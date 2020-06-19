Share this: Facebook

We’ve gathered a list of anti-racism and racial justice resources to help support the education of creatives and small businesses to become better allies for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.

The Black Lives Matter protests have sparked a national and international conversation about the systemic racism pervasive in our society, bringing to light important and painful issues that have been ignored in this country for far too long. It is at this point so many people are beginning to recognize that this country has a lot of work to do, but many don’t even know where to begin. The place to start is with acknowledgment and education. We can’t move forward without the right information, without listening to a variety of perspectives, and without integrating this knowledge as part of our everyday lives. This is how you can begin the process of becoming a better ally for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.

We present to you this list of resources for all creatives – photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, musicians, creative businesses, and others – who want to educate themselves on how to be actively anti-racist.

At Shutterstock, we work with images, footage, and music. We recognize that stock is informed by the culture surrounding each of these artistic mediums. These resources aim to expand the understanding of underrepresented cultures and offer ways to support and interact with the artists representing these communities. We are also sharing articles and essays offering critical perspectives on these topics to provide an opportunity to learn from the people and the communities who have done the work. This is by no means an exhaustive list of anti-racism resources, but it’s a start for becoming better allies.

5 Anti-Racism Books to Read:

These stories and memoirs help readers be better allies against racism, recognize their own implicit bias, and force us to look inward and evaluate ourselves and our work.

“How to be an Anti Racist” by Ibram X Kendi : Reshaping the conversation about racial justice in America, this New York Times bestseller points to new ways readers can think about themselves and other people. Kendi asks us to think about what an anti-racist society might look like, and how we can build it.

Reshaping the conversation about racial justice in America, this New York Times bestseller points to new ways readers can think about themselves and other people. Kendi asks us to think about what an anti-racist society might look like, and how we can build it. So We Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo: Oluo uses this book to guide readers of all ethnicities through subjects that range from intersectionality to affirmative action in order to have honest conversations about race and racism.

Oluo uses this book to guide readers of all ethnicities through subjects that range from intersectionality to affirmative action in order to have honest conversations about race and racism. Good Talk by Mira Jacob : A graphic memoir written with humor and vulnerability, Jacob’s created a love letter to the art of conversation, hovering over some of our most difficult questions about identity, interracial families, and the realities that divide us.

A graphic memoir written with humor and vulnerability, Jacob’s created a love letter to the art of conversation, hovering over some of our most difficult questions about identity, interracial families, and the realities that divide us. “Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong: A poet and essayist, Hong fearlessly blends a thoughtful memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose the realities of racialized consciousness in America, specifically exploring what it’s like to be Asian American today.

A poet and essayist, Hong fearlessly blends a thoughtful memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose the realities of racialized consciousness in America, specifically exploring what it’s like to be Asian American today. Me and White Supremacy by Layla F Saad: What started as an Instagram challenge turned into a book that leads readers through a journey of better understanding white privilege, and participation in white supremacy.

5 Anti-Racism Activists to Follow:

These activists use their platforms to share insight and educational resources about being actively anti-racist, and show how your voice as a creative can make a difference.

5 Anti-Racism Podcasts to Listen To:

These podcasts are great to download and listen to. Go for a run, a walk, and be thoughtful in the intention to learn about the past and present issues with systemic racism.

5 Anti-Racism Films and TV series to Watch:

While these may not be easy to watch, this list makes us stop, think, and consider things deep within us and the world around us at the same time. These are the films, TV-shows, and documentaries that force us to reflect on our own attitudes, and how we can stop the cycle of contributing to structural racism while also exposing the ugly roots of it.

The Hate U Give: A film based on a young adult novel offering an intimate portrait of race in America, following a teenager who tries to stand up for what is right after she witnesses the shooting of her best friend by the police.

A film based on a young adult novel offering an intimate portrait of race in America, following a teenager who tries to stand up for what is right after she witnesses the shooting of her best friend by the police. Dear White People: An American comedy drama on Netflix that follows a group of students of color at an Ivy League college who are faced with a landscape of cultural bias, social injustice, and misguided activism.

An American comedy drama on Netflix that follows a group of students of color at an Ivy League college who are faced with a landscape of cultural bias, social injustice, and misguided activism. 13th : A Netflix documentary by filmmaker Ava DuVernay that exposes racial inequality within the criminal justice system in the United States.

: A Netflix documentary by filmmaker Ava DuVernay that exposes racial inequality within the criminal justice system in the United States. Let It Fall : Filmmaker John Ridley examines a decade of tensions, civil unrest, and events in Los Angeles that culminated in citywide violence following the Rodney King verdict on April 29, 1992.

: Filmmaker John Ridley examines a decade of tensions, civil unrest, and events in Los Angeles that culminated in citywide violence following the Rodney King verdict on April 29, 1992. When They See Us: A Netflix miniseries again from Ava DuVernay. This time focused on the story of the Central Park Five. In 1989 a jogger was assaulted and raped in New York’s Central Park, and five young people were charged with the crime. The five maintained their innocence and spent years fighting the convictions. This is their story.

5 Anti-Racism Educational Workshops to Learn From:

For a deeper understanding of anti-racism, and to really dedicate the time to learn how to be better allies, take these courses to commit to a better understanding of allyship and contribute to ending racial injustice.

Good Ancestor Academy: Led by Layla F. Saad, this course features a 90-minute masterclass on allyship in the workplace, dismantling white feminism, and how to show up in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) spaces without white centering.

Led by Layla F. Saad, this course features a 90-minute masterclass on allyship in the workplace, dismantling white feminism, and how to show up in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) spaces without white centering. Spiritual Activism : Led by Rachel Ricketts, this two-part course (101 + 102) is an online workshop to come together and have a conversation about how people can acknowledge their privilege, heal race-related wounds, and contribute to effective racial justice.

Led by Rachel Ricketts, this two-part course (101 + 102) is an online workshop to come together and have a conversation about how people can acknowledge their privilege, heal race-related wounds, and contribute to effective racial justice. The Great Unlearn : Rachel Cargle has created a program that focuses on unlearning racial biases and recognizing historical events centered around race from different viewpoints than you previously may have heard.

: Rachel Cargle has created a program that focuses on unlearning racial biases and recognizing historical events centered around race from different viewpoints than you previously may have heard. The ACB Academy : An educational program from author Austin Channing Brown focusing on racial justice and how you can help push for it.

: An educational program from author Austin Channing Brown focusing on racial justice and how you can help push for it. Unity Over Comfort: Created by podcaster and anti-racism educator Monique Melton, these online courses help people check their bias by offering deeper educational tools for eliminating resources.

5 Organizations that Support Creatives of Color:

These are a few organizations that support photographers, videographers, illustrators, artists, musicians, and storytellers in underrepresented demographics.

Art Administrators of Color Network : This impactful organization hosts annual conventions, a mentoring program, and professional development events for arts administrators and artists of color.

This impactful organization hosts annual conventions, a mentoring program, and professional development events for arts administrators and artists of color. By Us For Us: A collective of queer, femme, and non-binary artists of color that hosts event dedicated to investigating and dismantling systems of oppression, creating solidarity amongst underrepresented artists.

A collective of queer, femme, and non-binary artists of color that hosts event dedicated to investigating and dismantling systems of oppression, creating solidarity amongst underrepresented artists. Black Trans Femmes of Color: A collective that connects Black trans women and non-binary femmes of the art world. There is a new Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund that they recently launched, supporting Black trans protestors with resources, medical care, and bail funds.

A collective that connects Black trans women and non-binary femmes of the art world. There is a new Black Trans Protestors Emergency Fund that they recently launched, supporting Black trans protestors with resources, medical care, and bail funds. Black Art Futures Fund: A collective supporting the elevation of Black arts and culture. The group of philanthropists provides grants to small nonprofit organizations working to secure the future of the Black art community.

A collective supporting the elevation of Black arts and culture. The group of philanthropists provides grants to small nonprofit organizations working to secure the future of the Black art community. Authority Collective: A group of more than 200 womxn, non-binary, and gender-expansive people of color working in creative industries. Their website features educational resources on anti-racism workshops, inclusive photography, and more.

5 Websites for Even More Anti-Racism Resources:

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the resources available, so we’ve gathered a few lists from peers on the web to further your education against racism.

We hope these resources help achieve a deeper understanding of systemic racism, and how to become better anti-racism allies for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color throughout the world, especially our peers. We understand that for the first time, many people are having difficult conversations with themselves and within their own communities, but there is no time like the present. Contribute to the conversation, and be part of the solution.

Top image by fitzcrittle.