From Adobe Premiere Rush to Videoshop, unlock your true pocket filmmaking potential with these smartphone video editing apps for both iPhone and Android.

The time of the smartphone filmmaker is upon us. Yes, there are still great DSLR and mirrorless options, and if you have a laptop or desktop computer, working with NLE editing programs like Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are still superior to any smartphone app.

However, as the technology is becoming more pocket-sized and the market adjusts to truly outstanding in-phone camera breakthroughs, the idea that your smartphone can act as a complete video production station isn’t too ridiculous.

In fact, it’s entirely possible right now. Take these seven video editing apps — with options for both iPhone and Android users — that are very intuitive and surprisingly capable platforms for bringing in your smartphone footage and creating dynamic, perfectly complete video edits to export and directly upload to social channels or websites.

Based on the popular NLE Premiere Pro, Adobe’s Premiere Rush is an awesome all-in-one app for shooting, editing, and sharing videos — anytime, anywhere. Designed specifically for iPhone and iPad (and even desktop), Rush includes a multi-track timeline, drag-and-drop editing for all types of effects, customizable titles, and in-app voice over and audio recording.

Plus, everything automatically syncs with your Adobe cloud to share between devices and programs. Adobe Premiere Rush is free to download with up to three exports, and costs $9.99 a month (with 100GB of cloud storage).

Similar to Adobe’s newer Premiere Rush, their older app Adobe Premiere Clip is still a solid option as well. And, as of this writing, Rush now works on select Android devices, while Clip has always worked with Android smartphones and devices.

Clip features many of the same elements, including drag-and-drop video editing, audio controls, and their “automatic video creation” software for quickly putting together video clips and audio into video. Adobe Premiere Clip is free to download.

This one’s for iPhone users who might be familiar with Final Cut Pro or the desktop version of iMovie. The iOS iMovie app is about as simple, straightforward, and capable as they come. Bonus: if you’re looking to cut trailers for your YouTube videos (or the like), they have a built-in template that you can dive into right away when starting a project.

iMovie uses their “Multi-Touch gesture” controls for easy drag-and-drop editing, which can work with in-camera footage or other clips you’d like to upload. You can also create slow- or fast-motion, add picture-in-picture and split screen effects, and even work with the audio and soundtrack. iMovie is free to download.

One of the more advanced apps for Android, the PowerDirector Video Editor App is a true multi-track timeline editing platform where you can handle just about any editing need under the sun. The app works great with 4K and Full HD footage and can share and export the same quality. The app’s chroma key functions are superb as well, thanks to the app’s 64-bit support.

The only drawback, compared to the other apps on this list, is the price. PowerDirector is free to download. But most of the app’s better functions are behind a paywall, which can range from a few dollars a month to more, depending on other in-app purchases.

Outside of Apple’s and Adobe’s platforms, Splice is one of the best options for iPhone owners who might appreciate a third-party perspective on video editing. Splice is no slouch though, and it has been a very popular option for its ease of use, flashy transitions, and filter options. The automatic sync to the beat option is a really cool function to play around with, and Splice also includes full speed and motion controls, along with pan and zoom effects.

Like many of the other apps, Splice is free to download and use, but you’ll really benefit the most from a paid subscription (which varies in length between weekly, monthly, and yearly plans).

Another solid video editing app for Android users (and now Apple users, as well), VivaVideo is actually great for both smartphone videographers and photographers, with some really cool video collage templates, along with all the video editing bells and whistles you might expect from a premium app.

You get your choices of quirky and fun camera lenses and filters for shooting video in-app, as well as trim-and-clip storyboard video editor controls. You can share and upload instantly to your social media channels of choice. VivaVideo is also free to download, but it requires a subscription for full functionality.

Finally, one more for the iPhone filmmakers. Videoshop is definitely a one-stop option that should include everything you’ll need to edit exciting, web-based videos in-phone. With some of the most robust features on the market, Videoshop includes an array of editing controls including slow- and fast-motion, stop motion, tilt shift, and even a neat Ken Burns movement command.

Videoshop is free to download and use, but it also requires a subscription for unlimited access and the full array of features.

