25 Aesthetic Instagram Highlight Cover Ideas

Personal or commercial, public or private, massive or intimate—all Instagram profiles can benefit from customized Highlights covers! Appearing just beneath your main profile information, these small circles set an immediate vibe for your social media presence and encourage users to engage with your Stories.

Below, we’re sharing twenty-five standout Instagram Highlight cover ideas, along with quick instructions for making your own.

By the end of the article, you’ll know what all the top brands, celebrities, and influencers are doing and how to replicate their success with your own unique cover designs.

25 Instagram Highlight Cover Ideas to Emulate

1. Themed Patterns

Patterns create a definite vibe. Image from @thesill via Instagram.

These Highlight cover patterns may look totally abstract from a glance, but they’re actually stylized silhouettes of plant life—perfect for a company that delivers plants to your doorstep, right?

The tropical bluish-greens pull from their brand color palette and create a calming and contemporary aesthetic.

2. Abstract Patterns

Blobby shapes are neutral, yet interesting. Image from @chewy via Instagram.

On the more abstract and artistic end of the pattern spectrum is Chewy. Chewy’s Instagram Highlight covers use organic forms and vibrant pastels to keep things visually appealing and fresh.

Because the pattern itself has no inherent meaning, it works to set a mood without being too literal.

3. Plain Colors

Seaside blues create a sense of calm. Image from @noellerboyer via Instagram.

One of the most *a e s t h e t i c* of all Instagram aesthetics these days is the plain and simple solid color. It’s minimalist, open to interpretation, and so understyled as to be unstyled—almost.

This Instagram Highlight covers aesthetic works especially well for those everyday refined momma bloggers like Noëlle R. Boyer. Thanks to the solid circles, the rare photo-based cover stands out even more.

4. Thin Icons

Thin icons are simple and elegant. Image from @charitywater via Instagram.

If you love the minimalist feel of solid colors, but want just a little more visual interest, take a look at the clean monoline icons of Charity:water.

Ultra-thin strokes and a light color palette keep these Highlight covers feeling open, airy, and modern, while the use of actual icons (versus abstract shapes) imparts additional meaning to the viewer.

5. Botanicals

Fresh, lively, and clean. Image from @evakosmasflores via Instagram.

One of our favorite food photographers on Instagram, Eva Kosmas Flores uses a stylish set of watercolor botanicals for her Instagram Highlight covers.

This aesthetic works extremely well, as it feels modern and clean, but also fresh and full of life. The plant motif makes you feel the freshness of the food she photographs!

6. ’90s Vibes

It’s a Lisa Frank-esque Millennial dream. Image from @popsugar via Instagram.

Achieving a balance of retro nostalgia and modern design, POPSUGAR’s Instagram Highlight covers clearly have an audience in mind.

The thin icons feel contemporary while the neon colors and the pictograms themselves—cassettes, lightning bolts, and sparkle rainbows—are straight from a ’90s moodboard.

7. Solid Icons

These covers are perfect for an outdoor brand. Image from @rei via Instagram.

REI shows off another version of icons with their Instagram Highlight covers. Unlike the icons from Charity: water or POPSUGAR, these are filled in (not outlined) and have a more quirky hand-drawn feel.

The earthy greens and tans further add to that solid-but-friendly aesthetic.

8. Illustrations

More complex illustrations can be stellar, too. Image from @starbucks via Instagram.

Illustrations are probably a close second to icons in terms of the most popular Instagram Highlight cover ideas. They’re slightly more complex than basic icons and provide more opportunity for personality.

9. Text Only

Icons and images are optional! Image from @paigehathaway via Instagram.

Fitness influencer Paige Hathaway shows that you don’t need any imagery—or even any color!—to have a well-styled Instagram Highlight covers aesthetic.

A trendy font might be all you need.

10. Rainbow

So bright, so kid-friendly. Image from @thebucketlistfamily via Instagram.

A pop of color is always a welcome addition to an Instagram profile, especially for accounts that are family-friendly with a focus on children. Bright rainbow colors make the Highlights stand out.

11. Photo Overlays

Slightly transparent colored backgrounds add style and legibility. Image from @foodandtravelmx via Instagram.

Food and Travel Mexico takes another approach to their Highlight covers by combining photos with a solid color overlay and text on top.

This method suggests the presence of photos while ensuring that the text is easy to read.

12. Pets

One Highlight per pet—genius! Image from @juniperfoxx via Instagram.

The world’s most adorable family of rescued exotic animals, Juniper & Friends, devotes one Instagram Highlight cover to each of their many pets.

And, not just any photo will do! Each cover features a delightful, well-framed pet photo that captures the animal’s personality.

13. Elegant Monochrome

Black and white exude elegance. Image from @steinwayandsons via Instagram.

Even brands that date back to the 1800s can achieve a buzz-worthy aesthetic on modern social media platforms.

Refined and formal heritage brands like Steinway & Sons can’t go wrong with iconic black and white photography for Highlight covers.

14. Hearts

Add a little love to your profile. Image from @aliaabhatt via Instagram.

Simple heart icons and illustrations are among the top Instagram Highlight cover ideas. If you want a more interesting take on this common motif, take a page from British actress Alia Bhatt.

She makes creative use of hearts by placing them as borders around her IG Highlight covers.

15. Music

Music fans can instantly find a hit here. Image from @youtubemusic via Instagram.

Whether you’re an indie artist or a big-time record label, YouTube Music is a good example to follow for Instagram Highlight covers.

With clear text labels on stark black backgrounds, each cover makes it 100% clear what you’ll get by tapping.

16. Business Logo

Why not use your logo creatively? Image from @islandrecords via Instagram.

Wanna show off your awesome business logo? Island Records does an amazing job of working their logo into their various Highlight covers, using it to stand in for letters and as a background element.

17. Brand Motif

Tropical and inviting, just as it should be. Image from @visitthebahamas via Instagram.

Another way to creatively incorporate your business branding for Instagram Highlights is to create patterns from your logo (as opposed to using the full logo itself).

The Instagram page for the Islands of the Bahamas is a cool example of using a brand motif to evoke a mood.

18. Food

Foodies, take note! Image from @canellevanille via Instagram.

Known for her gluten-free breads, pastries, and other baked goods, Aran Goyoaga features mouthwatering food photos for her Instagram Highlight covers.

The aesthetic matches her overall IG profile, too—simple photo styling, rustic tableware, and lots and lots of greige.

19. Travel

These covers highlight open skies and city streets. Image from @nomadicmatt via Instagram.

Matt Kepnes of Nomadic Matt is definitely an account to follow if you’re a travel enthusiast or influencer. His Highlight covers work to capture that aspirational aesthetic of travel photography by showcasing beautiful skies and city streets winding into the distance.

20. Traditionally Masculine

The hunt is on. Image from @jaegermeisterde via Instagram.

Famed German digestif Jaegermeister leans heavily into the traditionally masculine aesthetic—both on Instagram and for their branding, in general.

The use of dark and gritty Highlight covers isn’t too surprising for a brand whose name literally translates as “hunt master,” and whose product is probably most-often associated with weekend hunting trips and sketchy dive bars.

21. Traditionally Feminine

These covers are a floral wonderland. Image from @flaresbridal via Instagram.

With pale pink flowers for all of their Instagram Highlight covers, Flares Bridal makes it clear who they’re looking to reach—stylish brides who know all the latest wedding trends and want the quintessentially feminine wedding dress experience.

22. “Me” Covers

Hello, selfies and modeling shots. Image from @jlo via Instagram.

If you’d like to feature yourself front and center with your Instagram highlights, JLo sets the perfect example. Her covers showcase a variety of shots from all angles.

23. Friends & Family

Simple photos keep the focus on relationships. Image from @courteneycoxofficial via Instagram.

Actress Courteney Cox uses photos to showcase her friends and family (furry friends included!) on her Instagram Highlight covers.

While the photos themselves are unstyled, they’re thoughtfully chosen to capture her fun, down-to-earth vibe through joyful facial expressions and funny gestures.

24. Aesthetic Photos

Who wouldn’t want to live here? Image from @williamssonomahome via Instagram.

For home decor brands and lifestyle influencers, there’s nothing better than brightly-lit, well-staged photos for Instagram Highlight covers.

Williams Sonoma Home shows how a variety of angles, zooms, and subject matters can work together to achieve that unmistakable aesthetic of a luxury, eco-friendly home.

25. Text + Icons

Simple and chic. Image from @reesesbookclub via Instagram.

Reese’s Book Club uses one of the most common Instagram Highlight cover ideas by combining a colored background with well-styled text on top. This effect is simple, but striking.

How to Make Your Own Instagram Highlight Covers

It takes only minutes to go from aesthetic idea to Instagram-ready design.

If you’ve found an aesthetic that you’d love to emulate with your Instagram Highlight covers, it’s easy to do! Minimalist icons, rainbow gradients, text overlays. You can create any kind of Insta vibe using Shutterstock Create.

Here’s how:

Open Create and go to Templates. Then type “Instagram” and choose any template to start. (Or open a blank canvas, if you prefer.) Customize your Highlight template by uploading your own assets, inserting gorgeous stock photos from Shutterstock’s collection, and/or typing your own text. Use the editing tools at the left to apply professional effects like hand-doodling, text masks, colored overlays, photo filters, and glitter. When you’re finished, click Download from the top toolbar to download your PNG or JPEG instantly.

How to Upload Highlight Covers to Instagram

Upload your shiny new Highlight covers to Instagram.

To upload your new Highlight cover to Instagram, follow these quick steps:

Go to your Instagram profile and tap on any Stories Highlight to open it. Click the three dots in the lower-right corner and then tap Edit highlight. Just underneath the photo at the top, click Edit cover. Choose a photo from your photo library. Drag and pinch to resize, if needed. Tap Done to save your new cover.

Ready to Make Your Instagram Highlight Cover Ideas Happen?

The wonderful thing about Instagram Stories is that they’re so dynamic. Whether you’re a brand, influencer, or everyday creator, you can constantly update your Stories Highlights to share new content and better engage with your followers.

And, by using Shutterstock Create, you’ll be able to keep your Highlight covers just as fresh as the content itself.

Using the inspiration and tips above, you can start and finish your Instagram Highlight covers—no matter the aesthetic—in just a few minutes.

Happy highlighting!

