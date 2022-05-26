The Ultimate Audio Editing Glossary

Zoe Sones is a UK-based composer who focuses on acoustic contemporary classical and ambient electronic composition. In her works, she explores an array of textures and timbres of both instruments and nature’s very own sounds. She enjoys creating haunting electronic drones, writing harmonically rich and serene chords, while also being a bedroom DJ.

New to the audio world? Keep track of pertinent audio recording and editing terminology using this Audio Editing Glossary.

What is a DAW? Why is an AIFF file better than an MP3 file for audio editing? Find your answers here.

Image via Gorodenkoff.

There are many elements to audio editing. Some of these terms might seem like a foreign language, but understanding their meaning can take your podcast, video, or music to another level.

To increase the quality of your audio and get that perfect sound, you need to know how to modify specific parameters precisely.

We hope this glossary will serve as a nice refresher for an experience audiophile, as well as a starting point to a beginner audio recording enthusiast.

Audio Editing Glossary

Formatting

All audio tracks are formatted to store digital audio data on a computer system. There are different file extensions as each file type has different compression methods (making the file smaller, while still keeping all the original data as much as possible.)

Video via Techquickie.

A Mac-based file format contains two uncompressed audio channels in a lossless format, thus having a higher sound quality and larger file size.

AIFF is an excellent format for recording raw audio. You’ll have the most control over the sound because of its uncompressed quality. Most audio recorders and cameras will offer this format, and we highly recommend using it!

More on recording high quality audio for video by our in-house expert, Lewis.

Ambisonic

Ambisonics is a full-sphere surround sound format. This means that in addition to the horizontal plane (left and right), it also covers sound sources from both above and below the listener or viewer.

Ambisonic audio is a proficient format when creating virtual reality content.

M4A (MPEG-4)

A file extension that contains digital audio stream encoded with either AAC or ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec). Apple introduced the .m4a extension to differentiate MPEG-4 files and .MP4 video files.

If an MPEG-4 file carries audio and/or video, it will have the .MP4 extension. If the MPEG-4 file carries audio-only, it will have the .m4a extension.

MPEG-4 audio files that carry a copyright are saved with the .M4P file extension.

MP3 (MPEG-3)

This is the most common audio file format for music files. The quality of a .mp3 file depends significantly upon the bitrate (more on that below.)

The experts at FileInfo.com did a deep dive into the history of this format, but TL;DR: The format was developed in the 1990s and was revolutionary for delivering “CD-level” quality audio files at a fraction of the file size of other formats at that time.

The need for a more manageable file size was in high demand as the internet boomed and iPods came onto the scene.

WAV (Waveform)

This is the one of the most standard formats for digital audio. Favored by Microsoft users, .wav files are usually a higher quality and have larger file sizes.

When the format was introduced in the 1990s, it was the only way to capture uncompressed audio digitally.

Audio Bit Depth

Determines the number of possible amplitude values that you can record for each sample. The most common are 16, 24, and 32.

These numbers are binary rates that determine how many amplitudes the computer has to create the audio file. It’s a binary term, and amplitudes are represented by 1s and 0s.

Did anyone else just see The Matrix flash before their eyes?

You can think of amplitude as the resolution of a photo. The higher the bit-depth, the higher number of amplitudes available to sample, resulting in a higher resolution audio file.

Video via iZotope.

Audio Sample

The process of making a recorded source into a digital audio file. An audio sample involves the computer taking measurements of a sound wave at regular intervals, which is then saved as a number in a binary format.

Image via Stockbusters.

Audio Sample Rate

The number is given to the sampling intervals. The frequencies are measured in hertz (Hz), and the standard sample rate is 44.1 kHz (others are 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, and 96 kHz).

The higher the number, the better the sound quality and the larger the file.

Compressed and Uncompressed Audio Files

Compressed audio refers to the format and encoding of an audio file to reduce its size. You can lose the high and low frequencies from the compression; however, it’s possible to have lossless compression where none of the data is lost.

Uncompressed audio is the opposite so, typically, the file is larger and includes audio recorded in .WAV or .AIFF format.

DAW (Digital Audio Workstation)

The term for software used by many music producers and sound mixers to create their own music or edit audio (Logic Pro X, Ableton, Reaper, Cubase).

Image via Gorodenkoff.

dB (Decibels)

The unit of measurement for sound. When editing audio, it’s essential to keep an eye out for signal clipping. This is when the audio is too loud and, therefore, distorts.

It’s usually shown in red on the output channels, or orange. To avoid clipping, bring the volume fader down.

Image via MattLphotography.

Digital Audio

The representation of recorded sound and converted into digital form.

Audio Effects

The following terms are the different audio effects you can use to manipulate your tracks to create your desired sound:

Automation

The process of a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) moving specific parameters over time. The most common use of automation is adjusting the volume fader of a track.

Chorus

An audio effect that slightly alters the pitch gives a doubling effect to add thickness and shimmer to the track.

Comping

The combination of multiple takes into one. This is primarily used for vocals.

Compression or Dynamic Range Compression

The compressions of the dynamic range of an audio signal, the reduction of the volume of the louder sounds, and the amplification of the quieter sounds.

Delay

An effect that takes the incoming signals and plays back delayed imitations giving an echo effect.

Distortion

This is a processing method of creating grittier sounds from an audio track. This is done by increasing the gain.

This also occurs when the quality of a track is low, where the sound exceeds its peak level.

Equalizer (EQ)

A method of isolating frequencies where you can either boost or lower them.

The most popular use of EQ on a track is using a low pass filter (letting the lower frequencies pass and cut off the higher frequencies) or a high pass filter (allowing the higher frequencies pass and cut off the lower frequencies).

Fade

An effect to gradually introduce or take away a sound to make it sound less abrupt.

Video via Music Sequencing.

Gain and Volume

Although they may seem the same, the difference is that the gain is the decibel (dB) input of a signal—how loud a sound is before going through any processing.

Volume is the decibel output of a signal after processing.

Panning

The adjustment of the stereo field of a track and distributing it between the left and right channels. You can control the direction of a track.

For example, having a sound going from left to right to give a more immersive feel.

Binaural Panning

A type of panning that emulates human hearing digitally.

In a DAW, you can position the direction of a digital source for your ears to perceive the sound coming from either in front or behind, above or below, and to the left or right using a stereo output.

Reverb

The effect of a sound occurring in a space sends sound waves in all different directions which, in turn, decays in amplitude until they die away.

This can be created in a DAW to give more atmosphere and depth to a track.

Image via lightmax84.

Phaser

The process of offsetting two signals from each other, which gives a subtle delay effect.

Tempo

Determines the speed of a track. This is measured in BPM (beats per minute).

Transpose

The method of pitching up or down a track.

Cover image via Nejron Photo.