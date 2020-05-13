Share this: Facebook

The need for brands and businesses to bring their campaigns to life with high-quality visual content is why Shutterstock has introduced Asset Assurance™.

Shutterstock Editorial features image and video content from renowned editorial photographers, videographers, and industry-leading partners, capturing the latest in news, sports, entertainment, and royalty from around the globe. These creators are on the frontlines, covering the world’s biggest events and moments so that global media outlets can visually amplify their stories. For the first time, Shutterstock is empowering all storytellers with access to its library of fifty million editorial and archival images for use in commercial campaigns.

Understanding the need for brands and businesses to bring their campaigns to life with first-rate, real-time, and relevant visual content, Shutterstock is pleased to introduce *Asset Assurance™, an added guarantee for complete peace of mind. Now, customers can quickly license editorial images and footage, in commercial and creative campaigns, with the assurance that Shutterstock provides indemnification, alongside its commercial license, to use these images in specific campaigns.

Night shot of Interstate 5 motorway in front of the skyline of the Financial District in Seattle. Image via Michael Weber/​imageBROKER/​Shutterstock.

How Does it Work?

Content labeled “Editorial Use Only” refers to images and video content that doesn’t have a model or property release on file. This content is typically used by publishers and media, and until now, wasn’t available for commercial purposes. With Asset Assurance™, Shuttestock’s team of editorial and legal experts evaluate all editorial content and work with our customers to review the potential commercial use of this content. Following legal approval, brands and businesses can bring their campaigns to life with the assurance that they have secured the necessary indemnification for commercial use, protecting them against any potential model or property claims.

A worker sanitizes the streets of Milan, Italy during the coronavirus outbreak. Image via Nicola Marfisi/​AGF/​Shutterstock.

With a live feed of 20,000 new images added each day, brands and businesses can source the most up-to-the-minute content they need to tell their story and bring campaigns to life.

*Asset Assurance™ is subject to Shutterstock’s legal review and approval.

Cover image via RUNGROJ YONGRIT/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.