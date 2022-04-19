Build a Better Business Profile with These Twitter Banner Examples and Tips

Ryan is the founder and main graphic designer at Umlaut. Living in the United Kingdom, Ryan is a huge believer in the evidence-based approach to design, whereby every decision is tested, proven, and thoroughly researched, before being applied to a business problem.

Spice up that Twitter profile with a cool banner—and we’re going to show you how. Follow these tips to a new you.

Placed at the top of every Twitter profile is the Twitter banner. This area can be used by your business to convince, evoke, prompt action, and even convert customers by promoting your product, service, brand, or personality.

What Is a Twitter Banner?

Your Twitter banner is a shopfront to your audience and potential customers. It can be used to promote your product, service, brand, or personality. In every case, think of it as a first impression of your business.

A strong banner will increase brand awareness, recognition of your product or service, or inform, engage, or educate your audience. You should consider changing the banner on a regular basis to ensure that there’s always something new for your audience to see, and a new reason for them to return.

Tips and Tricks for Creating a Twitter Banner

The current standard dimensions for Twitter banners is 1500 x 500px. There’s only one type of account on Twitter, so no matter how you set up your account, the banner will be the same size.

Your profile image sits to the bottom-left of the banner, and overlaps it, so ensure that nothing important in your banner sits behind it.

Tip #1

While users on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok are required to use the official apps for each platform, users on Twitter can and use alternative apps which are officially supported by Twitter, but not designed by them—Tweetbot, Tweetdeck, and Twitterific are the most popular alternatives.

On these apps, the arrangement of banner and profile image are different from one app to the next, however, in all cases, the profile always sits to the bottom of the banner. It’s best to keep all the important info at the top of your banner for best results across all apps.

Tip #2

Twitter has a reputation for not handling imagery well. It is fairly aggressive at downsampling all types of content. For that reason, it’s good practice to create a banner at double the size of the required dimensions. This will help to keep the image sharp when loaded onto Twitter.

Now that you’ve overcome the technical limitations, here’s the top five ways in which your Twitter banner can be used with plenty of inspiring examples . . .

Twitter Banner Examples

1. Share Important Messages

If something has recently changed in your business, or you need to promote an important message, your Twitter banner can be used to quickly and effectively convey that message.

As things open up again post-pandemic, KFC uses its Twitter banner to communicate that its drive-thrus are open for business once more. A keen use of branding here is key to delivering this message.

Using your Twitter banner to communicate your key slogan or motto is a smart way to introduce customers to your brand and your business. It doesn’t have to be complicated to have impact.

2. Create an Experience

If you operate a physical business, or one that uses visuals for high impact, then showing your potential customers that experience is a good way of using your Twitter banner.

The Guggenheim Museum in New York puts their banner to fantastic use by giving us a look-see of the interior of the building and their fabulous architecture.

Australia has plenty of iconic landmarks. The Australian tourist board is using photography to the max to showcase what the country can offer to tourists in this evocative drone footage.

Another way to evoke experience is to showcase people using your product or service. Here, Lego has created a collage including their products and the people that use them—children. And adults. Or so we’ve heard . . .

3. Develop a Tone or Mood

If your business has a particular tone of voice, or is well-known for a style or aesthetic, using your banner to convey this to new customers can break the ice and give your customers an insight into what they should expect.

Seb With is the creator of Halide, an iPhone camera app, but he’s also a keen motorcycle enthusiast. His personality and perspective comes across perfectly here by using his banner to showcase this prominent part of his direction and design aesthetic.

Mischa is a world-renowned social media expert and visual storyteller. His photography of his home city, Berlin, is evocative and inviting. They tell us that a picture is worth a thousand words. They weren’t wrong.

4. Showcase Your Branding

A simple, but effective use of your Twitter banner, is to showcase your branding. This approach works well if you’re just starting out, or if you have punchy branding that will grab attention.

The social platform Twitch showcases their effervescent branding to the world through this clean, fresh, and inviting use of their logo and brand colors. Sometimes the simple approach is the best!

Slack’s branding lends itself perfectly to their Twitter banner in this fun use of brand elements arranged in a colorful and inviting pattern.

Iconic branding deserves to stand by itself. What more would you need?

5. Promote a Product or Service

If you have a new product line or service to promote, your banner is a good way of introducing that to your audience. Photography is a smart choice here for products.

For services, you may wish to show a user interacting with your company or app, again through photography, or perhaps through illustrations or app mockups.

Apple’s new Mac Studio is given pride of place in their current Twitter banner with this clever use of space, color, and positioning.

If you want to go one step further than straight up photography, creating a collage is a cool way to promote a product or service. Here, Nike uses their football boots to create visual interest and intrigue.

How to Make Your Own Twitter Banner Using PicMonkey

Creating compelling Twitter banners has never been easier. With PicMonkey, you have everything you need to create visually stunning images that work perfectly for Twitter banners.

With a range of ready-to-go templates—including one for Twitter banners—you don’t need to worry about getting things wrong. Just create or upload your design, and when you’re ready, share with Twitter to give your profile a fresh, new look!

