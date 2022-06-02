A History of American Protest, Told in Pictures

Eliza Thompson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, BUST, Time, Us Weekly, People and Details.

Protest is an American right. Here’s how some protest movements pushed our country forward, as told by illustrations and photos.

No matter where one stands on the political spectrum, it’s hard to overstate the importance of protest in the history of the United States. Since the country’s earliest days as a British colony, people have gathered in the streets to demand action on everything—unfair taxation, civil rights, climate change, and so much more.

While not all protests are successful in terms of policy change, they always succeed at raising the profile of the issue at hand—in part because of the powerful images they produce.

Take a look at some of the most impactful protest movements in the U.S.

The Boston Tea Party

Even before the U.S. was officially the U.S., its colonists rose up to protest what they saw as unfair treatment by the British government. The most famous example of this was the so-called Boston Tea Party.

In 1773, demonstrators threw an entire shipment of tea from the East India Company into Boston Harbor to protest the Tea Act—i.e. taxation without representation.

Parliament responded with another set of laws, the Intolerable Acts, which only further infuriated colonists and led to the organization of the First Continental Congress and later, the Revolutionary War.

The Suffragette Movement

Women began agitating for the right to vote in the 19th century. Early feminist organizers discussed suffrage at the first Seneca Falls Convention in 1848, but it took more than seventy years to ratify the 19th Amendment.

In 1913, Alice Paul and the National American Woman Suffrage Association organized the first major national suffrage parade. It saw more than 5,000 women marching in the streets of Washington, D.C.

Organizers strategically set the march for the day before President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration, so that the thousands of spectators in town for the event would also see their protest.

Images via AP/Shutterstock, Historia/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Universal History Archive/Shutterstock.

For later demonstrations, suffragists adopted the British practice of wearing all one color—white—to further maximize the visual impact of their parades.

The movement’s tactics finally paid off in 1920, when the 19th Amendment officially prohibited states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.

Images via FA Archive/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock.

Civil Rights Movement

The modern civil rights movement began in the early 1950s when Virginia students began protesting the state’s segregated educational system. This led to the NAACP challenging school segregation in the famous Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.

Images via Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock.

In 1954, the Court unanimously ruled that segregation was unconstitutional, but that was only the first victory in a lengthy battle for equal rights. Organizers led various demonstrations throughout the South, including sit-ins, bus boycotts, and Freedom Rides, where activists attempted to desegregate interstate bus travel.

In 1963, A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin organized the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which saw more than 250,000 people rallying for human rights in the nation’s capital. The march produced some of the most famous images of the era, as well as its most famous audio artifact: Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Images via Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Robert W Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Robert W Kelley/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration passed the Civil Rights Act, which outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin.

The movement wasn’t done, however, and demonstrations continued into the 1970s, as did legislative victories including the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.

Vietnam War Protests

Anti-war protests against U.S. intervention in Vietnam started in the early 1960s. These began mostly on college campuses through teach-ins and smaller demonstrations.

By 1967, however, anger over the draft system, rising casualty numbers, and high cost of the war had spread throughout the country, leading to massive protests.

One of the biggest demonstrations took place in October of that year, with more than 100,000 protesters gathering in front of the Lincoln Memorial (and some of those later marching to the Pentagon).

The anti-war movement also got a boost from the Civil Rights Movement, many of whose leaders also opposed the war because of the disproportionate number of Black casualties.

Public support of the war eventually dipped so low that Johnson decided not to seek reelection. After Richard Nixon’s election in 1968, troop withdrawals began.

Still, it wasn’t until 1973 that the last American combat troops left the country.

Images via Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, and Toby Massey/AP/Shutterstock.

LGBTQ+ Pride

Early gay rights activists staged “sip-ins” and small demonstrations in the early 1960s. The movement didn’t gain national traction until June 1969 when a riot began at New York City’s Stonewall Inn after police attempted to raid the bar.

Protests continued for several days, and one year later, activists commemorated the uprising with what is now considered the first LGBTQ+ pride march.

Images via G Paul Burnett/AP/Shutterstock, G Paul Burnett/AP/Shutterstock, and Grey Villet/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

These marches have continued every year since, expanding across the country and leading to the establishment of June as Pride Month in 1994.

During the 1980s, activists also established ACT UP, which was created in response to the AIDS crisis and led “die-ins” to raise awareness about how many people were dying from the disease. This culminated with a 1987 National March on Washington to get President Ronald Reagan to address the epidemic.

The movement has had plenty of landmark victories over the years, including the legalization of gay marriage and the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, but the battle for LGBTQ+ rights is still very much active, especially with regard to transgender issues.

Images via Rick Maiman/AP/Shutterstock, Scott Perry/AP/Shutterstock, JUSTIN CASTERLINE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Richard Milnes/Shutterstock, Dennis Cook/AP/Shutterstock, and Mel Evans/AP/Shutterstock.

Women’s Rights

Women gained the right to vote in 1920, but they still weren’t equal by any stretch of the imagination.

The women’s liberation movement developed in the 1960s alongside the civil rights movement and the anti-war movement, staging sit-ins and demonstrations in support of women’s rights to do . . . everything.

This included the rights to hold jobs, sign up for credit cards, have abortions, and more.

Images via John Olson/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Shirley Berry/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Everett/Shutterstock.

In 1968, one group famously protested the Miss America pageant for objectifying women (though they did not burn their bras, contrary to popular belief).

This era also saw protests and strikes in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would have guaranteed equal rights to all citizens regardless of sex.

This still has not passed as of 2022.

Occupy Wall Street

After the financial crisis of 2008, more Americans—and especially younger ones graduating into a terrible job market—became increasingly aware of income inequality.

Occupy Wall Street became the face of this movement in 2011, when a group began demonstrating in New York City’s Financial District. Police disbanded the occupation in November of that year, but the movement lived on through other marches and protests throughout the country.

Income inequality is still a major issue. It’s since become so mainstream that politicians including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren made it a cornerstone of their presidential campaigns.

Images via Tomas Abad/imageBROKER/Shutterstock, Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock, Monika Graff/UPI/Shutterstock, Frank Franklin/AP/Shutterstock, and Stephanie Keith/AP/Shutterstock.

Black Lives Matter

The hashtag “Black Lives Matter” was coined after the murder of Trayvon Martin. It quickly became a rallying cry after police shootings of unarmed Black people across the United States.

In 2014, nationwide protests began after the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, but the movement arguably hit its peak in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd. Marchers took to the streets to protest police violence.

Reckonings also happened in offices and schools as workers and students shared their experiences of racism. The movement is still ongoing, but (so far) its actions have led to changes in police protocols and increased awareness of how the justice system fails many Americans.

Images via Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock, Jeff Roberson/AP/Shutterstock, Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, and Julie Fletcher/Shutterstock.

The Women’s March

One day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, between 3 and 5 million people in the U.S. took to the streets in protest of the new president’s sexist statements toward women. It immediately became the largest single-day protest in American history and helped kick off a series of actions that continued throughout Trump’s presidency, with memes declaring that “protesting is the new brunch.”

In addition to more Black Lives Matter demonstrations, protesters gathered to express their opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline, Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, and the administration’s repeated attempts to end DACA.

Smaller iterations of the Women’s March continued through 2021, and many of the same protesters turned out in force again in May 2022, when a leaked draft revealed that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade in the near future.

Images via Eduardo Verdugo/AP/Shutterstock, Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock, Jose Luis Magana/AP/Shutterstock, John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock, Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock, Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock and Tracie Van Auken/EPA/Shutterstock.

March for Our Lives

After the devastating 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, left seventeen dead, students organized a massive protest. March for Our Lives called for stricter gun laws in the U.S.

The event drew more than one million marchers across the country, plus more supporters in other nations, making it one of the largest protests in American history.

Unfortunately, gun laws have not been strengthened since then, and in May 2022, a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

While politicians debate what to do, the students are taking action again—another March for Our Lives is planned for June 11.

Images via Ian Witlen/Shutterstock, Leigh Vogel/UPI/Shutterstock, Steve Sanchez/Pacific Press/Shutterstock, Carlos Bernate/Sopa Images/Shutterstock, Carlos Bernate/Sopa Images/Shutterstock, Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock, and Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Cover image via Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock x2, Dawid Lech, and fixer00.