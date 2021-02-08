Share this: Facebook

Introducing Shutterstock Unlimited: Keep your customers happy with unlimited access to world-class content through our API— and never worry about your usage costs going through the roof

Let’s do a quick Q+A. You can answer these questions silently to yourself or shout them out loud. (You’re at home, after all!).

On a monthly basis:

How many emails do you send and receive?

How many text messages do you send to friends?

How many songs do you listen to?

How many shows do you stream?

If you’re like most of us, you probably don’t know the answers. You could take a guess, but it would be hard to say exactly where you’d land.

Photo by Olga Kashubin

Now imagine this. What if those numbers were capped? In this (terrible) imaginary world we’re creating, you can only send 100 emails this month, listen to 30 songs, and stream 5 shows. If your blood pressure is ticking up, we get it. Ours is, too.

Unlimited access to the tools and platforms you use most in your professional and personal life is essential to peace of mind — especially as we continue to operate from home. It’s why so many unlimited streaming services like Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon Prime have become so popular. Technology without limits and restrictions is freedom and flexibility all rolled into one.

Introducing Shutterstock Unlimited

We know that it can be difficult or even impossible to predict how much content your users will need — it’s one of the most common challenges we hear from our partners. That’s why we’re taking the stress out of trying to guess with our new Shutterstock Unlimited plan.

Say goodbye to the days when partnering up with a content provider meant lengthy conversations around usage, pricing and budget. Instead, you tell us what you need and give your users unlimited content access through our API for just one flat annual fee.

That’s unlimited images, videos and audio files to empower your customers to create thumb-stopping content from directly within your platform — all via our API.

The impact on your bottom line

We also know how laser focused you are on your own success metrics, including converting free users into paid, and keeping your customers happy and engaged.

With Shutterstock Unlimited, as more users find the quality content they need for their projects and campaigns, the happier they’ll be, and the greater chance they will stick with your platform longterm as paying customers.

Photo by Wallenrock

Our goal is to inspire your users to connect with their audiences and set themselves apart with great storytelling — and leave you worry-free that scaling your user base won’t result in your content costs going through the roof.

Need more convincing? Here are 5 reasons to consider going Unlimited with the Shutterstock API:

Blank canvas — be gone!

Online businesses today like the ones your users run often face a “blank canvas” problem when trying to populate their websites, ads and social channels with content. Not knowing where to start and how to best showcase their brand online inevitably becomes a major roadblock.

Photo by NicoElNino

With Shutterstock Unlimited, our API will now ensure that all your users have the ability to quickly access stunning visuals right from within your platform — and create a digital presence that drives performance without restrictions. Even if users don’t end up actually licensing content, having assets to play around with to bring their stories to life can be enormously helpful in getting them started.

This solves a huge pain point for your customers, for whom a lack of strong visual content often delays the launch of their website or online ads and can negatively impact sales potential. The ability to instantly search and share relevant content ultimately increases users’ success and their affinity for your brand.

Let users search and share their hearts out

We know how important it is to find the perfect image — regardless of a user’s industry or geography. That’s why with the Shutterstock API, we make it easy to pinpoint the right assets for every project with advanced filters, accurate metadata, and multilingual search in 21 languages.

Through the power of our sophisticated search engine, users can not only find what they’re looking for, but also easily test content across channels. For example, which of these photos will perform better in an outdoor lifestyle marketing campaign targeting men in their 30’s?

Photo A:

Photo by everst

Photo B:

Photo by canadastock

Photo C:

Photo by Ondrej Senk

With Shutterstock Unlimited, users can now license and test all three (or more!) and move forward with the one that resonates the best. And as promised, you never have to worry about penalties if users license more content than you originally anticipated.

Did you know? Your users are designers now.

Helping your customers find the perfect content for their next project doesn’t stop at search. With Shutterstock Unlimited, we’re empowering them to take their creativity to the next level with our intuitive image editing tools. The best part? There’s no previous technical, artistic or design background required.

Easily edit images with Shutterstock’s intuitive image-editor

Our easy-to-use image editor features pre-populated templates and formats to help create stunning brand designs, including specific dimensions for social media and email marketing campaigns. It’s a simplified UI with editing features like cropping, filtering, text design and much more.

Plus, to maintain brand consistency, you can easily white-label our editor to include your logo and colors to ensure the user interface feels and looks familiar.

Unlimited access to content combined with intuitive image editing helps your users do more — enabling them to flex their creative muscles and create beautiful projects that will ultimately keep them fully embedded within your ecosystem.

Quality audio matters more than ever

There’s no denying that music can set content apart and help your brand’s personality shine through. That’s why as users become more nimble content producers, a push towards exceptional audio is increasingly important to bring videos, GIFs and motion graphics to life across channels.

Photo by Flamingo Images

The good news is that with Shutterstock Unlimited, you can now give users unlimited access to thousands of unique audio files, accelerating their creation of quality multimedia content. All audio tracks come with complete licensing protection so teams don’t have to worry about misuse. And if you need video, we’ve got you covered with millions of footage clips, too.

And as promised, you never have to stress about trying to estimate just how much music or video your users will need in any given year.

Working from home has changed the content game

As much of the workforce continues to work from home, businesses are increasingly expected to pivot, all while delivering great products and services that stand apart from the pack. That’s why more businesses than ever are relying heavily on digital platforms and creative tools to attract new customers and increase sales.

It’s safe to say that few could have predicted the scale of this pandemic and the impact on businesses large and small — including an increasing need for content combined with limitations on in-house production.

As the users’ demands for great content continues to change, we don’t believe it should be on you to predict exactly how those needs will ebb and flow.

The need for content is ever changing — so stop guessing

Photo by Michael715

Think about it. Wouldn’t it be great if all your favorite products and services were unlimited?

Now, through the power of our API integration, your users will get unlimited access to Shutterstock images, videos and audio files — and you never have to worry again predicting usage volume.

This means more engagement across your user base, peace of mind for your budget, and the potential for meaningful impact on your bottom line.

To learn more about how to power your platform with Unlimited access to Shutterstock images, videos and audio files, visit www.shutterstock.com/business/shutterstock-unlimited or email partnerships@shutterstock.com.

Featured image Zamurovic Brothers