Servolo, takes traditional serif styles to a whole new level. Its funky appearance and irregular weight variations makes it stand out among other run-of-the-mill serif fonts.

Due to its prominent look, Amagro works best for headings and titles. Use the fun serif in its full glory in a large all-caps style to advertise sales, new arrivals, events, and more.

Download the Amagro typeface from Font Squirrel here.

Image via pdsci.

2. Barlow

Barlow, designed by Jeremy Tribby, features grotesque-inspired letterforms and a slightly condensed appearance. This sleek typeface works in a wide range of websites, from portfolios to online stores. Use Barlow in an eye-catching headline to lure your viewers into a limited-time offer, or use the typeface to accompany headlines as copy text. With Barlow, you get the best of both worlds: it’s simple enough to make an impact as a header and easy enough to read as small copy.

While most typefaces come with a few variations in weight, this font family is filled to the brim with eighteen weight variations, from Thin all the way to Black. Font families with several weight variations are hard to come by. Not only can you utilize Barlow’s Medium 500, you can also pair it up with its Extra-Bold 800 Italic. When setting up your website, it’s crucial to incorporate fonts that can pair with other typefaces and with its own variations.

Download the Barlow typeface from Google Fonts here.

Image via LStockStudio.

3. Bebas Neue

Bebas Neue, designed by Ryoichi Tsunekawa, offers a condensed appearance. Due to its elongated letterforms, Bebas Neue is ideal for headlines, titles, and links. Using this typeface at smaller sizes may impact your site’s readability and legibility.

Download the Bebas Neue typeface from Google Fonts here.

Images via Mari Dein.

4. EB Garamond

Some websites command a font that is both classic and traditional. EB Garamond, designed by Georg Duffner, is a revival of Claude Garamond’s humanist typefaces from the 16th century. This historical serif is extremely versatile, and you can set it as headlines, captions, links, buttons, and more.

This free download offers ten weight and style variations and variable weight options. A font family with multiple styles and weights makes building out your pages a complete breeze.

Download the EB Garamond font from Google Fonts here.

Image via Casezy idea.

5. Josefin Sans

Created by Santiago Orozco, this geometric sans serif typeface was inspired by the elegant proportions in 1920s typography. Meant to stand out as a heading or title, this show-stopping sans serif also works for captions, button links, or pages. Ranging from 100 to 700 in weight variations, the Josefin Sans font family works in a variety of applications and websites.

In addition to being simple yet versatile, this font family can also pair with its sister family, Josefin Slab.

Download the Josefin Sans font from Google Fonts here.

Logo via fafostock. Image via Grand Warszawski.

6. Libre Baskerville

Created by Impallari Type, the Libre Baskerville font family takes inspiration from the historical and world-renowned Baskerville font, but with added modifications to make it legible on-screen. Its professional-yet-traditional letterforms make this font a great addition to any food or coffee shop websites.

Alternate between Libre Baskerville’s regular and italic styles to add visual interest to headings, buttons, or links.

Download the Libre Baskerville font from Google Fonts here.

7. Montserrat

Hailed as one of the most popular typefaces in any designer’s toolkit, Montserrat is a classic geometric sans-serif typeface that you can use in virtually any project, especially websites. Ranging from Thin to Black, the Montserrat font family has everything you need and more.

This stunning typeface drew inspiration from posters and signs in the neighborhoods of Montserrat in Buenos Aires. While its letterforms are simple, Montserrat adds tons of personality to any website.

Download the Montserrat font from Google Fonts here.

Logo via Zubdash. Image via Video Image Guy.

8. Playfair Display

This lively typeface, designed by Claus Eggers Sørensen, features thick letterforms with contrasting thin serifs. Playfair Display’s playful appearance drew inspiration from the works of John Baskerville and the Scotch Roman designs that followed soon after.

Due to its drastic weight variations, Playfair Display is best for headings, titles, or other larger copy. At smaller sizes, as you can see below, the font becomes more difficult to read.

Download the Playfair Display font from Google Fonts here.

Image via Elena Eryomenko.

9. Quicksand

Quicksand, created by Andrew Paglinawan, is a sans serif typeface with rounded terminals. The characteristics of Quicksand make this typeface ideal for retail businesses and blog websites. Set Quicksand as your headline or copy to entice viewers to your site.

In addition to having five weight variations, this font family also includes variable axes, enabling you to customize the exact weight you desire for your next website.

Download the Quicksand font from Google Fonts here.

Image via Goskova Tatiana.

10. Roboto

Characterized by a duality of geometric-yet-organic style, Roboto is the perfect blend of the two. This typeface provides great natural reading rhythm ideal for websites, especially in eye-catching titles, captions, and links. In addition to offering twelve font variations, Roboto comes with two sister families, Roboto Slab and Roboto Condensed.

Download the Roboto font from Google Fonts here.

Logo via Vasya Kobelev. Image via Duet PandG.

The Best 10 Font Combinations

When choosing a font pairing for your website, the best way to find a harmonic combination is to choose complementary or contrasting styles.

A classic pair that never goes wrong is a sans serif and serif combination, where both typefaces contrast each other in their styles. A condensed sans serif pairs beautifully with a more expanded serif, or a heavier slab serif pairs well with a thinner sans serif.

In addition to pairing contrasting styles, you can also find pairs that complement each other. This great method of pairing is to find the same typeface in different styles, such as a sans serif and a slab serif variation. Both styles complement each other with similar appearances but balance out when paired together.

As you build out your website, it can be daunting to figure out which font combinations work best. Listed below are ten font combinations that work for many brands and businesses.

1. Playfair Display and Roboto

While Playfair Display’s letterforms give off a playful vibe, this show-stopping typeface makes a statement when paired with the simplistic style of Roboto. The level of contrast between Playfair Display and Roboto make this combination a stunning pair.

Image via KDdesignphoto.

2. Amagro & Montserrat

Pairing a display serif with a geometric sans serif creates a unique composition when viewers load your landing page. Drive attention to any sale, event, or important date by setting the details in an eye-catching font such as Amagro, while leaving the supplementing copy in a simple typeface such as Montserrat. Instead of competing for the spotlight, Montserrat steps back and allows Amagro to shine.

Image via BublikHaus.

3. EB Garamond & Quicksand

Another classic font combination is contrasting styles. By combining the historical elements of EB Garamond and the geometric-yet-futuristic components of Quicksand, you can create a stunning webpage that will invite viewers to learn more.

Image via Svetlana Lukienko.

4. Bebas Neue & Montserrat

Contrasting two typefaces’ letter widths is a great way to add visual interest to your site. The condensed letterforms in Bebas Neue pair beautifully with the geometric style of Montserrat. Set Bebas Neue as an eye-catching headline, and let Montserrat supplement the details.

Logo via iamguru. Image via mavo.

5. Josefin Sans and Playfair Display

If you’ve been searching for an all-purpose sans serif that can even work for space websites, Josefin Sans is the one. The angled-yet-organic letterforms feel subtly futuristic without being too over the top. Use this versatile typeface in different font weights and colors for an striking heading that will never disappoint.

Image via Alones.

6. Barlow and EB Garamond

Nothing feels quite as calm and peaceful as a slightly tracked heading. The little spaces between each letter allow the viewer to pause on each word and take it all in. Barlow’s simplistic sans serif style renders beautifully when you apply it to a retreat-themed landing page. When coupled with EB Garamond’s italic style, this website design feels like a breath of fresh air.

Image via GRJ Photo.

7. Libre Baskerville and Montserrat

Libre Baskerville, while inspired by historical typography, works for a variety of websites and landing pages. When you use it in its italic forms, this seemingly traditional font takes on flow and movement. Pair the italic variations of Libre Baskerville with a restrained sans serif, such as Montserrat, for a stunning composition.

Image via freya-photographer.

8. Bebas Neue and Playfair Display

Headers don’t always have to be bold and abrasive. While they definitely necessitate attention, you can still achieve the same effect with thin and condensed letterforms. While an unlikely duo, Bebas Neue and Playfair Display work well together for landing pages. The use of white space or color can really attract your viewers to important information.

Image via Polina Yanchuk.

9. Quicksand and Barlow

Font combinations do not always have to be contrasting styles. Quicksand’s rounded appearance paired with Barlow’s condensed letterforms feels harmonious and balanced. Set Quicksand as an eye-catching header or title treatment, and let Barlow do the rest as copy text.

Image via sanneberg.

10. Amagro and Josefin Sans

You can never go wrong with pairing a display font with a geometric sans serif. Combining Amagro’s funky appearance with a restrained sans serif is a great way to introduce personality without going overboard. Go out of your comfort zone by outlining important headers and overlaying them against a minimal photograph.

Image via Rorygez Fresh.

Mockup via 4zevar.

