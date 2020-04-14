Share this: Facebook

Here are some unique ideas and simple techniques you can experiment with at home to spice up your portrait photography.

It’s so easy for our photos to get lost in the abyss that is Instagram. As photographers, we use platforms like Instagram to showcase our work, but it can be difficult to stand out in all the noise. Putting in that extra bit of creativity to make your photos shine really can be the difference between someone aimlessly scrolling past your post or grabbing their attention to stop and engage.

1. Using Overlapping Color Filters

For this one, all you’ll need is a plastic bag and some sharpies to color in the corners. In the past, I’ve torn off a piece of plastic from the wrapper of a water bottle or a bag of chips and used that instead — as long as it’s subtly transparent.

Hold the plastic in front of the lens and a little to the side so that it doesn’t block the model’s face. The goal is to give a little pop of color to the edge of the frame to create a more dynamic photo.

Add a little pop of color to your photos for a dynamic effect.

2. Create Light Textures Using Household Items

A couple of weeks ago, I was out shooting a video where I tried to take photos in front of the worst possible backdrop I could find. When we first started shooting, I was struggling. The lighting was really harsh that day, and it looked like I was sitting in front of a dumpster (which I was). But then I remembered I had a net in my car, and I decided to use that and the lighting situation to my advantage to create these cool light-textures on my face.

You could use many different items for this one — a pasta strainer, loosely woven fabric, or a net (like I did) — just to name a few. I really like how the photos turned out. The texture added dimension to the photo, and it distracted from the fact that I was posing in front of a trash can, which was the goal of this shoot.

Add textures of light to transform your backdrop into an eye-catching image.

3. Chop Up the Light

These shots are from the same shoot as earlier. I’ll break down the process. First, I got the angle low to the ground to create a unique perspective. Next, since the lighting was still pretty harsh, I set up this crate (which we found on location) in front of me to create these shadows on my face.

The overall result of creating more dimension with the light is the same, but it’s a little more subtle than above. Adding more layers to your photos gives it more depth, and, in my case, it helps keeps the eye occupied, distracting from the background.

Divert the viewer’s attention from your background by incorporating layers of light.

4. Add Texture with Clothing

Sometimes, one of the easiest ways you can create a more interesting photo is by being strategic with what the model is wearing.

Being aware of the textures at your location is vital to deliberately creating contrast between the background and your model.

The soft texture of the model’s jacket emerges naturally in the beautifully unrefined light.

I love this photo. The model is wearing a jacket that has a really soft texture, which contrasts nicely with the natural background, giving the photo an overall tactile feel. (Also, the light was definitely working in my favor.)

5. Create Leading Lines

The basics of photography teach us that leading lines draw in the viewer, guiding the eye to the main subject of the image. It’s a great way to create symmetry and depth naturally. Sometimes finding leading lines by relying on the environment around us can be a little difficult — or maybe it won’t provide the dramatic eye-catching effect we want for our Instagram feeds.

So, why not create them yourself?

Use leading lines to draw the viewer’s attention to your subject.

For these photos, I created a ring with wire and tied a few strands of rope to it, at intervals, around the circumference of the ring. Then, the photographer shot through the ring to get this effect. This shoot was a lot of fun, and the photos turned out pretty cool, as well. It’s a great way to add an additional element to your photos.

I hope some of these ideas inspire you. Go out and recreate them yourself. But, more importantly, have fun with it!

