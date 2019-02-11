Share this: Facebook

Here are the best free LUTs for video editors, colorists, cinematographers, motion designers, and post-production professionals.

Unlike a traditional roundup that just tells you all about finding free stuff, in this one, we’ve filtered dozens of free LUT packs to create a list of our favorites — and packs that we use the most often. (What is a LUT and how do you use one? We’re so glad you asked.)

So here they are: the 129 lucky winners to make your post-production life easier.

Color Grading Central 36 Free LUTs — M31

Color Grading Central is the brainchild of Denver Riddle, a professional colorist who has done a ton of work to further color grading education with his products and tutorials.

This is where you will find M31, the king of the LUTs. This is a 100 percent absolute must-have LUT that you’ll see on everything from YouTube videos to television shows.

The free LUTs here include 21 utility LUTs to convert footage for Rec709 and 15 stylized LUTs inspired by movie looks. (M31 is included, so go grab it now.) The download also includes some free film stock burns, color grading tutorials, and a free plugin for Premiere Pro.

IWLTBAP can help you pull off a ton of popular looks with their professional LUTs. Grab some freebies.

This is one of the free packs that I find myself using quite a bit. These are 3D .CUBE files, so you can use them in Premiere Pro CC, FCPX, After Effects CC, DaVinci Resolve, and other NLEs and color grading apps.

This pack is good for quick vintage and cinematic looks.

These 7 free LUTs are great for those ethereal hipster looks. They’re very reminiscent of film stock, and overall they give off a really nice vibe.

If you want even more LUTs inspired by classic films for that film stock look, be sure to grab the free Wanderlust pack from PremiumBeat.

This pack of free LUTs draws its inspiration from well-known films, like The Matrix and Saving Private Ryan.

Originally intended for motion designers, these free LUTs from professional colorist Jeremy Stuart can help out any project.

I’ve used the Kodak 2383 D65 LUT in the pack on multiple projects, and will often go back to a few cinematic looks, too.

Another great freebie pack from a professional colorist, Juan Melata, this free pack includes 4 more Kodak film emulations.

