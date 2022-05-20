How to Design an Engaging and Aesthetically-Pleasing YouTube Banner

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

There are over two billion YouTube users worldwide, which means there are plenty of opportunities to create an audience and build a community on the platform.

But, thousands of other brands and creators are also vying for attention, which is why it’s extremely important to put a lot of effort and care into all aspects of your page—especially your YouTube banner.

Below, we’ll walk you through what it takes to create an aesthetically-pleasing, high-impact YouTube banner.

What’s Considered Aesthetically-Pleasing?

When it comes to creating aesthetically-pleasing branded images, there are a few things you should keep in mind. An aesthetic image is usually simple. Images with a lot of detail can be more difficult to process.

When crafting an engaging banner for your YouTube channel, it’s important to think about the visual balance and harmony.

However, aesthetics are also subjective. What one person finds beautiful can be hideous to someone else. That’s why it’s crucial to know what aesthetic style works well for your brand or channel before you start designing.

4 Things to Consider in Your Design

1. Banner Size

According to official documentation from Google, the correct size for a YouTube banner is 2048 x 1152 px with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Commit to this size before you work on the rest of your design. Otherwise, you risk having an image that’s oddly cropped or stretched out.

2. Font

Your channel banner is one of the first things people will see when they visit the page. For that reason, it’s critical to use a font that’s easy to read. Pay attention to font trends to ensure that your choice is modern and not dated.

3. Color Combinations

Colors have an impact on how we process and perceive information. Be mindful of that before you select colors for your banner, as this choice can influence the way people think about your brand.

4. Branding

It’s important for your YouTube banner to be aesthetically-pleasing, but it’s equally as important for it to match your normal branding. Having that consistency plays a key role in being memorable and building an audience.

Examples of Aesthetically-Pleasing YouTube Banners

Now, you know what elements go into an aesthetically-pleasing YouTube banner, it’s time to create your own asset. Use these examples to gain inspiration before you start designing.

Pink

Image via maimun88.

Soft colors make a subtle statement. If you’re creating a pink YouTube banner, combine it with modern graphic elements to make it stand out.

Cute

Image via Valijanov.

Make your YouTube channel art compelling without making it too complex. A simple logo in the center of your cute YouTube banner background can capture the theme of your channel.

Gaming

Show your audience what they can expect from your channel. Use graphics that make your brand’s offering clear, as this can give a fresh audience reason to learn more.

Fashion

Branding and fashion go hand and hand. Choose colors that are on-trend and graphics that match your brand’s style. This combination will encourage more people to subscribe to your channel, and increase sales accordingly.

Lifestyle

If your content strategy revolves around many different lifestyle components, it can be challenging to settle on the right design. Start with colors that match your brand’s aesthetic, and keep things modern and clean to get the right look.

Promotional

Getting more viewers and subscribers is a primary goal for anyone growing their YouTube channel. Choose a simple banner with calls-to-action to get people to engage more with your content.

Branded

Brand your YouTube channel without going overboard. Choose colors, fonts, and art that align with your brand’s style guide. That way, your YouTube presence will match all your other profiles online.

Why Templates?

Aesthetically-pleasing YouTube banner templates allow you to take a DIY approach to banner creation.

In just a few clicks, you can make stunning banner designs, no matter your skill level. You can also make small changes at any time, as your channel will inevitably change and grow.

3 Easy Steps to Create Your Own Aesthetic YouTube Banner

Ready to make your own banner? Go from a blank slate to a beautifully crafted design, even if you don’t have graphic design experience. Here’s how . . .

1. Pick a Template

To start designing your banner, choose a YouTube banner template you like from an online editing tool like Shutterstock Create.

2. Customize Graphics

Spend time customizing your design to match your brand. Swap out the sample graphics with your own (or pull from our library).

3. Final Touches

Finally, add effects, text, and colors that communicate what your channel is about. Click on any element in your template to make changes and create a banner that’s unique to your brand.

Cover image via ivector.