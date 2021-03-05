Share this: Facebook

This new integration centralizes Shutterstock content within WoodWing Assets, speeding up creative workflows and visual storytelling for Shutterstock Enterprise customers.

Digital asset management is critical to helping teams quickly search, organize and share content with their stakeholders and audiences. Without a centralized hub for photos and videos, creatives can lose track of specific assets and their usage rights, resulting in lost time and re-licensing fees.

To help Shutterstock’s Enterprise customers overcome these challenges, we’re excited to announce a new integration with WoodWing, a software helping brands and publishers create, manage, and publish content across teams and channels. Today WoodWing serves a range of global clients including Forbes, Yamaha, Bavaria, Coca-Cola European Partners and more.

Through this partnership, Shutterstock Enterprise customers will be able to access millions of high-quality Shutterstock images directly from WoodWing Assets, WoodWing’s digital asset management solution, to quickly locate and share assets with audiences and key stakeholders.

Here’s what to expect from the Shutterstock integration with WoodWing:

Search licensed Shutterstock content directly from within WoodWing Assets

Seamlessly Sync and Centralize Shutterstock Assets

Now when you license content on Shutterstock, the assets will be automatically available inside WoodWing Assets. No need to manually upload assets — simply search and download Shutterstock content without leaving the WoodWing interface.

Quickly Search Keywords and Image Type to Reuse Licensed Content

Search via image type filters, keywords and more

With the help of keywords, image type filters and other metadata tags, you can search your library of previously licensed assets and reuse content for marketing, press, advertising, internal communications and more. WoodWing Assets preserves Shutterstock metadata, making it easy to find the exact asset you need.

Reduce Re-licensing Costs

With this automatic sync, you can search your company’s entire archive of Shutterstock licensed content. Download and share images that are covered under Shutterstock’s worry-free licensing protection and reduce spending on re-licensing.

Automatically Capture License Information and Usage Rights

The integration also maps and embeds license information into each asset, including subscription ID, usage terms, and custom information entered upon the purchase. This will help you track licensing compliance and media use across channels, and never be in the dark about usage rights.

Photo by Bogdan Sonjachnyj.

“As the workforce continues to operate from home, having centralized access to high-quality visual content is essential to increasing efficiency and productivity across teams,” said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. “Now, with an intuitive integration with Shutterstock, WoodWing users can access and share inspiring content quickly, and keep their audiences engaged throughout the customer journey.”

Photo by Zamurovic Brothers.

With this integration, creatives will no longer need to download and then re-upload large files between tools, slowing down their workflows. This partnership is one more way Shutterstock is helping our Enterprise customers efficiently access and manage the premium content they need to create powerful brand experiences — wherever they work.

To learn more about Shutterstock’s new integration with WoodWing Assets, visit WoodWing Assets or email the Shutterstock Partnerships Team at premierintegrations@shutterstock.com.

Feature photo by FreshPaint.