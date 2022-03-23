Oscar Pop! 2022’s Best Picture Nominees as Original Pop Art Posters

Shutterstock is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models and music.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming 94th Academy Awards ceremony. For starters, it’s set to return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles after being moved to Union Station for pandemic-related safety reasons last year.

Plus, it’ll feature three hosts (Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes) after a three-year run without any emcee at all.

In short: Hollywood’s biggest night is back!

The movie-obsessed creative team at Shutterstock couldn’t be more thrilled—especially since the occasion coincides this year with the tenth (tenth!) anniversary of our annual Oscar Pop! challenge.

For the past decade, the renowned series has prompted Shutterstock creatives to reimagine Best Picture movie posters in the aesthetic of world-famous pop artists.

Our designers use Shutterstock’s vast collection of photos, vectors, patterns, and textures (currently a library of more than 400 million assets) to capture the spirit of the nominated films, all while showcasing the infinite possibilities of stock assets.

Take a look at this year’s bespoke posters below, and hear from the designers themselves about how they’ve combined iconic art and creative passion to imagine something striking and new.

The Power of the Dog

Poster by Natalie Wilson.

The Power of the Dog is about a domineering but charismatic rancher who wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son—until long-hidden secrets come to light.

This poster is inspired by the look and feel of Roy Lichtenstein‘s work. I wanted to invoke the mystery and drama of the movie by showing the symbolism of the two cowboys and the cow skull, while representing Lichtenstein’s typical color palette and his iconic Ben-Day dots. -Natalie Wilson

Fun fact: This design was made in PicMonkey, our amazing online photo editing and graphic design tool. Want to make your own pop art? Check out this pop art design tutorial first, then hop into PicMonkey and make something great!

Drive My Car

Poster by Thanh Nguyen.

Drive My Car is a haunting masterpiece that tells the story of grief, love, art, and self-discovery. Many of the scenes in the film are vivid and colorful, while others are repetitive and isolated shots of a red Saab against empty backgrounds. Both are elements that can be found in the work of Andy Warhol.

Inspired by his iconic portrait work, I wanted to capture Yūsuke’s (our protagonist) and Misaki’s (the woman hired to drive his car) portraits inside the car, which serves not only as a reminder of Yūsuke’s guilt, but also a cathartic place where the characters confide in each other, and where unexpected friendships are formed. -Thanh Nguyen

Belfast

Poster by Nicole Dai.

Belfast chronicles the life of an Ulster Protestant family during The Troubles in Belfast, North Ireland. The story is told from the perspective of their nine-year-old son Buddy, which is why I picked Takashi Murakami’s colorful and anime-like style.

The skulls represent the violence that was going on during The Troubles. However, as a kid, what can be more important than games, going to the movies, and working on the moon-landing project with your crush? Most of the time, life is joy and laughter. -Nicole Dai

Don’t Look Up

Poster by HARTMAN.

Don’t Look Up is a satirical picture, so I decided to add as many weird things to the poster as possible, blending Beeple’s style with my own personal style.

I also looked at it from another angle: People don’t hear each other, especially those of us who don’t look up at those who are above us telling us what to do.

This idea can be described as “our voices are too small to affect anything.” Even when there’s an asteroid that’s going to destroy the whole of humanity, people can’t agree on anything. And, the richest among us care only about their own safety and blood money. -HARTMAN

West Side Story

Poster by Jac Castillo.

West Side Story is a classical musical about two rival gangs of different ethnic backgrounds, with this 2021 remake directed by Steven Spielberg.

I wanted to find an artist who fits the aesthetics of horror in order to bring a different genre twist to the tragic tale in West Side Story. The artist I selected is Karoly Grosz, a Hungarian-American illustrator whose most recognized work is dramatic colorful horror movie posters.

He was an art director at Universal Studios for most of the 1930s, where he created posters for films like Dracula, Frankenstein, and The Mummy. -Jac Castillo

Dune

Poster by Ron Domingue.

Dune follows Paul Atreides, a gifted young man born into a Royal family on the dangerous planet, Arrakis (known as Dune). Betrayal and a treacherous plot from a rival family set Paul and his mysterious mother, Jessica, on a perilous journey to seek an indigenous people.

The artist I selected is Jean Giraud, more commonly known as Mœbius, primarily for his work on Franco-Belgian graphic novels Blueberry, Arzach, and the Airtight Garage of Jerry Cornelius. He also contributed concept art for notable science fiction films including Alien, Tron, Prometheus, and The Fifth Element. -Ron Domingue

King Richard

Poster by Abi Gaudreau.

In this biographical drama, Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, a determined coach and loving father to tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Though the film delves into much deeper conversations and hardships about the Williams’ journeys to fame, this poster takes on a minimalistic design approach inspired by Rosalyn Drexler.

Drexler’s iconic work takes on rectilinear compositions with bold, minimal color palettes and simplified silhouetted figures.

Her work immediately reminded me of the grid-like layout of a tennis court, which was the driving force behind this design. -Abi Gaudreau

Nightmare Alley

Poster by Hannah Golding.

Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s newest psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, explores the liminal space between carny grifts and psychic gifts. Audiences are forced to consider their own morals as they watch the lead character do whatever it takes to rise from a humble carnival mentalist, to a big-shot celebrity psychic—regardless of the cost.

I was inspired by pop artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s distinct and unrestrained Neo-expressionist style. Basquiat was known for his ability to dissect deep cultural issues such as racism, poverty, and other systemic imbalances through abstract representations.

I attempted to convey the cyclical shift of social power shown in this film in a similar manner. By pairing Guillermo del Toro‘s sleek and refined film-noir with Jean-Michel Basquiat’s intense and colorful visuals, I created a movie poster that represents the dark irony of Nightmare Alley. -Hannah Golding

CODA

Poster by Will Banchero.

This tender melodrama follows Ruby Rossi, an awkward teenager who is navigating high school all the while being the only hearing member of a deaf family. A crush leads Ruby to join the after-school choir program where she soon discovers her talent for singing, then struggles to find a balance between running her family’s fishing business and pursuing her own goals in life.

I picked Christine Sun Kim because her artwork embodies what CODA is all about. Her work strives to normalize the human experience of the deaf community by touching on themes such as rage and humor.

Her work has been housed in the collections at the Whitney, the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, among other institutions. -Will Banchero

Licorice Pizza

Poster by Veronica Elaine.

Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age tale that follows Alana Kane and Gary Valentine as they forge an unlikely friendship in California’s San Fernando Valley in the ’70s.

Richard Hamilton’s style felt like a natural selection to pair with the film. His work has this absurd quality that’s so personable—also, collage as an art form isn’t pretentious, meaning anyone can do it. Even Gary or Alana. And those could be her legs! -Veronica Elaine

