No longer limited to the confines of the gallery, abstract art can bring a touch of creativity and individuality to any design. Web design, too.

Artistic abstract images are trending thanks to a growing interest in fine art, craft-inspired products, and maximalist interiors across social media. No longer limited to the confines of the gallery, abstract art can bring a touch of creativity and individuality to almost any design.

The abstract art trend works beautifully for website layouts too, serving as an elegant, versatile backdrop for text and photos.

A web layout using an image. Image by contributor Tanor.

Different abstract art styles work for different types of websites, from e-commerce to corporate services. Discover five ideas for how to use abstract art in your digital designs, including recommended images for online stores, portfolios, services, architecture studios, and restaurants.

Why Should I Use Abstract Art in My Website Designs?

Abstract art uses shape, color, and form to achieve a visual effect, or convey a meaning or mood. It marked a departure from realism, which aims to represent an accurate version of reality. At the turn of the 20th Century, artists such as Kandinsky, Mondrian, Rothko, and Picasso began to experiment with abstraction, resulting in paintings and sculptures that pushed the definition of what art was and could be.

Today, abstract art describes a broad spectrum of images, objects, and practices influenced by a variety of abstract styles. These include styles such as Cubism, Fauvism, Surrealism, Abstract Expressionism, and Color Field painting.

Digital abstract art provides a new, exciting element to design. Image by contributor clivewa.

Abstract art isn’t limited to painting and sculpture. Abstract images can also be created digitally. In many ways, this has resulted in new and exciting abstract art that’s influenced by the context of digital technology and the capabilities of design software.

For web designers, the value of abstract art lies in its chameleonic ability to adapt to a wide range of purposes and businesses. Abstract images also bring visual interest to websites that would otherwise have to rely on a realist image or photograph, or simply block color and text.

In other words, abstract art is both versatile and aesthetically interesting, making these types of images a fantastic choice for websites that might be lacking a little something.

Read on to find out how to use abstract art in five common types of websites — e-commerce, portfolios, corporate services, architecture and design studios, and restaurants and bars.

1. Abstract Art for E-commerce Websites

It’s important that visitors to an online store have a fuss-free shopping experience. So, seek out abstract images that help direct the focus onto the products themselves.

Busy and ultra-colorful backgrounds might not be the best choice for e-commerce sites. Instead, try images with plenty of white space for placing product images, and soothing color palettes that create a calming atmosphere for users.

This site design uses a 3D-rendered scene in an abstract art style, perfect for demonstrating a product, in this case a pen holder, on the landing page. Image by contributor M.Akarasirithada.

Look to organic abstract images that feature earthy, mid-century-inspired color palettes. Retail sites such as Anthropologie and Oliver Bonas often use these types of abstract backgrounds and graphics to reinforce the craft theme of their products. However, gentle abstract images will also work effectively for other related types of online stores, such as beauty, lifestyle, furniture, or clothing.

Background images that incorporate 3D renders designed to showcase product mockups are also useful for landing pages and product carousels. Look for geometric designs and materials — such as paper, marble, and metallic accents — for an on-trend look.

Check out these stylish and soothing abstract art images for e-commerce sites:

Image by contributor M.Akarasirithada.

Image by contributor Callahan.

Creative and stylish abstract art for e-commerce sites. Image by contributor nicetoseeya.

2. Abstract Art for Portfolio Websites

Whether you’re a photographer, illustrator, designer, or architect, a beautifully-designed portfolio site is essential for attracting new clients and securing future projects.

You probably have an image you’d like to use as the focal point of your portfolio site. However, abstract images can still play a useful role in filling in the gaps, particularly on pages that might otherwise be a little stark, such as contact and bio pages.

This web layout uses an abstract watercolor background in a geometric style for the home page. The shapes on the design allow for a quirky and interesting placement of the site’s menu items. Image by contributor Tanor.

Geometric abstract backgrounds create interesting spaces for placing links, menu items, or project images, and are stylish, as well. Meanwhile, paper, textile, or clay textures hint at a creative profession.

Look for abstract images that connect with your discipline. For example, paint splatter images are the perfect fit for painters or ceramicists. Meanwhile web designers might opt for tech-inspired digital art to emphasize their trade.

Discover more creative abstract images for portfolio sites:

Image by contributor Tanya Syrytsyna.

Re-imagining the natural world. Image by contributor nicetoseeya.

Digital reinterpretation of traditional handicrafts. Image by contributor flovie.

These inspiring abstract images are perfect for portfolio sites. Image by contributor DamienArt.

3. Abstract Art for Corporate Services

Corporate doesn’t have to be a byword for boring when it comes to design. Corporate services, such as legal firms, financial businesses, and agencies, can integrate abstract art into their websites to convey a sense of intellectualism and professionalism, as well as creative thinking.

Cleaner, more minimalist abstract images will suit corporate services or businesses that require a more formal look to their site designs. Tiled designs with a geometric style look striking and contemporary, and vector formats also allow you to incorporate the business’s brand colors with ease.

This website design for a legal practice uses an abstract geometric vector graphic, incorporating the business’s brand color palette. Image by contributor Normform.

Achieve a more energized and trend-led style for branding, advertising, and media agencies by using pop art-inspired graphics. Or, try subtle monochrome geometric art for a corporate-appropriate, elegant style, for backgrounds and icons.

Find more abstract art images suitable for using on corporate and professional websites:

Image by contributor clivewa.

Monochrome geometric image by contributor Curly Pat.

These innovative art pieces are perfect for professional websites. Image by contributor Softulka.

4. Abstract Art for Architecture or Design Studio Sites

Abstract art doesn’t have to be paint splatters. Instead, abstract photography of surfaces or textures can be a great fit for websites focused around material-centric design, such as architecture, landscaping, and product design.

Architecture practices and design studios can use abstract images on their websites to create an immersive experience, and give potential clients a strong sense of their methods and styles. Seamless backgrounds with a material focus — whether it’s metal, stone, wood, or marble — are endlessly useful for giving pages a tactile quality. Meanwhile, the repetitive nature of these types of images create a versatile, textural backdrop to more detail-focused project images.

This architecture studio’s website design uses a seamless material backdrop as a piece of visual art, in itself. The gray color palette is subtle and allows any brand colors to take center-stage. Image by contributor T.Dallas.

Look for closeups of materials, surface patterns, and wall textures in subdued colors to integrate into the backgrounds of pages:

Marble and agate textures add a touch of luxury. Image by contributor vectortwins.

Black waves image by contributor inter reality.

Image by contributor Weloveonitsuka.

Integrate these various patterns and textures for a stunning background layout. Image by contributor pernsanitfoto.

5. Abstract Art for the Websites of Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes

The food and beverage industry is widely varied, with different websites focusing on cuisines, restaurant locations, and products. A restaurant’s website should celebrate its individuality, as well as provide an engaging experience for users. Give them a taste of what they can expect from a dining visit.

Abstract art is a fantastic choice for food and beverage because it not only celebrates this individuality, but also elevates the aspirational experience of the website. Many Michelin-starred restaurants use abstract art in their marketing design because of abstract art’s associations with creativity and luxury.

In this example site design, the abstract background helps to reinforce the style of cuisine, as well as make a visual connection to the style of avant-garde cooking. Image by contributor ivosar.

With this in mind, seek out abstract images that help convey the ethos and personality of the venue and its food offerings. Sensory images that are colorful and dynamic can help to mimic the taste experience of drinking a particular wine or eating a beautifully-prepared plate of food.

Look for paint splatter images that mimic the creative style of contemporary cuisine. Or, use art with metallic accents to add a luxurious touch to websites for restaurants and bars.

Browse our edit of the best abstract art images for food and beverage websites:

Brushstrokes image by contributor Cherednychenko Ihor.

Paint splatter image by contributor Asperger_Syndrome.

Image by contributor KRAUCHANKA HENADZ.

Bars and restaurants strive to create an energetic, yet classy vibe. Image by contributor Asperger_Syndrome.

Looking for more artistic inspiration? Learn more about the definition of abstract art and why designers should use it for print and web layouts with these top articles and tips. Plus, learn why you should start an art journal of your own:

Cover image by contributor Normform.