3D Modeling Part 5: Achieving Retopology and Why It Matters

Exploring different ways to evaluate poly count makes your 3D model even more consistent and suitable for every need.

We have reached Part 5 of our 3D modeling series, so you should have a thorough understanding of the techniques involved.

If you’re just joining our series, take a look at these previous articles to refresh what we’ve covered so far:

Part 1 is an introduction to some 3D modeling best practices. It gives particular emphasis on a little terminology while beginning the modeling from scratch. We’ve also listed the typical challenges that 3D modelers face every day. Correct edge flow and uniform edge distribution and redirection are examples of what you’ll find here.

is an introduction to some 3D modeling best practices. It gives particular emphasis on a little while beginning the modeling from scratch. We’ve also listed the typical challenges that 3D modelers face every day. Correct and uniform are examples of what you’ll find here. Part 2 gives the artists a few important tips to follow by presenting robust solutions to some practical situations.

gives the artists a few important to follow by presenting robust solutions to some practical situations. Part 3 is focused on the role of big shapes as a starting point for detailing a model. In fact, the importance of having a solid base is critical whenever you plan your project.

is focused on the role of as a starting point for detailing a model. In fact, the importance of having a is critical whenever you plan your project. Part 4 is mainly about cleaning up your 3D model for the final export. Not only did we discuss that, we also presented other cool techniques for creating a pinch effect!

In Part 5, we’ll be studying an interesting process known as Retopology.

What Is Retopology?

While working on a 3D model, it’s possible to simplify the geometry, as we discussed in Part 4.

Nevertheless, decimation is not the only way to reduce your model’s poly count. Retopology can come to the rescue anytime we need to rebuild a cleaner mesh with a different polygon distribution.

Personal character sculpted in Zbrush.

Too dense geometry due to Dynamesh. Retopology.

As you can see from the previous example, the initial geometry is so dense because we decided to work at a high poly count.

In fact, 3D sculpting doesn’t put any limits on the myriad of tiny details you can model. However, the image on the right has a completely different and clean topology.

But, what are the reasons we need to change the polygon structure?

Retopology Is for 3D Rigging and Animation

If your goal is to rig and animate a character, you need to:

Check your final 3D model poly count and judge if it’s too much for the rigging phase

and judge if it’s too much for the phase Be sure you have a correct edge distribution, edge flow, and edge loops to guarantee that muscle deformations work smoothly

In order to meet these requirements, it might be necessary to retopologize your character.

We’ve already seen in the first issue of this series how to locate the polygons that have to follow the main muscles. Eyes and mouth, for instance, are some perfect areas to add edge loops.

Head topology with edge loops. Image via lesterbanks.com.

Retopology Is for 3D Sculpting

While sculpting a 3D character, you may have to add new details which drastically impacts your original topology. That causes stretch effects and non-uniform polygon distribution.

For instance, we’ve created a horn by dragging out the polygons from a sphere. The operation creates some stretch effects with no possibilities to sculpt precise details on the horn anymore.

A good retopology operation is perfect in this case.

A basic poly sphere. Dragging out polygons produces a stretch effect.

We redistributed the polygons in order to avoid a stretch effect.

The following personal project required ZBrush to model all the details. I started with a sphere, and after sculpting the general shape, I decided to retopologize it. That’s because I wanted to have something reflecting the previous head topology.

Bear in mind that retopology might occur after the definition of the general shapes (see the previous example), but also during the sculpting or at the end of the entire work.

A personal likeness project I created in ZBrush—actor Christopher Lloyd, playing Uncle Fester in The Addams Family. This image was captured during the sculpting process, not at the end of the project.

Notice that the base topology has more edge loops around the mouth and the eyes, which is what we want.

Showing the base topology in ZBrush.

So, when would we need more retopology steps?

After defining the main masses , because we might have introduced big changes to the initial topology.

, because we might have introduced big changes to the initial topology. During sculpting , for the same reason as before, where some displacements on smaller details might have caused weird stretches.

, for the same reason as before, where some displacements on smaller details might have caused weird stretches. At the end of the sculpting to have a final cleaning.

Deciding whether or not to apply retopology at the end can also depend on the final use of your model.

Retopology Is for 3D Scanned Objects

Modern 3D scanning technology allows us to collect huge amounts of data coming from scanned objects. For instance, photogrammetric surveys are perfect examples of this.

Scanners are precise instruments to capture many details from the real world.

If your goal is 3D printing, the retopology step is generally less necessary, unless:

You decide to add more resolution to your final shape (to have smoother angles, for instance).

to your final shape (to have smoother angles, for instance). You want to decimate your model because of the large size created by your scanned data.

3D scanned model—raw data. Image via CGHero.

After the model retopology, it’s reached a good poly count. Image via CGHero.

The previous statue is an example of a 3D scanned model. The scan appears really dense and needs cleaning up! In fact, the goal here is to make it ready for real-time applications.

A common workflow takes advantage of ZBrush, which serves as a retopology tool in this case. There’s also an interesting feature called ZRemesher, which automatically rebuilds the model by reducing the poly count—creating a cleaner object.

Furthermore, ZBrush is also great at re-projecting the details from the 3D scanned model onto the simplified version. By transferring details, we’re able to bake a normal map in order to simulate the presence of tiny elements.

Just for the record, with the advent of Nanite in Unreal Engine 5, poly count doesn’t seem to be a problem anymore. In short, we can imagine importing a 3D scanned object with photoscanned textures directly into Unreal without any retopology operations.

Nevertheless, for your own models, you’ll always need to retopologize and unwrap your UVs because a few tiny details will need to be baked as normal maps.

Now that we know what retopology is and where we can apply it, it’s time to mention a few tools and techniques that can help us achieve what we need to.

Dedicated Solutions for Retopology

One software that deals with retopology is 3DCoat, which has a well-defined set of tools for modeling and digital sculpting. Among its features, it can perform automatic, as well as manual retopology.

The former is mostly intended for organic models, while the latter works well for hard surface models.

Example of manual retopology inside of 3DCoat. Image via 3DCoat.

In the previous example, we can observe how that tool helps during the retopology by providing a simple workflow. In fact, users can draw the contour of an area and connect only a few vertices. The process is quick and gives excellent results.

Another great tool for retopology is Topogun that, at the time of writing this article, has reached version three.

ZRemesher in ZBrush

ZBrush has become a powerful software over the years that’s now capable of modeling hard surfaces as well! Zremesher is a functionality inside of ZBrush that provides an accurate way to automatically retopologizes your 3D models.

In the first ZRemesher release, the goal was oriented towards organic sculpting. However, ZBrush has now extended the retopology to hard surface modeling.

Again, the algorithms that are implemented in ZRemesher have improved a lot and the automatic retopology gives a solid base for 3D modeling and sculpting.

ZRemesher allows drawing guides on your model (the dashed lines in the figure) to tell the algorithm where to position the edge loops.

Furthermore, by coloring the eye and the mouth area with a pink color, we tell ZRemesher to use more polygon definition there, rather than in other parts.

Automatic retopology in ZRemesher. Image via ZBrush.

Let’s sum up what automatic retopology in ZBrush can offer:

Ease of use

Few steps to configure the options

Simple way of decimating your mesh

A solid base for 3D modeling and sculpting

Generally, automatic tools are good for many tasks. Still, if you have specific requirements on your pipeline (for instance, skinning and rigging), the manual approach is way better than automatic retopology. This will give you complete control over your geometry.

Automatic Retopology in Maya

Here, I’m going to present two useful features to apply an automatic retopology in Maya.

Prior to version 2020, Maya had already introduced two useful commands—PolyRemesh and PolyRetopo. You might not have heard of this because they were managed as MEL commands.

However, since version 2020, the Remesh and Retopology features are now part of the Maya Mesh menu. Even if you don’t own the latest versions of Maya, I’ll show you how to perform the retopology by the MEL commands in Maya 2019.

Let’s consider this simple mesh:

Simple mesh in Maya with the presence of n-gons.

We open the Command Shell and type the first command: PolyRemesh. This action creates a uniform polygon distribution by splitting the non-triangular faces into triangles.

PolyRemesh command to create a triangulated version.

Next, we apply the command PolyRetopo. The result is quite surprising as the algorithm worked well! That saves a lot of work by producing quads throughout the model.

We obtained a good topology with two simple commands!

As you can imagine, the result works pretty well, though it’s not as precise as a manual retopology. In fact, from that result, we can modify the edge flow as we like, but the auto retopology did save some time.

Manual Retopology in Maya

Maya also implements a more customizable solution by the Quad Draw Tool.

The only operations you need to perform are the following:

Set your model as “live surface .” When an object is live in Maya, it means you can directly snap polygons or shapes to it.

.” When an object is live in Maya, it means you can directly snap polygons or shapes to it. Open the Quad Draw Tool and start creating quads.

You’ll see how simple it is to draw the polygons!

We want to retopologize this object.

The tool allows you to position some points (green dots in the following image). It’s up to you to define the best topology.

By pressing the shift button, with the mouse positioned within an area delimited by four dots, the system shows a preview of the quad. By clicking on the area, the quad is being placed.

Furthermore, we’re covering the fine details with the new polygons. That means we’d like to bake a normal map onto the new topology.

Green dots to indicate where to position quads. Shift button to preview the quad. Manual retopology in progress.

Conclusions

In this episode, we explored the retopology as a way of building a cleaner mesh for specific purposes.

The first part introduced a few fields where retopology is being employed. We then discussed some tools and techniques you can consider while rebuilding your mesh.

A word of advice: Consider experimenting with some solutions and software, as well as integrated retopology instruments (like the Quad Draw tool) to see which one is better for you.

I hope you found this helpful and invite you to follow me at my Artstation page.

See you in the next issue!

Cover image via carlos castilla.