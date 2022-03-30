Teams Can Now Access World-Class Shutterstock Images via Dropbox — and Give Their Workflows the Ultimate Boost

Over the past two years, companies across industries have pivoted to create remote-friendly work models that maintain day-to-day operations and generate equal, if not more, opportunities for success. The good news is that today, many see the benefits of remote work and no longer link the office to increased productivity and bottom-line results.

In fact, research from Global Workplace Analytics revealed that remote workers are 35-40% more productive than their in-office counterparts. That’s a lot.

This increase in efficiency, alongside company performance, has prompted leading tech companies like Meta, Twitter, and Spotify to solidify new workplace structures that put remote-work and flexibility at the center. Many businesses have followed suit and have adopted similar models that will carry them well into the future.

With teammates working from multiple locations, having the right cloud-based tools to collaborate with and stay organized has become essential — especially for Creative and Marketing teams.

Photo by fizkes

Work faster and smarter with access to Shutterstock images directly from Dropbox

To help teams speed up their content workflows, improve organization and get to market faster, we’re excited to announce an integration with Dropbox. The integration, powered by Shutterstock’s API, will give Shutterstock Enterprise and Dropbox customers the ability to sync and access licensed Shutterstock images directly from Dropbox.

Today, Dropbox powers 500,000 teams — representing over half the Fortune 500 — offering global brands a secure, flexible workspace.

“The use of rich imagery in creative businesses had increased significantly over the past few years thanks to the growth in social media advertising and web presences,” said Andy Wilson, Director of Media at Dropbox. “Shutterstock has been at that heart of supporting businesses and creators to tell their stories with beautiful pictures. We’re excited by the partnership in automating content delivery and organization in Dropbox, helping our users to find, edit, and use images faster than ever before.”

Photo by GaudiLab

The Shutterstock integration with Dropbox includes the ability to:

Seamlessly sync and centralize creative images

Creative images licensed from Shutterstock are now automatically available via Dropbox. Customers no longer need to manually download and then upload images. Instead, they can simply just search and share Shutterstock content right from within the Dropbox experience.

Quickly search and reuse images — all with worry-free licensing protection

Customers can now locate content on Dropbox by searching via image filename, description, or username. This makes it easier and faster to find and share previously and newly licensed Shutterstock creative images to use for marketing, press, advertising, and internal communications. And all Shutterstock images synced across Dropbox are protected with worry-free licensing.

Automatically map license information and usage rights

Shutterstock’s integration with Dropbox also maps and embeds license information into each image, including license type. This helps teams accurately track licensing compliance and media use across channels so there are never any questions or confusion about usage rights.

Dropbox automatically embeds license information into each image

“Content creators need fast access to high-quality images right from the platforms where they already work,” said Chip Schenck, the VP of Sales Innovation at Shutterstock. “Now, through our latest API-integration, teams can quickly find and share eye-catching Shutterstock visuals directly from Dropbox — speeding up the way they organize, collaborate, and execute on important deliverables.”

Dropbox joins Shutterstock’s directory of 30+ Digital Asset Management platforms, Content Marketing Systems, and Single Sign-On solutions that offer direct access to Shutterstock’s library of 460M+ creative assets. World-class brands across industries use these workflow integrations every day to quickly access high-quality content, save time and increase productivity.

To learn more about Shutterstock’s integration with Dropbox visit www.shutterstock.com/business/intergration-dropbox or contact Shutterstock’s Enterprise Integrations team directly at enterpriseintegrations@shutterstock.com.

Featured photo by fizkes