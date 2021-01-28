Share this: Facebook

We asked eleven pro photographers and illustrators what their goals were for 2021. Here’s what they had to say.

Last year was a remarkable year for the world, and one I’m certain we’ll never forget. As we plan what goals we want to accomplish in 2021, we wanted to check in with our Offset network and see where they are at, and what their future plans entail. Offset is a network of professional photographers and illustrators whose quality of work is of the highest standard. Checking in with the creatives at Offset, we wanted to hear what they were up to and what projects have them stoked for 2021.

Regardless of how advanced you are in your profession, it’s always important to set goals to help guide you in your creative career. In this article, we’re sharing some goals that our creatives are pursuing this year.

If there’s one thing that’s certain, photographers are looking forward to traveling again. Offset image by Joanna Wojewoda.

1. Photographer: Gerard Moral | Offset Portfolio | Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona-based photographer Gerard Moral. Photograph provided by photographer.

Gerard Moral is a Barcelona-based photographer who specializes in portrait, travel, and lifestyle imagery. You can usually find him on the road capturing his stunning visuals, inspired to document each and every destination he visits.

What are you most excited about for this year?

For 2021, I’m excited to capture all the weddings I postponed in 2020. This was my biggest booking year as a wedding photographer, and it was really disappointing that I couldn’t shoot up to 80% of the events. On the other hand, I’m also planning an extended stay of two months in Japan, where I plan on creating a ton of commercial work as well as commercial photography for stock.

Photographers around the world are getting excited for new projects this year. Offset image by Gerard Moral.

Sounds like an incredible trip. What are your creative goals for 2021?

The goal of what I call “The Japan Project.” I have so many ideas for it, and I’m trying to put everything together in order to make it work. Also, with my partner, we want to move to a bigger office as our client work is increasing.

Big things on the horizon! What are you working on now?

I am constantly working on a lot of different things. I like to do nearly all kinds of photography, and I’m currently doing work for companies as a commercial/product photographer and wedding photography. I’ve also done travel photography for some projects, as well as produce content for stock.

Diversifying the type of images he shoots, Gerard has been busy. Offset image by Gerard Moral.

Are you traveling at all at the moment?

Since the pandemic started, I haven’t been able to travel as restrictions in Spain are quite strict. Hopefully, all of this will end soon!

2. Photographer: Darina Kopcok | Offset Portfolio | Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver-based photographer Darina Kopcok. Photograph provided by photographer.

Darina Kopcok is a multi-talented freelance photographer and stylist, based in Vancouver, British Columbia on the west coast of Canada. She’s professionally trained, having obtained a Masters of Fine Arts Degree, which she uses to create her powerful imagery available on Offset. In her food and still life imagery, look for her bold uses of color and contrast that she uses to ensure her subjects stand out.

How did the pandemic impact your creative work?

While the pandemic was definitely a huge challenge for the photography industry worldwide, as a food photographer, I’ve been fortunate to work with subjects that are, quite literally, available anywhere. I’ve been successfully able to offer remote shooting as an option for my clients, which allows me to work in my home studio and keep delivering high-quality images without the risk and costs associated with working with a larger team in a professional studio setting.

Having a home studio has allowed some photographers to continue doing what they love. Offset image by Darina Kopcok.

What are your goals for 2021?

I would love to work with more editorial clients, as well as carve out some time to work on personal projects. Doing personal projects helps to develop my styling skills, and really adds something unique to my portfolio.

Are you working on anything at the moment?

Currently, I’m working on creating a series of more complex compositions than my usual minimalist approach—such as tablescapes—but also more images with a human or lifestyle element.

Expanding what photographers are shooting is just one goal that many are working on. Offset image by Darina Kopcok.

3. Illustrator: Ingrid Bockting | Offset Portfolio | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands illustrator Ingrid Bockting. Photograph provided by the illustrator.

Ingrid‘s impeccably creative illustrations are a true celebration of being a woman. Her style features clean lines with rich and vibrant colors. A professional with over twenty years of experience, she creates illustrations for companies large and small around the world. Her work is regularly published in accomplished magazines, including in every edition of Glamour Magazine to date. To say we’re inspired by Ingrid is to state the obvious.

What are you most excited about for the year ahead?

2021 has just started, and anything can happen! For now, I am excited about having the opportunity to illustrate more book covers. With COVID-19, people started writing, which is great.

Any new goals for this year, creatively or professionally?

My goal is to combine clean Dutch design with hand-painted illustrations.

Today’s woman through the eyes of Ingrid Bockting. Offset illustration by Ingrid Bockting.

Any fun project you’re currently working on?

A branding assignment for an innovative construction company.

Have you traveled much lately or are you working closer to home?

I’ve only traveled within my country since March 2020, and I currently work in isolation from a pied-à-terre in the Museum Quarter of Amsterdam.

4. Photographer: Ashley Corbin-Teich | Offset Portfolio | Los Angeles, USA

California-based storyteller and visual artist Ashley Corbin-Teich. Photograph provided by photographer.

Ashley Corbin-Teich is a California-based storyteller and visual artist, whose interest in theater and visual arts lead her to photography. She has a prolific professional background, including working as an intern for Mary Ellen Mark and an assistant to some renowned photographers including Joseph Cultice, Andrew Eccles, and Matt Hoyle. Her work on Offset focuses on capturing stunning lifestyle imagery of people and places.

What projects are you excited about in 2021?

I’ve been working on a mixed media book that I plan to self-publish this year. I’m also really excited to do more work away from the house and to work with models again. My family has been very sweet about letting me shoot them during COVID, but I’m excited to see some other faces, too. Photographing my two-year-old is how I imagine it must be like to be a wildlife photographer!

The California dream. Offset image by Ashley Corbin-Teich / Image Source.

Haha, I can see the similarities! Any new goals for this year, creatively or professionally?

I’ve been taking more and more art directing jobs and would love to take on more of this type of work while continuing to shoot my own photos, too. 2020 has been a good time to reflect, check in, and refocus. I’m trying to move forward and realize all the dreams as we emerge from lockdown. I also want to work with more moving images this year.

Sounds like a trend we’re seeing amongst a few photographers here! Have you traveled since the pandemic hit?

I traveled a ton in 2019, but the last time I got on a plane was in January 2020 to fly back to LA from the East coast. These days, leaving the neighborhood feels like a big deal! Since COVID started, I mostly stick to the beach, the park, and my neighborhood.

5. Photographer: Dolphia Nandi | Offset Portfolio | Boston, USA

Photographer and painter Dolphia Nandi. Photograph provided by photographer.

An artist from a young age, Dolphia fell in love with art and painting at the age of three and has since become a professional photographer to be reckoned with. But, art isn’t her only passion. She exercises the other side of her brain in her studies, with a Masters in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Buffalo and a Masters in Liberal Arts from Harvard University. In her Offset portfolio, you’ll see a selection of Dolphia’s work ranging from delectable imagery of food to heart-warming portraits of herself and her family.

What projects are you most excited about for 2021?

This year, my goal is to create twelve photographs inspired by Mary Cassatt’s paintings, using the #marycassattincambridge hashtag. The color, props, and light I’ll be using may or may not resemble the original paintings. However, I’m trying to create a personal and particular style that’s exclusive to me with these images. The photographs will also be printed—either in a large poster or calendar format—but I haven’t decided that yet.

Having personal projects is one way to stay busy. Offset image by Dolphia Nandi.

Sounds exciting! Any other goals for this year, creatively or professionally?

Several, actually! I’m launching my eBook at the end of January, so stay tuned for that. I’m also working on launching a photography course, as well as a time management app.

Wow! What are you working on at the moment?

Besides working on the photographs for my Mary Cassatt project, I’m also working on a few brand campaigns. I’m also working on capturing my daughter’s childhood, and the process of her growing up in a very . . . painterly way! The rest of my time is spent testing recipes, and working on the layout of my eBook.

More time at home means more time with family, and honing in on unique skills. Offset image by Dolphia Nandi.

6. Photographer: Court Whelan | Offset Portfolio | Boulder, USA

Wildlife photographer Court Whelan. Photograph provided by photographer.

Court’s love of wildlife and conservation extends beyond his stunning photographs. The multi-talented photographer also has a dual Ph.D. in ecotourism and entomology. If that’s not enough, Court’s passions led him to plan and guide small-sized nature expeditions across the world. 2020 put travel photographers through the wringer, so hearing Court’s perspective on the year ahead might just be the spark you need to keep exploring wherever you can.

What are you most looking forward to this year?

Being a nature and wildlife photographer who primarily shoots in exotic locales, I am intensely looking forward to the ability to travel internationally again. Top places on my list? Borneo, Madagascar, and hopefully, somewhere in the South Pacific.

In addition, I’ve been working hard on several brand new photo expeditions. These include one to photograph snow leopards in the Himalayas, as well as wolves in Yellowstone National Park.

If you could take a photo expedition tomorrow, where would you go? Offset image by Court Whelan.

Any goals for 2021?

Apart from the simple goal of just getting out there more, I’d love to incorporate people in my wildlife images. Although, it does seem somewhat counterintuitive. I mean, who wants someone standing in front of the key shot of a big male Kalahari Black-maned Lion? However, I’ve found that not only do people help provide context to these types of wildlife photos, they also give viewers something to connect to. It’s that “picture yourself here” kind of shot.

In the world of travel photography, getting people to envision themselves in the scene is so important to tell the whole story.

Having a human element adds a sense of place to an image. Offset image by Court Whelan.

What are you working on at the moment?

All the downtime I had in 2020 had me going back to older files, re-editing them with a fresh set of eyes. It’s amazing how many photos I’ve found from my “raw files” that I never touched because I didn’t think the photo was either salvageable or good enough for the spotlight. However, with another decade of editing/processing experience under my belt, plus significantly better post-production software, I’m adding dozens of tip-top shots to each trip portfolio, simply by going back to the original raw images and giving them a fresh look. All it takes is time, and we’ve got a bit more of that these days.

As someone who travels quite extensively, what does travel look like for you now?

My travel lately has been pretty much to the grocery store and back. And, that’s saying something from a guy who usually is on five different continents in five months, plus a dozen or so photo expeditions each year. However, this is just getting me all the more ready to hit the ground running when things are ready for travel once more.

I’ll tell ya, I’m going into the next “travel season” (whenever that may be) with a whole new appreciation for the ability to see the world, capture its beauty, and enjoy the diversity of our planet. It’s almost like the feeling I had when I first started traveling way back when . . . the excitement and anticipation is palpable!

Travel will be all that sweeter once we can jet off again. Offset image by Court Whelan.

7. Photographer: Anna Petrow | Offset Portfolio | Kansas City, USA

Anna’s love of impeccable visuals is guided by her passion for eating well and traveling often. Her life’s mantra is that life is better spent in new places, no matter where you are in the world. Anna’s Offset portfolio is a delightful mix of lifestyle, food, and still life imagery inspired by her many travels.

What are you most excited for this year?

I’m eager to get back in the kitchen with chefs, and back onto the farms of the providers they work with. Nothing quite competes with capturing those in-the-moment, authentic images.

Any new goals for 2021?

Creatively, I’m looking forward to welcoming my surroundings when I’m back to shooting on site. Paying attention to all the details—textures, light, backgrounds, etc.—and taking full advantage of what’s available to me outside the walls of my home.

Marble on marble might be our dream kitchen. Offset image by Anna Petrow.

You’re not alone there! What are you working on at the moment?

I’ve pivoted to mostly shooting from home, lots of product and food by local chefs. So, I’ve had to sharpen my food styling skills, and grow my prop collection considerably. But, it’s been a welcome creative challenge to create such a wide variety of imagery within my own home.

Have you traveled yet this year?

I have not traveled this year, but I’m so hoping to by the end of 2021—truly going anywhere at all sounds amazing!

8. Photographer: Chris Wise | Offset Portfolio | Bangkok, Thailand

Professional photographer Chris Wise. Photograph provided by photographer.

While Chris grew up skiing the backcountry of Vermont, he’s worked as a professional photographer in Bangkok for the past twenty years. Specializing in the destination and food of Southeast Asia, he’s also usually based in New England and Europe part of the year. A former graphic designer, Chris shares his perspective on COVID-19 and how it’s changed how he works.

Thanks for meeting with us Chris! I imagine 2020 was quite the year for your work, in particular.

The bulk of my work has been for travel publications with work for hotels and resorts. 2017-2019 were probably the busiest I have had with assignments throughout Southeast Asia and the world. That basically came to a crashing halt in February 2020.

With all aspects of travel, tourism, hospitality in severe retrenchment, I have been looking at ways—using my creative skills—to adapt, pivot, reinvent.

Adapting to the pandemic has been a struggle and a challenge. Editorial Offset image by Chris Wise.

Sounds smart. What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

I’m in the process of getting a Kickstarter book project online. It will be a “scrapbook” of twenty years in Thailand. I want the book editing process to allow me to reflect on all my years here and the place where I became a photographer. It will jog my memory, but also include beautiful images to share, which I hope will be a salve to people who also love Thailand—food, people, and culture—but have not been able to visit or might be too cash strapped to get here when the country reopens. If it gets funded, I will be busy!

I can only imagine! What creative goals are you tackling in 2021?

My creative goals are all about filmmaking. Learning how to use my new gimbal. Getting better at Final Cut Pro (and sound editing). I have been making some short films for @fantasticfoodsearch, a project I created with a photographer friend, Austin Bush.

Making films is much more complicated than still photography and I feel as I start to build a portfolio, it will help open up a whole new area of potential work.

Building and expanding your portfolio opens up an arena of new opportunities. Offset image by Chris Wise.

Film seems to be a natural fit. What are you working on at the moment?

I am working on researching food and products (and photographing and filming them) for @fantasticfoodsearch. The IG feed and connected website were designed to help travelers and foodies find authentic cuisine in Southeast Asia. Without travelers and somewhat locked in Thailand, we have started an online shop selling some of the great things we have discovered in our research. If nothing else, it is a great excuse to find more undiscovered, fantastic food.

Can’t wait to find out more. Have you been able to travel at all?

Traveling throughout Thailand is possible and, without tourists, somewhat remarkable. Beautiful beaches in the south and mountain towns in the North are empty and locals are getting by with good food and great attitude still in ample supply. I have been taking advantage of the quiet (and discounted airfare and hotels) to visit places new to me in Thailand.

9. Photographer: Darryl Leniuk | Offset Portfolio | Burnaby, Canada

Photographer Darryl Leniuk and family. Photograph provided by photographer.

Darryl Leniuk is an editorial and advertising photographer who specializes in adventure, travel, sports, and landscape imagery. His passions for the outdoors are what brings him outside and inspires his work. And when he’s not shooting, you’ll find him scuba diving, mountain biking, skiing, rock climbing—just about any outdoor sport you can imagine. But, don’t think he comes unprepared, expect him to roll up to any activity with heaps of camera gear in hand, ready for action.

What are you looking forward to most this year?

I haven’t traveled very much in the past year due to the pandemic. However, with vaccines on the way, I’m finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak. As things open back up, I’m looking forward to getting back on the road and helping my tourism clients with their adventure sports imagery.

Adventure sports imagery is on the rise. Where would you want to go? Offset image by Darryl Leniuk.

How has your work been affected by the pandemic?

My creative niche is adventure travel and tourism, and this sector has been hit really hard thanks to travel restrictions. Besides working as a photographer, I also have a consulting business, Aventur Marketing. We provide marketing and public relations services to tourism businesses.

Now more than ever, I think it’s really important for photographers to diversify and have something to fall back on. Or, at least to be able to work from home, especially when traveling isn’t possible.

A lot of creatives are diversifying what they do—beyond photography. Offset image by Darryl Leniuk.

10. Photographer: Joanna Wojewoda | Offset Portfolio | Toronto, Canada

Professional photographer Joanna Wojewoda. Photograph provided by photographer.

Over the past several years as a professional photographer, Joanna Wojewoda has worked with prolific clients ranging from small local businesses to large corporations. The talented photographer specializes in commercial and editorial photography, with a specific focus in food and product imagery. If you don’t find her snapping photos, you’ll find her leading one of her amazing group workshops or mentoring up-and-coming photographers.

What projects are you excited about in 2021?

All the projects! The ones that are already booked and ones that’ll come up as the year progresses. Each year has a tendency of being composed of jobs from recurring clients and new clients. The unknown of what projects are to come is definitely something that always gets me excited.

At this point in time, we’re all used to the idea of shooting remotely, when necessary. I’ve been fortunate to have many opportunities to pivot, establishing how the business of photography operates with location-based restrictions, such as pre-production, shooting, and post-production. I’m looking forward to having more bandwidth to put more time and energy into the areas that I diversified beyond commercial food and product photography. This includes offering one-on-one mentorship and selling photographic prints.

Producing stunning food images, like this one, can be done safely at home. Offset image by Joanna Wojewoda.

Sounds like a busy year! Do you have any specific goals, creatively or professionally?

My goal is to always continue evolving creatively and to continue to expand my technical knowledge. With new photographic tools and tech, it’s necessary to stay up-to-date in order to provide the best experience for clients. I also plan on continuing to expand my network and to challenge myself to acquire more clients that are on my “dream client” list.

Great goals. What are you working on at the moment?

Besides my commercial food and product client work, there are a few projects on-the-go that I have been commissioned to do retouching for. There’s also the consistent ongoing effort into carving time to go through archives for Offset submissions. As well, I’ve recently launched a print shop. My mentorship offerings are something which I absolutely love. It is such a treat to be able to share my knowledge with my students and see their progress. Some of which I see on a weekly basis!

What projects are you checking off the list in 2021? Offset image by Joanna Wojewoda.

Any plans to travel this year?

At the current moment, there are no travel plans for 2021. But, who knows what time will bring! I was extremely lucky to have a job for Penguin Publishing during August 2020 that brought me to Vancouver. Instead of flying, we took our dogs on a road trip from Ontario to British Columbia. Due to the pandemic and the possibility of moving projects around, we were able to spend close to two months on the road. It was an opportunity to see and photograph a good chunk of this beautiful country that I currently call home.

11. Photographer: Evi Abeler | Offset Portfolio | New York City, USA

Professional photographer Evi Abeler. Photograph provided by photographer.

An internationally published photographer, Evi Abeler focuses on using her creative skills to help clients in culinary, health, and travel worlds tell better visual stories. She’s a multi-talented food, lifestyle, and still-life photographer who’s work embodies a beautifully calm feeling when you view it—something we can all use more of right now.

What projects are you most excited for this year?

I finally launched my Food Print Shop. So far, I was only able to offer digital downloads. I’ve made the investment in a top-of-the-line large format printer and can’t wait to offer fine art prints this year. I am also working on a couple of new projects for the shop.

Sounds so exciting! Any new goals to tackle in 2021?

Well, besides losing all the pounds I gained while staying at home and snacking too much, I would like to pay more attention to my body and soul. I would like to develop deeper mediation, yoga, and mindful eating habits.

The elegance of gourmet. Offset image by Evi Abeler.

Something I think we can all take note of. Are you working on anything that’s inspiring you right now?

I am currently working on a new project for the Food Print Shop that looks at the medicinal powers of plants. I am collaborating with a stylist to bring out the magic in each composition.

Cover image by Dolphia Nandi.