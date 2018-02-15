Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Color is one of the most critical aspects of a design. In this roundup, we compiled 101 brand new color combinations to inspire your next project.

Color sets the tone of any visual, engaging viewers while shaping their perceptions. Whether monochromatic, bright, cool, warm, or complementary, all shades play a role in design.

Finding the right colors for your design can be daunting. That’s why we created 101 color combinations for you to use. Each color palette is inspired by Shutterstock images and comes with a set of hex codes so you can use them in your website design, social media ads, direct mailers – maybe even your kitchen remodel! Look out for the palettes already available in our online photo editor Shutterstock Editor, where you can start designing with them right away in a pre-made template.

Love one these color combos? Be sure to Pin it on your design mood board so you can get inspired later. Scroll to the bottom to get your free swatch download so you can easily access all of these color palettes in design applications.

Monochromatic Color Combinations

Monochromatic color palettes are made up of a single base hue, then extended with that hue’s shades, tints, and tones. By adding black, white, or grey to a color, you can create a consistent color palette that’s versatile and easy on the eyes.

01. Comfy & Neutral

Image via Philipp Shuruev.

02. Mellow Agate

Image via Gluiki.

This agate crystal, inspired by our Natural Luxury trend, is derived from shades of yellow to give a bright sunshine tone. Use this complete palette to instantly grab the viewer’s attention, or select a single yellow hue to add contrast in your designs.

03. Misty Greens

Image via FlashMovie.

04. Subdued Succulent

Image via Patiwat Sariya.

Cacti and succulents are a force of nature and remain a major trend. The popularity of these desert plants is on the rise and will continue to be seen throughout the creative realm. With their calming and fun blue or green hues, they act as perfect color inspiration for your next project.

05. Western Wear

Image via Bogdan Sonjachnyj.

06. Emerald Garden

Image via Rattiya Lamrod.

This beautiful ebook template is fully customizable in Shutterstock Editor and is perfect for a nature-themed design.

07. Rosy Reds

Image via Gilmanshin.

08. Pink Powders

Image via Plateresca.

09. Electric Purples

Image via MaxFrost.

Neon lights coupled with vibrant hues, coined New Minimalism, continue on the rise as a major trend. Amp up your designs with pops of concentrated color to entice your viewers.

Cool Color Combinations

Cooler colors consist of blues, greens, and purples, giving off tranquil and soothing vibes. By integrating these colors into your designs, you can achieve trustworthiness and calmness. These colors pair well with warmer hues to provide contrast.

10. Turkish Coffee

Image via Nella.

11. Color Whirl

Image via Zaksheuskaya.

12. Grunge Graffiti

Image via TWStock.

13. Celestial Green

Image via Space creator.

Celestial craters and other galactic beauties are continuing to rise as a dominating trend. Grab inspiration from these dazzling space oddities for a truly out of this world design.

14. Cork Crowd

Image via Karpenkov Denis.

15. Snakeskin & Scales

Image via IS Studio.

16. Blooming Blossoms

Image via schankz.

17. Angular Kaleidoscope

Image via dinkaspell.

Intricate kaleidoscope patterns prevail as a global trend; originated by international cultures, these complex motifs are ideal for backgrounds with its symmetrical and seamless characteristics.

18. Raspberry Tart

Image via j.chizhe.

19. Vitamin Sea

Image via BlueOrange Studio.

20. Icy Stone

Image via marbleszone.com.

The delicate and alluring characteristics of the Natural Luxury trend transform any space, from home interiors to consumer goods. Add a touch of extravagance to your design by incorporating these dazzling details.

21. Sea Green

Image via Quality Master.

22. Peace & Tranquility

Image via Yulia Grigoryeva.

23. Pure & Pigmented

Image via Olha Vietrova.

This customizable template is available right here on Shutterstock Editor. Show off your business’s special BOGO sales or advertise new products with just a few easy steps in Editor.

24. Soft Watercolors

Image via NITIKON AEMITTIPOL.

25. Northern Lights

Image via Ken Phung.

26. Pool Daze

Image via Alena Ozerova.

Show some fun summer vibes via social media with this Lazy Sundaze template from Shutterstock Editor.

27. Morning Fishermen

Image via woottigon.

28. Floral & Fun

Image via wacomka.

Paper and digital crafts are an emerging trend that provide realistic three-dimensional feel to online images. Go against the grain of flat design by integrating these whimsical images to your next project.

29. Cool Chameleon

Image via Arif Supriyadi.

30. Gorgeous Galaxies

Image via acharyahargreaves.

Space’s dazzling qualities continue to reign as a dominant creative trend. Incorporate the breathtaking views of the galactic universe to your designs for added dimension.

31. Bold Ballerinas

Image via maratr.

32. Mountainous Trek

Image via everst.

33. Piers & Pelicans

Image via Romrodphoto.

34. Greek Getaway

Image via Andrew Mayovskyy.

35. Natural Linens

Image via Nattapat.J.

36. Foggy Landscapes

Image via herryfaizal.

Mystical landscapes create imaginative realms that continue to surface in the creative arena and in our top trends. Take your viewer to an alternate dimension with magical palettes and imagery.

37. Bare Birch

Image via Oleg Znamenskiy.

38. Bundled Yarn

Image via Alena Ozerova.

39. Ocean Floor

Image via Rusya007.

40. Desert Beauty

Image via ED Reardon.

Couple these cacti, inspired by our creative trends, with important announcements for a striking design. You can easily edit this customizable template through our free Shutterstock Editor program.

41. Vintage Vibes

Image via J.D.S.

42. Central Breeze

Image via John A. Anderson.

43. Island Tourist

Image via sergey causelove.

Call attention to your next clothing or product sale with this eye-catching design. You can easily customize this template with our free Shutterstock Editor program.

44. Blooming Bouquet

Image via Kate Aedon.

45. Calming & Soothing

Image via Irina Bort.

46. Exterior Blossoms

Image via MARGRIT HIRSCH.

Bright Color Combinations

Vivid colors are both attention-grabbing and intense; their bold nature can be overpowering when paired with other rich hues, so use them sparingly. Complement a bright palette with a dark or neutral counterpart to avoid oversaturated designs.

Concentrated colors often evoke different moods and meanings than their softer or darker equivalents; a navy blue can emit a lack of emotion while a neon blue can incite creativity or cheerfulness.

47. Luminous Lines

Image via Andrush.

Fluorescent hues electrify a simple continuous line drawing. This thrilling take on the New Minimalism trend with concentrated and luminous colors elevates a seemingly minimalist design.

48. Tropic Popsicles

Image via Lunov Mykola.

49. Distorted Abstraction

Image via Klavdiya Krinichnaya.

50. Pops of Neon

Image via Martyn Jandula.

Neon lights add a spark of interest to typography and clean lines; this major creative trend seeks to juxtapose minimalism with retrofuturistic brights for a striking effect.

51. Rainy Views

Image via richchy.

52. Arizona Sunsets

Image via John Charboneau.

These desert beauties, when paired with stunning sunsets, give off an air of vibrancy and allure that never goes out of style. This trend continues to captivate and dominate the creative world, from playful backgrounds to genuine photography.

53. Colorful Bloom

Image via Rohappy.

54. Pastel Pastries

Image via Stephanie Frey.

55. Meticulous Mandala

Image via ViSnezh.

The rich and dynamic hues of this symmetrical mandala make for stylish backgrounds and backdrops. This globally adored trend, coined Ancient Geometrics, dives into the historic cultural elements of worldwide regions.

56. Cobalt Caves

Image via Maciej Bledowski.

57. Bright Cityscape

Image via Catarina Belova.

58. Luminous Bubbles

Image via local_doctor.

The incandescence of holographic foil adds an unmistakable retro spin to backgrounds and patterns. Add splashes of shimmer or create emphasis with this bubbling creative trend.

59. Poolside Waves

Image via Olga Max.

60. Italian Dwellings

Image via Boris Stroujko.

61. Vivid Overlays

Image via DigitalDesign0770.

Evoke a hint of nostalgia with shiny overlays and irredescent patterns, inspired by our holographic creative trend.

62. Sunny Scallops

Image via Fotana.

63. Pastel Patios

Image via Mica C Olinghouse.

64. Vibrant Vibes

Image via Katya Havok.

Depart from neutral tones by incorporating punchy pastel palettes to your designs for a thrilling bang.

65. Crisp Citrus

Image via casanisa.

66. Hot Chili

Image via s74.

67. Tea Party

Image via Foxys Forest Manufacture.

68. Rainbow Reverie

Image via Tithi Luadthong.

Mysterious yet mystical worlds invite viewers to dive into the unknown. Incorporate these creatures and landscapes to your designs for an imaginative flourish.

69. Acrylic Madness

Image via Yuri Kabantsev.

70. Fresh Spring

Image via Katya Havok.

Pastel hues are known for their delicacy; these trendy punchy pastels aren’t afraid to hide from saturation. Pack a punch in your next design with these energetic hues and backgrounds.

71. Summer Getaway

Image via alphaspirit.

72. Bohemian Motif

Image via flovie.

Digital crafts like embroidery transform a design by adding a touch of unexpected and tactile textures.

73. Coral Anemone

Image via welcomia.

74. Striking Macaw

Image via Narupon Nimpaiboon.

75. Spring Fling

Image via LaraP_photo.

Add a hint of spring florals with this customizable template from our free Shutterstock Editor program.

Warm Color Combinations

Warm hues contain reds, oranges, and yellows, along with a combination of the three hues. These stimulating colors give off rays of happiness and optimism, in contrast to cool colors’ relaxing and soothing nature. They tend to be vibrant colors, so think about using warmer tones in moderation or paired with cool hues to create a natural balance.

76. Koi Pond

Image via SAHACHATZ.

77. Japanese Gardens

Image via Moustache Girl.

78. Citrus Punch

Image via Zamurovic Photography.

These blood orange hues are sure to pack a citrusy twist. Incorporate fruity palettes, inspired by our creative trends, to sweeten your designs.

79. Mango Dream

Image via Elena Veselova.

80. Wood Fired

Image via Africa Studio.

81. Terracotta Marble

Image via Mariusz Szachowski.

The intricate swirls and streaks ingrained into marbles are a true natural luxury; add a touch of unrefined elegance by integrating marbleized effects to your designs.

82. Lush & Luxurious

Image via Ironika.

83. Sushi Platter

Image via Natalia Lisovskaya.

84. Bird in the Shadows

Image via serkan mutan.

85. Rustic & Traditional

Image via Andreas G. Karelias.

86. Butterfly Bliss

Image via Behling.

87. Adventurous Reds

Image via Galyna Andrushko.

Complementary Color Combinations

Complementary color schemes include tones that are opposite from one another on the color wheel. Some complements include red and green, blue and orange, and yellow and purple. Their contradictory nature makes these color combinations both complex and arduous to carry out; when paired successfully, the complements create a vivid contrast that is crucial for an effective design composition.

88. Fitness Sportswear

Image via Alena Ozerova.

89. Textile Dyes

Image via Nattle.

Display textile wonders and direct customers to RSVP to your upcoming workshops with this editable template from our free program.

90. Rooftop Views

Image via Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB.

91. Pure Produce

Image via Yulia Grigoryeva.

92. Mediterranean Marine

Image via Mikadun.

Rich complementary hues attract viewers to your Summer Sale in this template available on Shutterstock Editor.

93. Juicy Fruits

Image via leonori.

94. Rusted Gates

Image via Magsi.

95. Snow & Sunshine

Image via kovop58.

96. Decorative Florals

Image via Prostock-studio.

Inform and direct your clients to your website with this bold editable template from our free Shutterstock Editor program.

97. Buzzing Blooms

Image via Yulia Plekhanova.

98. Rainy Day

Image via Cozy Home.

99. Bakery Treats

Image via klom.

Alert potential customers of hourly changes or new additions to your store with this tasteful template from Shutterstock Editor.

100. Tigers & Tundra

Image via Jan Stria.

101. Aged Arrangement

Image via Maglara.

Download Swatch Files

Download these 101 free swatch palettes by clicking the link below. Each of these swatches is available in the RGB color profile, ideal for both online and web designs.

Download Now

Swatch files allow you to quickly apply color to any design element in your document with ease. These swatch files can be opened in Adobe design programs in just a few clicks. In other design applications, you can easily type the six-digit hex codes found on each color swatch in the palettes above.

Cover image via Bukhta Yurii.

Looking for more tips on applying color to your designs? Check out these informative articles: