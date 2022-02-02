3D Modeling Part 4: Useful Tips and Solving Common Issues

Francesco is a 3D artist with more than 15 years of experience in 3D Computer Graphics. Specialized in 3D Modeling and Texturing / Lighting, Francesco is currently working for a company dealing with modeling, texturing, lighting and rendering. He also contributes to various films by providing 3D characters, environments and props. Find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/francesco-furneri-25541740/.

Use edge distribution to model details, and discover how to fix potential problems with your 3D model before delivering your work.

Welcome back to our 3D modeling series where we’ll learn the most important aspects and best practices for today’s modeling industry standards.

In the previous issue of this series, we explained the importance of building a robust 3D model by starting from basic shapes and developing incremental details. You also learned how to plan your modeling from some reference images and how to evaluate your poly count as you work.

I highly recommend reviewing part 3, as it teaches you a standard workflow you should apply to your projects. However, if you haven’t read parts 1 and 2 yet, I encourage you to have an in-depth look at those, as well.

Here’s what we’re going to learn in this section:

Further tips for modeling details

Edge poles

3D model clean up

Let’s get started!

Creating a Pinch Effect on Your Model

In our previous editions, we talked about edge distribution. We said that we want a clean topology where polygons have to be evenly spaced. That’s true every time you model an object.

Nevertheless, it might happen that you want to add a few details, such as a hard edge on a curved surface or a pinch effect on a particular area. If the purpose is to create those details, we’ll need to break the rules just a bit!

Let’s consider the following example:

A simple geometry.

We translated some of the edges up and some others down. Consequently, we left a bigger space at the center. Despite having a different topology now, say you need to create a pinch effect that serves some detailing purpose.

The effect will be mostly visible on the specular reflections.



Moving the edges. Original shape at the right, modified shape at the left.

Working on the Pinch Effects

Here’s another example of a pinch effect on two different areas of the model. In this case, notice the high edge density where we want to show the effect.

Note: While modeling this effect, always consider working with a manageable poly count. If you start with a dense topology, you’ll have difficulties creating a nice effect.

Use your common sense to start with a decent mesh.

Note the presence of dense geometry in the areas where we want a pinch effect.

We easily built a sort of shield with some basic details.

Sometimes you want to control the sharpness of the pinch effect. In order to achieve this result, we have to place the edges close to each other.

On the other side, a smooth effect can be achieved by relaxing the edge position.

Decreasing the distance -> sharper effect.

Increasing the distance -> more relaxed effect.

We can also model the shape of the pinch effect by controlling how the vertices are displaced from the surface.

My advice is to play around a bit with the shapes you prefer. In the following example, I decided to have more displacement at the center that gradually decreases as we move towards the sides.

Furthermore, the shape isn’t perfectly straight, but creates a subtle curvature, which looks quite pleasing.

We came out with a shape resembling a fold.

You can use your imagination and start blocking out a futuristic parking meter.

A good start for modeling a parking meter. Look at the hard edges created on the surface.

Edge Poles

We’ve already mentioned the term poles during our series. They practically consist of more than four edges merging into a single vertex. You’ll be surprised to know that a vertex with three incoming edges is a pole too.

Most of the time we encounter E-poles, which consist of five edges merging into one single vertex. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to completely remove poles from our model, but we have to know how to deal with them.

We have an E-Pole (with five incoming edges) and an N-Pole (with three incoming edges).

Poles: The specular reflection deforms a bit when meeting a pole.

The presence of poles might create bad shading or pinch effects, but not every time!

Where to avoid poles:

Close to a surface, like corners (in our previous case, we positioned the poles close to the border, but it’s better to avoid that)

(in our previous case, we positioned the poles close to the border, but it’s better to avoid that) On a surface with a rapid change in the curvature

Where to move poles:

On a flat surface

On an area where the curvature slowly changes

A potential solution to the previous problem implies that we have to move the poles away from the borders. By rearranging the topology, we also introduce two support edges to make a sharper profile.

Now it works.

In the following example, the E-Poles don’t cause distortions because the curvature slowly changes.

No pinch effect or artifacts.

As long as there are no distortions, you can place the poles without any problem.

Note: If your 3D software is equipped with sculpting tools, you can always relax your geometry to better distribute the poles.

Poles with more than five incoming edges are not desirable. Don’t use them!

Here’s a simple cylinder where the pole has too many edges.

Extreme example where poles entirely cause a pinch effect.

Cleaning up Your 3D Model and Reducing the Poly Count

A crucial step before finishing is cleaning your model. What do we mean by that? Let’s take a look!

Decimation

Depending on your model’s end purpose, you might not necessarily need to decimate your model, but it’s good to know when it might help you. If you find that your model has too many unnecessary polygons, you can cut them down—but be sure you don’t change the general shape by deleting too many faces!

Zbrush user tip: You can perform an automatic reduction in the decimation master tool in Zbrush. The algorithm has now been improved by providing a good decimation while retaining the details.

When you’re using an automatic decimation tool, be sure to check your geometry at every decimation step. Sometimes, an automatic approach might destroy part of your model.

You can also reduce your poly count as you work. Provided that your topology is clean, manual reduction can be a surprisingly fast option.

Let’s see an example.



Too dense in some areas, but the topology is good with edge loops.

The edges look a bit dense in some areas, but since we built edge loops, it’s simple to get rid of them. The goal is to remove the edges that don’t modify the current shape.

Removing unnecessary edges.

The decimation can also have beneficial effects on the UV mapping. In fact, the unwrapping is much faster if the geometry has less polygons.

Removing Non-Manifold Geometry

This indicates a problem that is difficult to detect if your model is complex. These kinds of geometry cannot be unfolded correctly during the UV mapping.

A situation can involve an edge shared by more than two faces. This issue can have a bad impact on your model.

Fortunately, most 3D softwares are able to fix that! Maya, for instance, has a Cleanup functionality which automatically detaches the faces causing the problem. Then, it’s the artist’s job to decide how to rearrange the polygons.

Other examples of non-manifold geometries are faces sharing a single vertex but no edges or adjacent faces with opposite normal direction.

Removing Lamina Faces

Another problem, which is considered harder to detect, involves the presence of lamina faces.

Imagine that you have one face overlapping one other so that all edges are shared. It’s visually impossible to see the presence of two faces in the viewport.

That happens, for instance, when you duplicate a face without moving it and subsequently apply a merge tool on your geometry to solve unconnected vertices.

Here, again, a cleanup action comes to the rescue, but there’s also a way to detect the issue prior to applying any automatic workaround.

In the previous example, the viewport shows a simple plane but, in reality, there are two faces sharing all the edges.

A UV map editor is what you need to detect the presence of lamina faces.

Dealing with Non-Planar Faces (Not Always a Real Issue)

A non-planar face has one or more vertices that don’t lie on the same plane.

This isn’t actually a true problem, as long as you don’t create extreme situations like high spikes from vertex displacement, as represented in the following image.

The vertex has been displaced creating a non-planar face.

At render time (once triangulated), a non-planar face might reveal some render issues, especially when you work with low poly models and the displacement of some vertices is extremely high compared to the rest of the surface.

Unfortunately, many software are particularly sensitive while checking the non-planarity. Even for small displacements, they detect a non-planar face and that’s not always good.

Therefore, apart from particular situations (like the previous example), I generally ignore this check by leaving everything as-is.

Your 3D Model Cleanup Checklist

To sum up, I’ll indicate the most important things to do, in order to guarantee that your model is clean and ready for the export:

Avoid n-gons

Remove unnecessary edges

Decimate your geometry depending on your target and purpose

Fix non-manifold geometries

Remove lamina faces

Other checks you might be considering:

Solve non-planar faces in very particular cases

Discover the presence of overlapping faces (not lamina) the program can’t detect because of two different meshes—they produce artifacts/broken geometry in the viewport and occasionally at render time

(not lamina) the program can’t detect because of two different meshes—they produce artifacts/broken geometry in the viewport and occasionally at render time Fix unmerged vertices

Be sure you don’t have inverted normals

Some issues can be solved with automatic tools, but remember not to rely on them all the time.

Sometimes, it’s better to mix the automation with the manual intervention. Other times, just a manual workaround makes the difference.

Learn the best way as you improve your skills and your level of expertise!

Conclusions

Today, we learned how breaking the rules, with a particular edge distribution, can lead to interesting pinch effects. You can use your imagination to model any details you need, but always remember to start with a modest poly count. This will give you a smooth effect and a good base to eventually sculpt tertiary details in your favorite sculpting software.

We also learned how edge poles aren’t always our enemies, provided that we find a way to position them. N and E-poles are still okay, but don’t consider more incoming edges!

Finally, we presented a series of problems you have to deal with before delivering your model or exporting for an external 3D application.

We ended up with a checklist that you should always have with you. It presents common situations that need to be solved automatically or by a manual intervention.

The best approach to adopt is up to you and based on your experience!

I hope you found this part useful for your works, and I invite you to follow me at my Artstation page.

Stay tuned for another episode!!

Cover image via optimarc.