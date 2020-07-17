Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A constant reinvention of the past is an integral part of creating the future — many trends we see today are actually remixes from the past.

As graphic designers, we have a weird relationship with innovation. The pressure we put on ourselves, plus the requirements from our clients, to create something “new” is both exciting and terrifying. We usually look to well-branded companies, like Apple, as beacons of innovation. But when you start to look at the history of graphic design, you realize that something “new” is actually incredibly rare.

Now, I’m not saying we’re all frauds and copycats. Not at all. Drawing inspiration from others shouldn’t make us feel bad. In fact, it’s just how humans work.

Innovation doesn’t really exist. Think about it — you don’t design and create in a vacuum. Constantly, especially as graphic designers, we are inspired by the things around us: album artwork, book covers, signage and billboards, the way a shadow runs over an object. Whatever it is, without consciously knowing it, we’re taking all of these visual cues and filing them away for another day. We constantly look back to the idols of our profession, like Saul Bass and Sylvia Harris, for inspiration and ideas. Actually, we actively encourage it.

This constant reinvention of the past is an integral part of creating the future, so much so that some of the trends we see today — the design tropes we consider ultra-modern — are actually remixes and reinterpretations of things that came before. It’s the natural cycle of design.

Let’s look at how a few modern trends and styles have deeps roots in graphic design history.

Design Trends

Filters

Dust and scratches giving new images a nostalgic look. Image by oneinchpunch.

Popular film strip imagery is a nod to old film technology. Image by CarlosDavid.

The creation and eventual world domination of social media has all happened in the last two decades, but even this ultra-modern technology takes cues from the past.

Filters are everywhere. Whether you use them or loathe them, the fact is we’re constantly adapting and modifying our photography with the use of filters. But, this technology isn’t new. In fact, it was introduced back in the days when cameras still used film. On film, photographers modified the temperature or occluded sunlight in order to create a different style or mood. That’s still the same reason we use filters today, but the process happens on our phones.

Some of the most popular filters on Instagram mimic the grainy, worn look of old camera film, and ancillary apps, such as VSCO, include filters and “recipes” for creating these looks that call back to the past. There are also presets, turn key edits applied to photos to achieve a cohesive look across your photos. We even have a few free Lightroom presets that you can download today.

These days, the whole thing is done on-device. VSCO (top) and iPhone‘s native Camera app (bottom) are popular choices for designers and photography enthusiasts, alike.

“Hipster” Aesthetics

Logos, badges, and stamps from the 1950s.

“Hipsterdom” has been around since the ’40s, but the contemporary version that we know today, identifies through the repurposing and usage of vintage clothes, furniture, and technology. The subculture is about rehashing the past to create the future. Walking through the hipster environs of some of the greatest cities in the world, everything looks almost like it’s been taken out of a ’50s Americana textbook.

Modern logo design is particularly influenced by hipster ideals. Hand-lettering, geometric shapes and patterns, emblems and badges and stamps. These are all references to the past, repackaged as something entirely new.

Aaron Draplin has long taken inspiration from his past, usually Americana, and used it to influence his incredible logo designs.

A great example of this is the work of Aaron Draplin. I doubt he’d ever refer to himself as a hipster, but his entire design philosophy is based on cues from signage, badges, patterns, and motifs of an America now past. But, he uses modern materials and technology to create something that feels instantly fresh, appealing, and new. His designs for the 2012 Obama campaign are a particularly memorable version of this technique.

Skeuomorphism

Example of skeuomorphic icon design. Image by Nambohana.

Skeuomorphism (skew-oh-mor-fism) simply means “making 2D things look 3D.” It’s a style that can be found mostly in UX design, where technology tries to reference now-obsolete real world objects in app design or icons. It was prevalent during the Steve Jobs era of Apple, when apps were made to look like their real world counterparts, such as stereos for music apps and billiard tables in game-related apps. The trend waned for a while, but it might be making a second comeback. Apple’s newest operating system features icons and UX patterns that, again, look like their real world counterparts, with textures, gradients, and shadows all lending a 3D feel to the design.

Apple took many cues from the work of industrial designer, Dieter Rams, On the left is the original iPhone, on the right a calculator Rams designed for Braun, with obvious similarities between the two.

But Apple’s early skeuomorphic app designs were not completely new, either. They borrowed heavily from the work of Dieter Rams, a German industrial designer best known for his work with Braun, back in the 1950s. He created countless consumer products, elements of which are quite clearly direct influences of Apple’s design style.

And, if that isn’t enough inception for you, skeuomorphism itself isn’t new, either. Trompe-l’oeil, or “deceive the eye,” was an art technique originated back in the 1800s, that created optical illusions of depth, space, and objects living in 3D space, and it’s said to be the predecessor to skeuomorphism.

Flat design

Flat design came along recently and created a trend entirely opposite to skeuomorphism — the depiction of 3D objects as 2D. Flat design strips everything back to basics, introducing clarity and simplicity into modern graphic design.

You see it most in iconography: play and pause buttons, share, copy, paste, and refresh — actions we take on a regular basis whose icons you can instantly reference in your mind. Flat design has since bled out into all aspects of UX design, in general.

Flat design goes all the way back to the ancient Egyptians. Image by artform.

Modern flat icon designs. Image by Andre Luiz Gollo.

The deceit is that flat design is a brand new way of thinking about design. It’s not. Creating complex visual languages in a user-friendly way has been a trait of humankind since the dawn of time. Look at the ancient Egyptians and their creation of hieroglyphics, a very flat, very articulate language, yet insanely simple to reproduce.

Notice the lack of shadows, textures, or gradients in this incredibly flat design. Image by Alex Hariyandi.

Periods in Time

As well as specific design trends themselves, graphic design also takes its cues from specific periods in time.

Art Nouveau

Art nouveau letterform concept. Image by PGMart.

General Electric took obvious cues from the Art Nouveau movement to create its striking, elegant, and somewhat timeless logo.

You can think of Art Nouveau as the bridge between art proper and the birth of graphic design. General Electric, a huge American conglomerate, still carries a logo that takes all its cues from this period.

Modernism

Modernist magazine cover concepts. Image by momo design.

AirBnB is an incredibly modern company with an incredibly modern business model. However, its design references have their foundations in a movement that started over seventy years ago.

Modernism symbolizes the period around the 1950s, when there was a general move towards more utilitarian design. Designs in this period used assertive shapes and geometric patterns, dropping the filigrees and ornamentation of previous eras. AirBnB was founded in 2008, yet their logo is a prime example of modernist graphic design, from decades prior.

Art Deco

Art deco monogram concepts. Image by venimo.

An incredibly distinctive style that has now become a staple with independent luxury brands that want to make a statement. Equre makes toothpaste, would you believe it!

Often characterized by its luxurious and ornamental designs, Art Deco was a movement from the ’30s that signified new beginnings, growth, and the advent of consumerism. In more recent times, it has made a huge comeback as a way for new brands to inject a feeling of luxury into their products and packaging.

Swiss Style

Paul Rand‘s logos at the top have had a major influence on many modern technology companies such as Microsoft and Dropbox.

Born in Europe in the ’20s, but really developed by the Swiss in the ’50s, International Typographic Style (its full name) is a design system that uses geometry and mathematics to create precise, grid-like designs. This style has become synonymous with the work of Müeller-Brockmann, the Bauhaus movement, Paul Rand, and others. It makes for clean, straightforward, and engaging designs, and it has seen a notable resurgence in some of the recent rebrands of major companies, such as Microsoft and Dropbox.

Everything That Is Old Is New Again

When you’re designing for clients, or for yourself, tropes and cues from past eras ground your design with universal visual references. A Swiss style design looks utilitarian and it’s built to last. An Art Deco design gives a sense of luxury. A flair of hipsterdom, ironically, gives a sense of modernity and youthfulness.

At the end of the day, these are tried and tested design styles and principles that give a brand or piece a sense of place in the world. Just because it’s been done before doesn’t mean there isn’t a fun and exciting way to reinvent it. Use history, and use it proudly — who knows where you might end up.

Discover 2020’s top trends in our Creative Trends report. Now you’ll be sure to spot the influence from historical eras and vintage design.

Cover image by CarlosDavid.