Tips to Perfect Your Beach Photography

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Beach photography requires certain tactics to ensure your photos turn out right. Here are some pointers to level up your beach photography.

The beach is an endless source of inspiration for photographers. There’s dramatic lighting, intriguing textures, motion, and spectacular scenery.

But, capturing this beautiful landscape isn’t always as simple as pointing and shooting your camera. The sun, sand, and water can be a challenge for even the most experienced shutterbugs.

So, here are some tips for capturing breathtaking photos of the sand and sea.

Image via DaLiu.

Have a Strong Focal Point

How many beach photos have you seen that lack a focal point? You might be capturing a beautiful expanse of sea and sand, but a photo without a point of focus won’t hold your viewer’s gaze for long. Chances are, their attention will wander, or they’ll move on to the next photo.

Featuring a strong focal point is key to a great beach photo. While both images serve stunning colors, having the vertical shoreline as a focal point anchors the photo on the right. Images via 145Patma and Joule Sorubou.

The key to a strong beach photo is to have a strong focal point. And, it doesn’t have to be something too obvious.

Perhaps it’s a worn beach trail, rock, or algae on the shore. Or perhaps you opt for a more obvious focal point, such as a beach-goer or lighthouse perched on a cliff.

Ensuring your photo has depth can also draw the viewer’s eye. Utilizing basic photography composition, such as having a foreground, middle, and background, is the best way to add depth to your shot.

Avoid the Crowds

Perhaps you want to capture uninterrupted views of sweeping coastlines without a soul in sight? Being alone on the beach is a rare treat for just about anyone (let alone a photographer), so it’s best to consider how to avoid the crowds.

First things first, determine when the busiest hours are at the beach and avoid them. They say the early bird catches the word, and arriving at sunrise will mean fewer crowds and beautiful lighting—golden hour.

Determine when there are less crowds at the beach to capture uninterrupted views. Images via lucas_moore, Valentin Valkov, Don Pablo, CHRiiZ, and ShutterProductions.

Shoot at Golden Hour

Harness the power of golden hour to produce breathtaking beach photos. Golden hour occurs right after sunrise and sunset—when the sun is low and close to the horizon.

At this time, the beach will be cast in a beautiful golden hue to give your photos a magical glow.

Beach photos are even more beautiful when harnessing the light of golden hour. Images via Gareth Janzen, Ian Stauffer, and Alex Stemmers.

Since golden hour light changes pretty quickly, you’ll be on a time crunch. Therefore, it’s essential to plan your shoot before the sun slips below the horizon or rises to produce a harsher light after sunrise.

Since the light is changing every minute, you’ll be required to work faster. Shoot more frames more often to ensure you have multiple photo options to choose from at every change.

Don’t Just Shoot Wide-Angle Shots

When we think of beach photos, many of us instinctively think of beautiful landscapes and wide-angle shots. But beach photos don’t just pertain to landscape shots—they also account for the beauty that’s literally right under our noses.

Offer an alternative perspective by shooting close-ups of the beach in addition to wide-angle shots. Images via alkostromitin, Liliar, ver0nicka, and Serhii Shcherbyna.

Change your perspective from wide-angle to close-up shots. The shift will enable you to take totally different photos in the same beach environment.

Look out for interesting textures in the sand, details in rocks, and so on.

Don’t Forget Your Lens Hood

Light at the beach tends to be particularly harsh. Whether the sun is pounding down directly overhead or the sun’s rays are bouncing off the white sand or sea.

Avoiding the harsh light is sometimes impossible. Most beaches have no open shade, making it hard to escape the harsh rays for at least twelve hours unless it’s overcast.

This means photographers often have to contend with lens flares—which occur when a bright light source shines directly into the lens. When lens flares or strong glares hit your lens, they essentially wash out your image by reducing the contrast and overall quality of your image.

One of the most effective ways to avoid lens flare is to use a lens hood. A lens hood acts as a visor, blocking strong light from entering the lens from an angle.

Use a lens hood to block out direct light from entering your lens. Images via Valmedia and Andrew Mayovskyy.

Image via bbernard.

Avoid Shooting Portraits at Midday

If you’re planning to shoot portraits at the beach, it’s best to avoid the midday sun. This is when the sun is at its harshest. Shooting in these conditions produces unflattering facial shadows on your subject and blown-out highlights.

As mentioned, golden hour is a wonderful time to shoot beach photography, and beach portraits are no exception. At sunrise or sunset, the quality of the light is softer and more diffused—thanks to having to be filtered for a greater distance through the atmosphere—giving your subject a radiant glow without a filter.

Avoid the harsh midday sun and opt for softer light such as sunset or sunrise. Images via Jacob Lund, Jacob Lund, VALUA VITALY, and RB_Media.

Use Natural Reflectors

When you’re dealing with harsh shadows, a natural reflector can be all the help you need to bounce light in an area where you need it most.

Fortunately, a beach is one big natural reflector as the white sand bounces light right back up. If you’re conducting a photo shoot, have your subjects sit with their backs facing the sun. Their close proximity to the sand means ample light will be reflected onto your subjects and fill any unflattering shadows.

Use the beach as a natural reflector to bounce light onto your subject(s). Image via Krakenimages.com.

If you happen to have a reflector, they can be useful, especially during harsh lighting situations. They also happen to be a pretty inexpensive tool that does a wonderful job at reflecting light back on your subjects.

Shoot Reflections

Look out for reflections in tide pools or wet sand. Reflections add symmetry to your photography and visual interest to your composition. Consider which way the light is hitting the surface and how you can emphasize the reflection more.

For example, you want to avoid direct light on water because that causes glare. The best-case scenario is when you have a colorful object that’s projected in direct light, and that subject is then reflected in a still body of water in the shade. The latter will produce a reflection containing saturated colors and no glare.

Image via Zolotarevs.

Capture Silhouettes

Beaches are the perfect canvas for capturing striking silhouettes. There’s a lot of open space, making it ideal for backlit photos. It’s much easier to capture silhouette photography when the sun is closer to the horizon, so keep that in mind when planning your shoot.

Situate your subject or object between your camera and the light source—in this case, the sun. Set the exposure according to the lighter part of the scene (the background). This will ensure the subject or object remains dark to create a silhouette effect.

Make sure your camera isn’t in auto mode or else your camera will automatically set off the flash, which will light up your subject or object and ruin the effect.

Experiment with Different Shutter Speeds

Varying shutter speeds can produce equally striking results in photography, especially when shooting moving water and waves. A fast shutter speed, for example, can freeze waves in motion. Meanwhile, a slow shutter speed can produce an ethereal effect, blurring the motion of waves.

When shooting with a slow shutter speed, it’s essential to keep your camera as still as possible, so a tripod is required to limit the risk of shaking.

You’ll also be required to use a low ISO (approximately around 100) and high f-stop, ranging from f/18 to f/22.

Long shutter speed vs. short shutter speed in capturing waves on the beach. Images via Sergej Onyshko and Ivanova Ksenia.

Ideal Camera Settings

Since beaches are generally bright environments, it’s best to keep your ISO (your camera’s sensitivity to light) low—around 100 or 200. Use a large f-stop number, between f/8 and f/18, so the entire beach will be in focus.

Images via Khoroshunova Olga and izuboky.

Cover image via Tatiana Popova.