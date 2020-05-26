Share this: Facebook

A site’s color choice can make a huge impact on consumer experience and a business’s overall conversions. Improve your website’s appearance with this guide.

Color is critical to a website’s success. The palette itself has the ability to sway consumers and encourage them to make purchasing decisions. In fact, using the right color combinations on your website can increase conversion. A website’s color dictates a brand’s message, mood, and tone through color psychology, a discipline that impacts everyone’s decision-making process. A successful color palette can do absolute wonders for a business’s website, while a poorly designed website can drive potential customers and viewers away.

Here you’ll learn which colors work best for specific website elements, from backgrounds to price, in addition to learning which hues may not be appropriate for web design.

Best Background Colors

A website’s background color has a huge impact on the site’s general mood, tone, and psychology. Much like painting your bedroom a different color, changing your website’s background affects how your others view your site overall.

A website should reflect the brand or person, not combat it. Businesses that showcase a product or service want to highlight their offerings, so it’s crucial to keep them in the spotlight. The same can be said for portfolio or blog sites: let your work stand out. By keeping your background minimal, the photography and design elements are more prominent.

A website’s background color sets the whole tone for the site. Mockup via nelelena. Image via PureSolution.

One of the best tips to keep in mind is to use your imagery, product, or photography as your inspiration. Is your product or design colorful, or is it more monochromatic? Is there a specific color palette that jumps out when you view the visuals? By focusing your attention on the imagery, you can avoid choosing the wrong background color for your website.

White Backgrounds

When in doubt, opt for a light or white background. Using a light hue allows for the imagery or product to truly stand out, especially if the visual elements have a prominent color palette. We can compare this to painting a room white; the background not only brightens up the page, but it also allows the viewer to hone in on the product offering.

Choosing a white background allows the viewers to focus on the visuals and message. Mockup via nelelena. Image via Photographee.eu.

While sticking to a lighter background may seem predictable, it’s a versatile choice that works for most types of websites. If you’re not feeling true white (#ffffff), you can still inject some color by adding a hint of blue or yellow to accentuate the visuals. If the product offering gives off a cooler color scheme, experiment with a warm-toned white, and vice versa. You can always experiment with different types of white by moving around the color picker and previewing the updated background color.

Black Backgrounds

Dark mode is a growing trend in user experience design. Black backgrounds not only look sleek when done correctly, but they’re also easier on the eye. That said, black backgrounds work best in minimal web designs with lots of negative space.

Opting for a black background adds drama and intensity to any page or header. Mockup via nelelena. Background via Tania Zbrodko.

By opting for a darker background, you can easily highlight the focal point of the page or header, such as with the makeup website above. The amount of drama is intensified when choosing a darker background over a lighter background. While choosing a black background may be a bolder choice, it can make a huge impact on the user experience.

When going the dark mode route, you don’t need to settle for just black (#000000). You can also introduce warm or cooler shades for a unique hue that is true to your website. As always, try experimenting with different shades to see which exact hue makes the most impact on your website design.

Brand Color Backgrounds

If white or black backgrounds don’t truly capture your brand, then opt for a color that fits within your specific brand palette. If you have a brand guideline or a colored logo, use that as your inspiration.

Brand colors can be a great inspiration for your website background. Mockup via nelelena. Image via Alim Yakubov.

When using your brand color palette as your inspiration, always keep the content of your website minimal to avoid visual clutter. A periwinkle blue may be a bold choice for a background color, but when the website is designed intentionally, opting for a brighter color can be rewarding.

That being said, don’t go too wild with your background color. Making the background hue too busy can overpower your site’s message and steal the spotlight from the business offering.

Best Button Colors

On a website, buttons are clickable shapes that are typically placed on the front page of a website. They can direct viewers to a specific page, such as a sale, or encourage viewers to sign up for emails. Buttons are a very important user interface element that guide the consumer to enact a certain action. When adding buttons to your website, opt for a primary or contrasting hue to ensure the viewer can easily find the button.

Primary colors—such as red, yellow, or blue—are known for being eye-catching and highly saturated, making them the perfect choice for buttons. The key to increase button interaction is to use hues that contrast with the background. Choosing a yellow or red button on top of a black background ensures that viewers can easily view the call-to-action.

Use saturated or contrasting hues for your call-to-action. Mockup via nelelena. Image via Darko 1981.

Another great rule to follow when choosing your button color is to stick to a complementary color palette. Orange stands out when paired with a dark blue due to the contrast or warm and cool shades. The visual hierarchy created by contrasting colors allows the eye to glance across the screen and go immediately to areas that stand out. The button color should always be highly visible on any header or page to encourage interaction and increase conversion.

Best Text Colors

Readability and legibility are essential when building out a website. If your viewers can’t read what is on each page, they might abandon the site and move onto another one. Text, along with visuals, is what keeps your viewers engaged. A website’s font choice and color should reflect the brand and its overall message.

Keep your text legible by contrasting its color with the background.

While there is no one-color-fits-all choice for text, you should always prioritize contrast. If working with dark backgrounds or buttons, set your text color to a bright or white hue. When working with lighter backgrounds, opt for a darker text color. By increasing the level of contrast between the text’s background and color, you can ensure that most of your viewers can easily read your content.

Best Price Colors

Price is something many consumers look to right away when viewing products. If viewers can’t determine the price of a product because it’s hard to decipher, they may leave the website in frustration. Just like with text, always keep the price easily legible with the help of contrasting hues. By differentiating the price from the text and the background, consumers can quickly find the correct price amount.

Always pay attention to the price color when designing your website. Mockup via nelelena. Image via ImYanis.

In addition to using contrast for the price color, always indicate a price decrease with red shades. The sale price of a product is typically represented in a red color when viewed next to the original price.

Color Choices to Avoid

Now that we’ve covered the ideal colors to use for specific site elements, it’s also important to understand why some colors can actually interfere with your website experience. Having an online site is not just for aesthetics; it’s to support and boost business revenue by providing consumers a convenient way to purchase products or services online.

If a website is poorly designed or hard to navigate, consumers may abandon the website and look for alternatives elsewhere. The consumer’s experience can determine whether or not the business makes a sale. Learning which hues work for backgrounds and which don’t work for text is important to keep in mind when building out your website.

Colors to Avoid for Backgrounds

The background color of your website frames the rest of your visual elements and text. If the background doesn’t match up with the website’s content, then the entire website can appear distasteful.

Clashing color palettes can contribute to an unpleasant website experience. Image via Visual Generation.

While there isn’t a specific “bad color” for your backgrounds, you should always be wary of bright colors or patterns that overpower your website’s message. Dull colors can also render a website unappealing, especially when paired with brighter visuals. Clashing color palettes can turn a potential customer away if the website experience is not pleasant.

Bright, saturated backgrounds often overpower the message of the website. Mockup via nelelena. Image via Allies Interactive.

When choosing your website background, take into account what the viewer may think of the color choice. Is it too bright to a point where it is difficult to read the text? Does the color cause too much eye strain? Is the background color a reflection of your business or brand? Always be critical of how others might view your website when designing it.

Colors to Avoid for Buttons

The best colors to use for your website are those that stand out, such as primary or complementary hues. Some colors to avoid when designing your website include those that recede into space or clash with the rest of your website palette. Making buttons hard to pinpoint can lead to a decrease in consumer interaction.

Choosing a light color for buttons can make them difficult to pinpoint. Mockup via nelelena. Image via My Ocean Production.

There is no one color that doesn’t work for buttons, but it’s important to choose a hue that fits within the rest of your website. For example, adding a light blue button to a bright white background make the button hard to identify. Contrast is the key for a good button color.

Colors to Avoid for Text

When designing your website, it’s crucial that you keep the details and information easily legible and readable. Making your text easy to read and comprehend is essential in getting your brand message across. If viewers have a hard time retaining the copy, then it can affect how they perceive your business and website.

Using similar or clashing hues for text can impact the site’s legibility. Mockup via nelelena. Image via vientocuatroestudio.

Set your typography to a light or dark hue to keep the contrast high for text. Using mismatching hues for typography, such as lime green on an orange background, or opting for similar hues for text and backgrounds can heavily impact the website’s overall experience.

Colors to Avoid for Prices

Just like with buttons and other calls-to-actions, prices should be easy to find on a website. Price text should contrast that of the background, allowing the user to quickly scan over the page and find the correct amount. Avoid choosing price colors that are similar to the background or button can be difficult to read across different screens.

Choosing price colors that are similar to its background can make reading difficult. Mockup via nelelena. Image via Kom_Pornnarong.

When indicating a price change or decrease, websites typically go for a red shade. Opting for blues, greens, or purples may confuse the viewer when making a purchasing decision.

Cover image via Pure Solution.

