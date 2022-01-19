3D Modeling Part 3: Big Shapes and Tiny Details

Francesco is a 3D artist with more than 15 years of experience in 3D Computer Graphics. Specialized in 3D Modeling and Texturing / Lighting, Francesco is currently working for a company dealing with modeling, texturing, lighting and rendering. He also contributes to various films by providing 3D characters, environments and props. Find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/francesco-furneri-25541740/.

Learn how modeling isn’t just a way to add polygon by polygon but rather an art, where both planning and observation from reference images are critical.

Hello, and welcome back to Part 3 of our 3D modeling series. If you’ve followed along with parts one and two, you should already have a thorough understanding of the basic concepts involved in 3D modeling.

Here, I want to show you how critical it is to understand the primary shapes as a whole, then dive into secondary details, and so forth.

A very common mistake beginning modelers make is related to jumping straight into the details. There’s nothing worse than concentrating on small parts without having a solid and robust base.

For instance, if we added wrinkles in Zbrush before having the main masses defined, we’d end up with a messy result. Consequently, it’d be tough for anyone to fix and clean the 3D model as it would look lumpy once smoothed.

As rule of the thumb, don’t smooth your geometry or add secondary details if your current subdivision level doesn’t look clean and solid.

Collect Your References

If you have any good images that describes your future model, don’t hesitate to use them. Let’s consider a pair of shoes that I once photographed for a client.

Here’s the model I chose.

Collect as many pictures as you can from different perspectives and try to capture all the details you need! You’ll generally use the side, top/bottom, and front views that you can align in your preferred 3D software.

While shooting your pictures, try not to use a low focal length in order to avoid the presence of distortions. (I usually rely on a 50-80mm focal length, but the choice is up to you.)

Furthermore, inside of your 3D package, the orthographic views can help you establish the main shape.



Here are two examples of images that I captured from my camera.

The bottom view is useful to capture the sole shape.

Some details involving the leather and the decorations.

Study the Subject

A common mistake is to consider an object as a unique piece. Especially in hard surface modeling, there are components that are treated separately from one another.

The shoe has a sole, a body, the laces and so on. Thus, starting from a single block isn’t an optimal way to step off on the right foot.

After determining the single components, it’s time to create a breakdown for our main object.

Main shapes comprise, in a nutshell, the silhouette from which our eyes can quickly understand the nature of an object (the depth, the forms, the proportions—things like that). This is a vital step before anything else. If we don’t plan that correctly, we’ll encounter many problems afterwards.

Secondary details, in this case, represent the main areas separated by the ornaments. Some of those areas are slightly recessed and we want to define their boundaries by considering the ornaments as landmarks.

Tertiary details involve the creation of elements such as the stitches, the ornament patterns, the lace holes, and the laces.

Micro details are nice for making our shoes more believable. They add details like a leather effect. The addition of micro details is something related to 3D sculpting, as it requires working with millions of polygons.

I intentionally marked the previous elements in the following images, in order to give you a precise idea of the areas involved.

From Observation to Practice

Once you’ve studied the subject, you can start modeling with the practices we outlined in parts one and two of our modeling series. Considering that you’re confident with your 3D modeling software, I’ll just focus on the methods you should be following in order to create a good topology.

Moving forward, we won’t be modeling step-by-step. Instead you’ll learn how to plan your modeling at different stages by keeping your geometry clean.

Main Shapes

With the help of our views, we can start blocking out the sole. As you’ll notice, I started from a simple plane and approximated the main shape.

Pay attention to how I created a well-defined edge loop around the sole. That’s important to maintain a solid border when you extrude and subdivide your geometry.

The presence of support edges on a clean geometry allows you to define the sharpness of your model. In this case, the edges look solid, as they would in real life.

For the body, you can start from a simple parallelepiped that you subdivide to match the reference images. You don’t have to be super-precise at this stage—you’ll have time to refine the result later.

Note: Don’t start with too dense geometries, otherwise you’ll encounter difficulties while defining the general shape. (After awhile, you’ll likely develop the ability to estimate poly count based on common sense and experience.)

While matching the references, try to keep a nice edge distribution. We started out with a rough shape, but that’s sufficient for now. At this point, we can refine the shape to match the reference images better. Remember to prepare the big hole at the top by simply deleting the faces.



It might be possible to add a few additional edge loops here and there, but keep this in mind:

Add them only if necessary for refining your main shape.

for refining your main shape. Once added, redistribute your edges to keep a nice edge distribution.

Discovering Secondary Details

At this point, you might be tempted to subdivide the current geometry, but it’s not time yet!

Your references tell us we need to rebuild our topology, redirect some edges, and create the right edge flow for the secondary details.

Note: Remember that I don’t subdivide my mesh. Instead, I’ll try to rearrange my existing edges and add some new edges where I need more definition

You need to get used to the process. And, if you fail one time—no problem! You’ll learn from your mistakes. Don’t worry if the silhouette is not 100% perfect at this stage. You’ll have time to make it more precise.

And remember, don’t get tired of fixing your topology and edge distribution—that’s the important part at this stage.

Once you have checked and refined your geometry, start creating some small extrusions.

The shoe with secondary details. Remember to emphasize the secondary details in order to have a clear separation of the different areas. You can decide whether to make your separation lines smoother or sharper, based on your reference images and taste.



At the end of this step, I usually employ a few sculpting tools such as smooth and relax, which give me more control over the transition areas. They’re also useful to avoid the presence of lumpy areas on your topology.



Remember from part one that you should test the quality of the reflections by using a simple shader (like Blinn or Phong).

If the reflections are okay, that means your have a solid topology.

In the following image, I decided to mark the edge loops, which define the separation areas.

Adding Tertiary Details

At this point, before adding any further details, we have to create the thickness of our shoe. A simple way is to extrude the geometry inward. If normal vectors are incorrect, you can easily invert them.

Finally, it’s time for subdividing your geometry!

An important thing we have to do before introducing tertiary details is to add an additional subdivision layer, thus increasing the number of polygons. Don’t be afraid to do this at this stage because, if you’ve followed along with me, you should have established what you need for the next steps.

In fact, we need to add some lace holes, but the current polygons aren’t sufficient. We will, in fact, need more subdivisions for that.

Creating Lace Holes

At this point, I’ll move some edges to match the lace hole position based on the reference images (front and side). As you can see, I slid the selected edges and found the vertices corresponding to the holes.

You don’t have to be super precise, as you can correct the edge distribution later.

We add two more support edges to have at least one edge between each hole. Once we have the vertices at the right position, we can select each vertex and use the chamfer operator to create a diamond shape.

After that, we can remove the face of each diamond and rearrange the topology in the following way.

Despite having quads, we introduced poles with six incoming edges (in red). As you know, poles tend to create distortions or pinch effects while smoothing the geometry.

If positioned in strategic points—such as flat surfaces or areas where we don’t have a brisk change in the curvature—poles with five incoming edges are still fine. However, poles with six incoming edges might cause distortions, so it’s better to avoid them.

Learn more about the ins and outs of 3D poles at TurboSquid Resources.

Let’s redo the topology and remove the poles.

Here we deleted the poles and relaxed the geometry a bit. We still have poles with five incoming edges but, as long as they don’t cause distortions, they’re fine.



We extrude the holes inwards and observe the results:

Once you have built the lace holes on one side, it’s time to prepare the same structure on the other side. The procedure is identical to the previous one.

Laces

We have just seen how to create tertiary details by subdividing the geometry and changing the topology.

External props or components have to be modeled separately from the rest of the shoe.

Note: As anticipated before, a common error is to avoid separating components and make a unique block.

Think about extruding the laces from the holes and merge them together two by two. That’s an extremely bad practice!!!

As simple rule of the thumb, if something is separated in real life, model it as it should be.

It would be a mistake to extrude a tube shape from the hole. So, the best solution is to model separated pieces and integrate them in the rest of the scene.

We also tied the shoe by creating specific pieces.

A word of advice: Nothing prevents you from building a lace passing through the holes with a final node at the top.

Nevertheless, the process is time-consuming and useless if you don’t zoom in to show particulars.



In that case, you can cheat and create separated pieces, but you have to be able to position them as if they look like a single piece.

The reason is that it’s easier and faster to model.

You’ll be surprised by the number of single pieces the lace is made of! From any perspective, you should be able to perceive a unique piece. Otherwise, the result is not considered realistic.

Other fine elements you can decide to model as tertiary details can be the small pyramid-shaped decorations.

In this case, I simply utilized a custom geometry and duplicated it along a curve.

Simple shape.

Duplication along a custom curve.

Alternatively, you could also have modeled the decorations in an external software like Zbrush and baked them as normal maps.

Here’s a quick example of decorations made in Substance Painter. The details are painted in the height channel and then baked as a normal map.

Decorations in Substance Painter.

Decorations from the side.

The cool thing about modeling is that you have several ways to perform your tasks, and you can judge the best way to produce a solid and well-planned model.

Final shoe with decorations and some micro details.

Final Thoughts

We also mentioned stitches and micro details, which require external software like Zbrush. For those elements, we have to sculpt on a dense geometry and save the details as normal maps.

Continuing from the tertiary details, I invite you to get familiar with this approach which starts from big shapes to fine details, and complete the rest of the model.

Hint: For the stitches, you can use the same technique that I utilized for the pyramids, but this time try to sculpt them and bake the result as a normal map. On the other hand, for the micro details, you could sculpt an irregular surface with procedural noises, by painting directly on the shoe. Again, save the result as a normal map.

In conclusion, we broke down the complexity of a 3D model by conveying a solid method you can apply for your future works.

Get ready for another article in this modeling series!

In the meantime, I invite you to visit my Artstation page.