We’ve compiled a list of eleven of the most informative filmmaking YouTube Channels posting content right now. Let’s take a look.

The filmmaking YouTube world is constantly changing. From the style of videos to the subject matter — like the industry — you never know what’s going to be published and who audiences will subscribe to. This is also an absolutely fantastic place to learn and grow as storytellers.

WARNING: I am aware that there are really great filmmaking-oriented channels out there — with massive audiences — like Peter McKinnon, Daniel Schiffer, and Film Riot. However, this is to showcase some channels that I think deserve more attention. This, in no way, diminishes those channels as they’re great, informative, entertaining places to consume filmmaker-focused topics. So, that being said, let’s dive in.

Vistek

Maybe the one thing filmmakers can agree on — we love watching gear reviews. The problem is, YouTube is filled with gear reviews from creators that don’t really use the products to their fullest ability because they’re usually trying to be the first to get their review out or hit a deadline from the manufacturer.

What Vistek does is rare for YouTube — they take time. Their comparisons and reviews are well-spoken, with imagery worthy of paying attention to. I mean, after all, you want to know what you’re paying for when you invest in expensive equipment. On top of this, they also provide tutorials and a behind-the-scenes look at professionals and their process.

Crimson Engine

Rubidium Wu is slowly becoming one of the most recognized voices in the filmmaking community. His channel, Crimson Engine, is probably one of the best-looking channels on YouTube. His content is geared towards cinematographers, directors, grips, and gaffers. He also uploads regularly. I often find myself watching several of his videos, catching up at the end of the week, and learning about something new every time. Between gear updates and software tutorials, this channel has something for everyone interested in being a full-time filmmaker. He’s also posting vlogs detailing his days on set of the feature film he’s shooting. That’s a lot more than most YouTubers can say.

Cinematography Database

Now, I’ve been writing for Shutterstock for a few years and I’m almost ninety-five percent sure I’ve included Matt Workman’s excellent Cinematography Database channel before. But, like any innovative creator, his content has changed and adapted for the times, with each passing month.

So, what was once a “cinematography deep dive” has now morphed into focusing on the future of filmmaking — virtual production. Not only has Matt designed and built a game meant for pre-visualization called “Cine Tracer” (we actually reviewed it here), but he’s now diving into Unreal Engine content, demonstrating how you can shoot and run a virtual production from inside your home. Never ever ever doubt Matt Workman, as he’ll always be leading the charge to new filmmaking heights.

Spenser Sakurai

The beauty of YouTube is that you now have the ability to find creators you can relate to and learn from, all at the same time. Spenser Sakurai is a great example of taking a complicated subject like cinematography or color grading, and making it accessible and digestible. The channel does what it wants, including sometimes diving into shot recreations. The best part is, no matter what the channel uploads, you’ll learn something new by the time you finish the video.

ponysmasher

Seriously? I’m going to include a major studio director’s channel that has over 200K subs? You bet I am. Just when I thought David F. Sandberg couldn’t be any cooler, he goes and produces some of the best content of the year, all while stuck in his house during quarantine. What’s better than watching an incredible short film, then a day later seeing exactly how every shot was pulled off? Inspiration at its finest. I will follow this man into the sun and only hope he continues making whatever he wants.

Gerald Undone

Every active YouTube watcher needs to follow someone like Gerald Undone. The best way I can describe this is — following a creative that regularly uploads and lends his voice to what’s happening in the industry and community is very beneficial. Often uploading at least twice a week, expect to find the latest software announcements, tutorials, reviews, and just general filmmaking insights from one of the fastest growing voices on the platform.

PremiumBeat

PremiumBeat has been publishing actionable content for years. However, lately the work I’ve seen has looked better than ever as the creators have truly found their voices and strengths, teaching us some of the most fundamental aspects of the art form. Whether it’s how to work a camera, record sound, or how to edit a video, no matter your skill level there’s something here for everyone.

Luke Seerveld

Sometimes you just need good content. That’s what this channel is, good informative content. The presentation is so simple and offers nothing flashy or disingenuous. Almost every video is an interview with someone in the industry and the conversations are just that, conversations about what they do. You’d be amazed at how much I’ve learned or taken away from this channel. If you’re into the filmmaking lingo, how productions are run, or just seeing how films get made, check this one out.

Behind the Curtain

Behind the Curtain is a breath of fresh air. While many channels thrive on contrived looks at films and film theory, Behind the Curtain literally brings the filmmaker or writer into the editing chair as you hear them speak about how they made the film, all while a video essay plays out on top of them. This channel is a good way to motivate and inform on how characters are written and why story is the most important aspect in filmmaking. It’s not hard to accidentally sit and binge this whole channel, so get comfortable.

CinemaTyler

I don’t usually plug video essay channels, but CinemaTyler is so much more than a video essay channel. If normal essays break down theory, CinemaTyler breaks down production. Presented as small documentaries, each video takes a look at the specs and details behind the production of some the most iconic films of all time. My favorite of the channel is his series on Apocalypse Now. I support any channel that dives into the lenses, film stocks, and cameras used on classic movies. There’s a lot to learn about how films are made and what to avoid when going into your first production.

Shutterstock Tutorials

You didn’t think I was going to get through this list without plugging our own channel, did you?! I’m very proud of this channel and the content that we put up on it. From video editing, to motion graphics, to lighting fundamentals, we try to cover a little bit of everything in sometimes bite-size doses, as well as full-length explorations on all things filmmaking. The channel is only getting started, so be sure to tune in and be the first to download our next freebie pack!

Cover image via ponysmasher.

