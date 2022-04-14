Best-known as the founding COO of BlogHer, Inc, Elisa Camahort Page is the co-author of Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Activism, and Advocacy for All and host of The Op-Ed Page podcast and the This Week-ish newsletter. Learn more at elisacp.com.

Should AI write content for you? Here, we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of using AI to generate your content.

There’s no doubt about it, AI is changing the content game. Already, there are a number of AI-

powered content creation tools on the market, and more are being developed all the time. But

does that mean you should let AI write your content for you? Here we’ll take a look at the pros

and cons of using AI to generate your content.

Welcome to the world of AI-powered content creation. The above opening paragraph was created entirely by the app Jasper, using their blog post intro paragraph creation template, without edits from me. I gave them the following pieces of information:

Post title (I provided the title, “The pros and cons of letting AI write your content”) Audience (I provided “startup founders and marketers”) Tone of voice (I provided “Smart, efficient, savvy”)

Et voila.

Jasper is one of many tools now available, and it does beg the obvious question, exactly as posed by the AI tool, about using AI tools—should we be letting AI write our content?

As I perused the service offerings of Jasper and similar tools (such as Copymatic and Rytr) the main focus of their offerings falls into two camps: Marketing copy for social shares, ads, emails, and product listings, and SEO-friendly longer-form blog posts and web articles. Yes, some of the tools say they can even help you write podcast interview questions, or fictional stories, or even song lyrics!

The primary objective seems to be to wrangle the enormous output required of brands in a world in which the “brands are now publishers” adage is omnipresent. Most tools don’t focus on critical operational content requirements like your sales pitch or your investor pitch, and that gives me the impression that people turn to AI tools to make public-facing content that they think they should have vs. content that they know they must have.

I found numerous worthy articles assessing five or six or even fifteen AI writing tools, so you can read those for specific product reviews. This isn’t that kind of article.

Instead, I hope I can help you assess what your needs really are, and how (or if) AI tools may help you achieve them.

Here, as Promised, are Two Pros and One Big Con

IT’S A PRO that If you didn’t already have a well-considered content strategy that helped you make conscious decisions on where, when, and how to create content before, AI Tool selection and usage will give you the perfect reason to develop one.

The example I give above makes it seem like they can craft content out of practically thin air, but trust me, when I started to fill out the templates to get anything much more complicated than that opening paragraph, the tool started asking me a lot of (very reasonable) questions.

I immediately felt a little taxed. Look, I had just signed up to get a feel for it and some examples, you’re asking me for detailed information about the outcomes I want for this content? So, if you’ve been dragging your feet on developing a content strategy, you could actually use the process of leveraging AI for content to help you hone that strategy.

And that includes asking yourself if you really must do all the things you believed that you should do. Once you tie effort, desired outcomes, and actual results together, you may discover that you can narrow your focus among social platforms. Or, you can ad channels, or publish with a different level of frequency, or repurpose content in different ways. All of which can help you improve your overall content effectiveness.

IT’S A PRO that these tools can, in a relatively affordable way, give you large quantities of solid foundational content. I wouldn’t claim that the content never has to be reviewed, edited, and, most importantly, humanized and voiced by an actual human. But, if you’re like me and find editing a lot easier than starting from the blank page, AI tools are simply made for your working style.

Given the pricing is likely considerably less than hiring a freelance writer (she says as a freelance writer), AI tools are a way to get a bunch of preliminary work done.

However . . .

IT’S THE ONE BIG CON that the outputs you get may sound logical, smart, accurate, but they’re unlikely to have a differentiated voice. These tools leverage everything that has already been written around a topic. That means everything the tools say has literally been said before in a different order.

One could say that’s true even when a human writes something, but it’s exacerbated when using these tools. And, you have to think about what you’re sacrificing in brand voice and emotional resonance for SEO alignment and a greater ability to “spray and pray” your content across as many channels and platforms as possible.

Let me put it this way: Most entrepreneurs and executives probably believe that a customer or investor pitch requires the kind of customization and emotional narrative that grabs a prospect by the heart and mind, but isn’t well-suited to AI generation. I would likely agree. But then how much sense does it make to make a first impression with a prospect via social posts that are created by AI, or to bring a customer in and start sending them a newsletter constructed by AI? We all know that the best road to scale and growth is to keep and grow your existing customers, not just land new customers.

To answer my own question: It makes sense to use AI tools when you’re using those tools to generate more content than you could afford to do without AI, but you’re also investing in reviewing AI-generated content for brand voice and emotional resonance. This kind of hybrid approach makes the most of what both human and machine have to offer.

Have you started using these tools yet? What are your pros and cons?

