Design Tips and Examples for Engaging Email Signatures

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Most of us see several email signatures every day, but we may never consider the impact that they have, and what they can do for our own professional endeavors. Data reveals the reality.

The main objectives of those who do use the free space at the bottom of their emails for marketing purposes are to raise brand awareness (82%), drive traffic to a website (48%), boost lead generation (34%), and increase sales (25%).

Want to step up your email signature game and start seeing the business benefits? Consider this post your complete guide to email signature best practices, inspiration, and design.

Why Signatures Are Important in Emails

Adding a signature at the end of a message is nothing new, unless you’re trying to remain anonymous. Today, email signatures are more than just a name and a way for recipients to know who they’re communicating with.

Email signatures serve as digital business cards—but better. They include information that people need to know about what you do and how to get in touch with every email you send. Unlike most things in life, you can set it and forget it until you take on a new role or change career paths.

Beyond that, email signatures can act as one way to create a cohesive experience when you send messages to others. When you include elements of your branding, recipients become more familiar with them.

3 Tips for a Minimalistic But Interesting Email Signature

We know there’s a lot of pressure when you’re creating your email signature. It’s a small space and you need to create something that leaves a lasting impression without going overboard.

These tips will help you design an asset that’s right for you.

1. Consider Readability

Choosing a clear font doesn’t have to mean choosing a boring one. (Please, no Times New Roman.) However, you should be mindful when selecting your font and ensure that people can actually make sense of what they’re looking at. If you don’t, your signature won’t be effective.

2. Only Include the Essentials

Having too many things in your email signature will make it look cluttered (at best), and make it useless (at worst).

Email signature essentials typically include:

Your name

Job title

Email

Phone number

Website

Relevant social media handles

If what’s essential to you looks a little bit different, that’s okay. The key is to be intentional about what you add and to make sure that every element serves a purpose. If you include too many things, you may not drive traffic or attention where you want it.

3. Add Personality

In the past, email signatures were just a block of text, but that isn’t the case anymore. You can choose to add a touch of personality by adding a business logo, an image of yourself, or even choosing colors that represent you and your brand.

Examples of Engaging Email Signatures

Before you put your own design together, check out these email signature templates to get inspired.

1. All Business

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

A bare-bones design can still capture attention. Keep things professional with this black and white design and clear text.

2. What’s in a Name?

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Ensure recipients never forget your name by including it in your email signature with large and bold text.

3. Signature Look

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Let recipients see who you are with this colorful email signature template that includes space for your headshot.

4. With a Twist

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Showcase your talent with an email signature design that includes creative elements and design choices.

How to Create an Email Signature in PicMonkey

Want to create your own engaging email signature from scratch? You can use PicMonkey’s online editor to design your own high-quality asset in just a few steps.

First, head to the PicMonkey homepage. Click Create new > Blank canvas and select a canvas size. The email signature option is 600 x 200 pixels.

Add an image. Your logo or a headshot is a good option here. Head to the Graphics tab and choose an image or click Add your own and upload your image.

You can adjust the image so that it appears where you’d like it to on the canvas.

Click the Text tab. From here, you can upload your brand fonts or click Add text to select one. Enter the information you want on your signature and move the text box to where you’d like it to appear.

If you want to use multiple different fonts and sizes, select a line of text to make changes.

If you’d like to include other graphics, like a line to separate your words from your logo, go back to the Graphics tab.

Finalize your logo by ensuring everything is in the right place and changing the color of any element by clicking on it.

Whether you want to create a creative email signature design or something that’s minimalistic and modern, what matters most is in the details. Putting thought into your signature strengthens your professional image and gives recipients the information they need.

With the help of email signature templates, you’re only a few clicks away from improving your sign-off in every message.

Looking for more email inspiration? Click through to check out these email design ideas next.

Cover image via GoodStudio and PicMonkey.