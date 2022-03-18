Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Did you know that the resume’s origin traces back to 1482 when Leonardo da Vinci sent a letter to the regent of Milan looking for a job? (Surely, we can’t be the only one surprised that da Vinci’s was the first official resume on record.) Since then, it’s become a must-have for anyone on the hunt for a career.

When you’re applying for a new role, every element of your resume counts. Find out what the best font for a professional resume is, so you can create one that will help you land your dream job.

Why Font Matters on Resumes

The experiences you list on your resume may be the most important piece, but don’t underestimate the power of a good font. The font you select plays a critical role in communicating the content of your resume.

You want it to attract the reader’s attention, so you have a better chance of landing an interview. Your font choice can also say something about who you are. So, you want to make sure you go for an option that will promote readability and make the right impression.

If you aren’t sure, you can also use font pairings and text layouts available in an online design app like PicMonkey for quick and easy matches that are perfect for your document.

The Best Fonts for Resumes in 2022

View this image via Piece of Cake.

To understand what the best font to use on your resume is in 2022, it’s helpful to know what categories there are and that the right choice varies based on purpose.

There are standard classifications for fonts: serif, sans serif, script, monospaced, and display. Generally, the ideal fonts for resumes are serif or sans serif.

View this image via Haqqani Slabs.

Serif fonts, unsurprisingly, have serifs. These are extra strokes on the ends of letterforms. This is a wide category that contains lots of different thicknesses and lengths.

However, serif fonts share an important quality in common. People perceive them as traditional options.

Sans serif fonts don’t have serifs on the end of letterforms. People consider them to be more modern, and they have a cleaner appearance when compared to their counterparts.

Some of the best fonts in these categories for resumes include:

Calibri

Helvetica

Verdana

Lato

Cambria

The Best Fonts by Job Type

The best font for your resume will depend on the type of role you’re applying for. This is especially important to pay attention to in sectors where competition is high.

Choosing the right font may be exactly what you need to stand out.

Best Font for the Service Industry

View this image via Wikipedia.

For service industry resumes, it’s a good idea to keep things simple. Hiring managers often have lots of resumes to sort through, and you don’t want to make it difficult for them.

However, simple doesn’t have to mean boring. Garamond is a good choice for your resume because it’s an evolution of the most commonly used fonts.

Best Font for the Technology Industry

View this image via Wikipedia.

It can be a challenge to find a font for a resume in the technology space because the line between a font with character and a font that’s cheesy is thin. You’ll want to steer clear of many fonts that draw inspiration from the digital age, as many of them will be distracting.

Tahoma walks the fine line well. It has a technical feel to it, making it a nice choice for those in the field.

Best Font for the Education Industry

View this image via Wikipedia.

For a long time, the Times New Roman font was a standard recommendation for documents of all types. You could find it on everything from resumes to school papers. Now, it’s overused and often makes the list of worst fonts to use.

The new standard, perfect for the education industry, is Arial. It’s simple, familiar, and easy to read.

Best Font for the Business and Finance Industry

View this image via fontzone.net.

When it comes to business and finance, your best font options will be a bit more buttoned-up. Browallia is the perfect font for these types of roles.

While the name may make it sound like it’s a font with lots of flair, this couldn’t be further from the case. It’s actually one of the most professional fonts, which can make the right first impression in a sector where trust is paramount.

Best Font for the Creative Industry

View this image via Foxys Graphic.

If you’re applying in a creative industry, it’s wise to go a step further than the standard fonts. Choose something modern and unique. This establishes that you understand what captures people’s attention. That said, you still need to choose something that people can read.

The Didot family of fonts is one of the best options here because it’s a classic with a modern spin that people with an eye for design love. In fact, you can find Didot in use on the covers of fashion publications, including Vogue. Show that you’re in the know by selecting a font that creatives like you already love.

How to Choose the Best Font Size for Your Resume

Your font shouldn’t be too big or too small. It should be just right to make it a comfortable read but not distract the reader. (Basically, a professional version of the Goldilocks story.) There are some standards you should stick to if you want hiring managers to scan your resume with ease.

Go for 10-12 point for the body of your resume and 14-16 point for your section headers if you’re starting from scratch. This will allow you to fit everything you need to include while still making it easy to read. You may need to adjust these sizes if you’re going with a thin font.

Don’t want to worry about figuring out the best font type and size? If you’re using a resume template, the option it defaults to is the best one for your design. You can also be confident that the entire document will look polished.

With a solid resume in hand, the possibilities for your career are endless. Use these tips to make sure every element of your resume communicates exactly what you want it to. You never know where your attention to detail may take you.

Cover image via Alphavector.