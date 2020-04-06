Share this: Facebook

Each month we bring you the top inspirational images in Shutterstock’s collection. Explore new content and beautiful photographs in our April roundup.

Our team searches through newly uploaded stock content daily. This roundup showcases new content we love that was uploaded the month prior.

We couldn’t be more excited to share this month’s April Fresh, featuring the new work of contributors from Shutterstock, Offset, and PremiumBeat. Our network is powered by thousands of creative artists from every corner of the globe, and seeing the creativity of your new work is truly inspiring. This month we’re excited to introduce vectors and illustrations to the mix!

For April, we’re sharing our top fifteen images that we loved from the content you uploaded to Shutterstock (Image, Footage, and Music), Offset, and PremiumBeat. We’re also linking to a full collection of the top uploaded content from these networks to inspire your next creative shoot.

Click here for the April Fresh Shutterstock image collection.

Click here for the April Fresh Shutterstock footage collection.

Click here for the April Fresh Offset collection.

Click here for the April Fresh PremiumBeat collection of music.

Click here for the April Fresh Shutterstock collection of music.

Here is this month’s Fresh, featuring new content we love uploaded from contributors around the world.

5 Top April Images from Shutterstock

5 Top April Images from Offset

5 Top April Videos from Shutterstock

“Swirling texture loop” by Luma creative

“A little bit of jazz music” by random

“Morning coffee” by silarock

“Architectural wonder” by VideoBCN

“Yoga at home” by Patramansky Oleg

Discover new music

Discover more Monthly Fresh collections of image, music, and footage here. Not a contributor yet? Click here to sign up. Not a customer yet? Click here to learn more and get started using some of these incredible assets from creatives around the world.

Top image by Augustino.

