The Create Fund: Alexis Elina Creates Stock Music You Actually Want to Listen To

Genre-bending musician Alexis Elina isn’t afraid of exploring different sounds to create music people connect with—which makes him an ideal stock music composer.

Alexis Elina has been a musician since he was five years old. The French-Canadian instrumentalist first began with private piano lessons in his hometown of Montreal before picking up the bass as part of a musician theater troupe in high school. However, it wasn’t until he discovered jazz during his gap years between high school and college, that music—and all its possibilities—became an essential part of his life.

These days, Alexis is hard to track down, as he’s often touring with other musicians around the world. He’s currently on tour with the keyboard player Anomalie, whom he met while studying abroad in Egypt.

But, during his downtime, Alexis has taken up the title of composer—writing and recording music for commercials and TV shows, as well as stock music for Shutterstock as part of the The Create Fund, which provides historically excluded artists with financial and professional support with the goal of creating a more inclusive and diverse library of contributor content.

And, as it turns out, stock music is something Alexis excels at. His process for creating it is no different than how he composes any other type of music, including his beloved jazz, which allows for unexpected twists in tempo and turns in instrumentals. The end result is stock music unlike anything you’ve heard before.

Here’s how Alexis uses his musical expertise to make truly exceptional stock music.

Shutterstock: Stock music is everywhere. How does the music you’ve created as part of The Create Fund differ from what’s already out there?

Alexis Elina: I listen to many genres of music when composing, not just what’s currently playing on TV commercials and movies. But, when I do watch TV or movies, I really try to focus on actively listening so I can understand how people want to be able to manipulate or edit audio files for their videos. And, then, I mix it up.

I love to do a solo piano with a bit of strings, but my last bundle for Shutterstock was trap music. And, of course, jazz is very important to me. So, whether it’s cinematic stuff or even fun stuff, I try to incorporate jazz as much as I can.

I think focusing on strong, melodic tunes can really help you stand out, and just make people want to listen to it again. If someone wants to hum my song afterwards, I feel like it’s a success.

SSTK: What’s your process for creating a piece of stock music?

Elina: I like to first start with drums, because rhythm is the foundation of pretty much everything I do. Then I play with different tempos—tempo helps me determine the cuts I need to do for editing, and all the loops, and the short version, and everything.

So, once I have the general tempo, I browse a library of synthesizers and electric keyboards, and different types of pianos to find what fits best with the drums I chose. If I want to go more retro, I try to find a synth that fits best. Then I tend to do the lead stuff, like the melody, mostly at the end.

SSTK: The goal of The Create Fund is to support up-and-coming artists and diversify Shutterstock’s library or content. How does your work with The Create Fund support those efforts?

Elina: I’m a Black person and a minority in the French-speaking province of Canada, so being able to represent where I come from, and what has inspired me my whole life, and how I present myself and everything is a really awesome opportunity.

And, if I can inspire just one other person, or just make someone else see that it’s possible to compose work in a minority French-speaking province and be exposed in the rest of Canada or the U.S.—or even worldwide—I’ll be happy.

SSTK: What kind of music do you think people will be listening to in five years?

Elina: I don’t think there’s a particular genre, but I think and hope that music, in general, will incorporate richer harmonies.

I think it’s been a bit more obvious in recent years with bands like Silk Sonic playing with sounds from the ’70s, R&B, and funk stuff that has more complex harmonies. And, I hope that this will translate in other musical genres, whatever style it is.

SSTK: What advice do you have for a musician who’s curious about stock music?

Elina: I think it’s important to not focus on just one aspect of music, and to not to be too close to your work. Doing what I’m doing right now, I really appreciate the variety, because I see that when I’m working on one thing, it has a positive impact on my other projects, as well.

So, I think if you have the opportunity to be able to work on different types of music, it’s the best way to go.

Cover image via insta_photos.