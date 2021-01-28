Share this: Facebook

Find creative inspiration with this roundup of our favorite images and videos uploaded by Shutterstock and Offset’s contributors in 2020.

For every month of 2020, we shared the Monthly Fresh, pulling the best new content that our contributors from around the world uploaded on a monthly basis. These curated collections were built of fresh stock images, videos, and illustrations, uploaded in the month prior. The images inspire our contributors to create new content and provides our customers with the best new content available on Shutterstock and Offset.

We’ve pulled the top images from 2020 into three beautifully curated galleries on Shutterstock, Shutterstock Footage, and Offset. For contributors at Shutterstock, use these images to inspire your next creative shoot. Do you see an image that inspires you? Or, can you spot one of the images you uploaded in 2020?

Visit this collection to see our favorite Shutterstock images from 2020.

Explore our favorite Shutterstock footage clips from 2020.

Journey through our favorite Offset images from 2020.

For Shutterstock customers, what fresh stock image do you see that’s a perfect fit for an upcoming campaign? What image inspires your creative direction for the photography you use?

We’re sharing a few of our personal favorite picks in select categories. Here are some images we think you should be inspired by.

The Top 5 Landscape Stock Images We Love

A winter landscape we’d be cold for. Image by Iri_sha.

Why we love this image: That barely frosted river with the subtle reflection of the birds is what really caught our attention here. The light is calm and cool, forcing us to pause and reflect on this image and its simple beauty.

Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, Korea. Image by Sayan Uranan.

Why we love this image: The colors of this bright and dynamic autumn image blew us away. It takes a special set of skills to capture both the foreground, background, and details in perfect clarity, and this photographer did just that. We love an image that makes us want to book a trip instantly to that location.

A vast desert landscape with itty-bitty people. Image by Beautiful Quotes.

Why we love this image: Landscape images usually don’t include people, but we love putting people in images of vast spaces to put a sense of place to the image. This one does just that, capturing the contrast of the hills and putting perspective to how large the landscape truly is by including people.

The majestic Baobab trees in Morondava, Madagascar. Image via Manu Prats / Westend61.

Why we love this image: We love a fresh perspective to landscape imagery. The silhouette of the Baobab trees draws your eye up to spot a tiny Moon high above in an otherwise crystal-clear night. It’s an excellent use of a landscape-favorite wide-angle lens to capture a beautiful and fresh visual image.

The other-worldly beauty and danger of the Erta Ale volcano in Ethiopia. Image via Martin Rietze / Westend61.

Why we love this image: You can feel the raw power just from looking at this image. The fiery circle of lava draws your eye to the center, as the rest of the image darkens with night. We’re getting Lord of the Rings vibes, how about you?

The Top 5 Fashion Stock Images We Love

The woman in blue. Image by MaxFX. Explore the full collection.

Why we love this image: The energy of this woman is clearly and poetically captured in this stunning visual. The tonal hues of blue on blue are eye-catching for customers and marketers alike.

An unexpected reflection. Image by maxbelchenko. View the full collection.

Why we love this image: An unexpected perspective is always what we search for when suggesting images to clients, and this one is no exception. The composition is unique, and the colors immediately catch your eye.

The floating woman. Image by Daria Lo.

Why we love this image: As lovers of high production photoshoots, this one stood out to us. The incredible effort it would have taken to light, style, and capture this image is astounding. And the result? Worth the trouble.

The elegance of a woman in the prime of her life. Image via Fotoagentur WESTEND61 / Westend61.

Why we love this image: An elegant woman at the prime of her life. We love the styling of this image—everything from the model’s hair, makeup, and outfit, to the background the photographer chose for this series. This is an example of photographing senior models well.

The illusion of movement. Image via Tania Cervián / Westend61.

Why we love this image: The location of this image allows the subject to be the focus of the shot. By styling her in all white and featuring movement in her body, it’s almost like looking at a moving clip. This is a stop and stare kind of image we love to discover.

The Top 5 Food Stock Images We Love

Carefully placed motion in food imagery is the best. Image by ercan senkaya.

Why we love this image: There’s a lot of technical skill that goes into producing an image like this. When an image features motion, it’s inherently more difficult to capture. We love that the focus is on the sifting of the flour, not necessarily the food in the image.

We love a good repeating pattern. Image by AlonaPhoto.

Why we love this image: A bit of Photoshop love and a whole lot of creativity. Repeating patterns are super popular in stock marketplaces, especially in images of food. We love the color choices of this particular image.

A balancing act of apples. Image by susiefoods.

Why we love this image: We love this image for its clever combination of still life and food imagery. An image that almost looks like a painting, the colors pop against the gray background and the props help tell the story.

A fresh take on playful food stylings. Image via Chelsea Cavanaugh.

Why we love this image: We always love the playful styling of Chelsea Cavanaugh. This is a perfectly styled image of food that can be used for a wide variety of purposes, but is also modern and fresh to the eye. Whether you’re using the image for a picnic or children’s meal, the choices are endless.

A lovely lolly mess. Image via Debby Lewis-Harrison / Image Source.

Why we love this image: A carefully curated mess is our favorite kind of mess. The slow drip of these ice lollies is an example of artful placement, and patience from the photographer. These aren’t just any spills, but well-planned spills that execute the vision of the artist capturing the image.

The Top 5 Lifestyle Images We Love

Time for a dip. Image by heoheo.

Why we love this image: This is summer in a nutshell. The image evokes a sense of nostalgia and remembrance for simple, summer days. Images like these are perfect for customers looking for an authentic summer feeling in their marketing.

A moody day spent doing what she loves. Image by Katya Rekina.

Why we love this image: With its clever use of shadowed silhouettes, this picture stood out to us. It’s both modern and timeless in all the right ways, really connecting the subject to the art she loves.

Looking towards the light. Image by Beatriz Vera.

Why we love this image: The light rays frame the subject of this image in a perfectly balanced way. We can imagine being this woman, standing and staring at the light breaking through the trees.

Dancing away the day. Image via Kiko Jimenez / Westend61.

Why we love this image: Isolation, but make it fun! COVID-19 overpowered last year, but it doesn’t mean every visual at home has to be sad. We love that this image showcases another side of being stuck at home—being able to be who you are, and do what you want, with zero shame.

The joy of a family spending a wintery day in the park. Image via COROIMAGE / Westend61.

Why we love this image: Nothing but good vibes when you’re spending time with the people you love. This is an image that captures that feeling for us. An emotional moment of happiness and pure joy between a father and his sons. What could be better than that?

Staying healthy at home. Image via Aila Images.

Why we love this clip: 2020 was certainly the year of being a homebody, which is why we love this clip. If you didn’t participate in an online fitness class, workshop, or digital conference, did you even quarantine?

The future of Artificial Intelligence. Image via Supertrooper.

Why we love this clip: Artificial Intelligence is here to stay, and we have a feeling things are only going to get wilder. This cyborg-like portrait of a man appearing through a wall shocked us in all the right ways. Are you ready for the future?

The beauty and elegance of a deer running through a field. Image via VIA films.

Why we love this clip: A fast-moving tracking shot of a deer in a field is the wildlife clip we didn’t know we needed. There’s something about this style of shooting that makes us feel like we’re there, and at one with the subject on film.

A story of intimacy. Image via RZ Images.

Why we love this clip: Intimate moments of love and affection captured on film. We love seeing clips like this, that show real emotion between the subjects being captured. The models look comfortable and at ease with each other. The creative who captured this also featured the same models in other stock videos, making it easy to create the story you want to tell.

Musical instruments for marketing. Image via Lutece.

Why we love this clip: We love these moving illustration videos, and they are so easy for clients to implement in their marketing materials. The opportunities to create are endless, and any theme can be adapted in this style.

The Top 5 Illustrations We Love

Mount Fiji digitally illustrated. Vector by T-K-M. View the full collection.

Why we love this vector: This Asian-inspired digital illustration features clean lines and attention to detail. The nod to Japan is strong, and this is an extremely usable image for clients.

Learning at any age. Illustration by Tatiana Stulbo.

Why we love this illustration: Illustrations that focus on minority audiences have a special place in our marketplace. Senior education is one of those topics, and this illustration is an excellent example of a modern and usable illustration for this genre.

The message is clear. Illustration by zaryov.

Why we love this illustration: Hand-drawn illustrations are some of our favorite illustrations on our marketplace. “Vote” has a powerful message, and it’s up-to-date on current trends in the world. We encourage our contributors to consider what’s happening in the world when they’re deciding what to create for stock.

Illustrating the new normal. Image via Simone Golob.

Why we love this illustration: That coronavirus kind of love. This is a relatable illustration that I’m sure will pull the heart strings of more than a few people. We love how the artist chose to make the masks transparent, reminding the viewer that there are people under those masks.

A conceptual illustration of virtual reality. Image via Science Photo Library.

Why we love this illustration: It feels like we stepped right into the future with this conceptual image. Virtual reality will soon become a part of everyone’s daily life, right down to the insane filter capabilities on social media available nowadays. We love the image and design that inspired this illustration—almost abstract in a technical way.

The Top 5 Backgrounds We Love

Orange you glad you picked this background. Vector by Yashnova Natasha.

Why we love this image: We’ve got a thing for oranges. Styling fruit in still lifes, background image of fruit—you name it, we love it. There’s something so vibrant and warm about a good ole orange.

Geometric minimalism. 3D Render by HappyAprilBoy.

Why we love this image: Red and blue together are two of our favorite color combos—American flag anyone? So, it’s no wonder we love this minimal, geometric rendering.

Just a couple of cute fish. Background image by Vyazovskaya Julia.

Why we love this image: We can see this modern seamless pattern used in a variety of ways for our client’s digital marketing needs. Whether it’s for packaging, websites, or kid-friendly menus, this is one illustration we love for our inner child.

The ethereal digital mountain landscape. Image via Ysbrand Cosijn.

Why we love this image: A digital landscape we’re inspired by. The possibilities with technology in today’s modern world are endless, and this is a great example of the future use of digital design. We would love to see more of this in our stock marketplace—travel just got a little more virtual.

A colorful, clever soap bubble background. Image via Juan Algar / Addictive Creative.

Why we love this image: We’re picturing this as an unexpected way to incorporate rainbow colors into your background images. The artist who created this background image used soap on top of a colorful background featuring geometric stains. Talk about creative!

The Top 5 Wildlife Images We Love

Sheep grazing in a field. Image by Erdem Saritas. View the full collection.

Why we love this image: The dynamic background and contrast between the foreground of sheep grazing on a hillside. You can feel the raw power of nature at work here.

Horse whisperer. Image by ricardomjr.

Why we love this image: The photographer does an excellent job at highlighting their subject while still having a sense of place blurred in the background. You can tell this horse is in a winter-esque landscape, while still maintaining focus on the subject at hand.

A hummingbird in flight. Image by Philip Marsden.

Why we love this image: Wildlife photography is an extremely technical genre of photography. It takes a lot of skill and patience to capture a winning shot. This photograph of a Swallow-Tailed Hummingbird in motion is a perfect example of that. The professional skill needed to capture this image is unmatched, making it one of our favorite images of 2020.

The timing and focus of this image is unbelievable. Image via Grant Faint.

Why we love this image: Anytime we see this image of Grant Faint’s, we fall in love with it a little bit more. The timing and perfect focus on the hawk is remarkable. This is another fantastic example of the technical skill required to be an excellent wildlife photographer.

Who doesn’t love a puppy in a hammock? Image via Eva Blanco / Westend61.

Why we love this image: Alright fine, we know this isn’t wildlife but we just couldn’t resist putting at least one photograph of a cute puppy. You’ll thank us later.

We hope these top fresh images from 2020 help inspire you to create and purchase good work in 2021 from both Shutterstock and Offset. Our global network of contributors continue to surpass all expectations on their creativity, and we can’t wait to see what they create next. For further inspiration, check out the Shot List, as well as the 2021 Creative Trends.

Cover image by Daria Lo.

