Color is one of the most critical aspects of a design. In this roundup, we compiled 101 brand new color combinations to inspire your next project.

Color sets the tone of any visual, engaging viewers while shaping their perceptions. Whether monochromatic, bright, cool, warm, or complementary, all shades play a role in design.

Finding the right colors for your design can be daunting. That’s why we created 101 color combinations for you to use. Each color palette is inspired by Shutterstock images and comes with a set of hex codes so you can use them in your website design, social media ads, direct mailers – maybe even your kitchen remodel! Look out for the palettes already available in our online photo editor Shutterstock Editor, where you can start designing with them right away in a pre-made template.

Love one these color combos? Be sure to Pin it on your design mood board so you can get inspired later.

Monochromatic Color Combinations

Monochromatic color palettes are made up of a single base hue, then extended with that hue’s shades, tints, and tones. By adding black, white, or grey to a color, you can create a consistent color palette that’s versatile and easy on the eyes.

01. Comfy & Neutral

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Comfy & Neutral Color Palette
Image via Philipp Shuruev.

02. Mellow Agate

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Mellow Agate Color Palette
Image via Gluiki.

This agate crystal, inspired by our Natural Luxury trend, is derived from shades of yellow to give a bright sunshine tone. Use this complete palette to instantly grab the viewer’s attention, or select a single yellow hue to add contrast in your designs.

03. Misty Greens

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Misty Green Color Palette
Image via FlashMovie.

04. Subdued Succulent

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Succulent Blue/Green Color Palette
Image via Patiwat Sariya.

Cacti and succulents are a force of nature and remain a major trend. The popularity of these desert plants is on the rise and will continue to be seen throughout the creative realm. With their calming and fun blue or green hues, they act as perfect color inspiration for your next project.

05. Western Wear

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Western Wear Brown Color Palette
Image via Bogdan Sonjachnyj.

06. Emerald Garden

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Emerald Green Color Palette
Image via Rattiya Lamrod.



07. Rosy Reds

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rosy Red Color Palette
Image via Gilmanshin.

08. Pink Powders

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pink Powder Color Palette
Image via Plateresca.

09. Electric Purples

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Electric Purple Color Palette
Image via MaxFrost.

Neon lights coupled with vibrant hues, coined New Minimalism, continue on the rise as a major trend. Amp up your designs with pops of concentrated color to entice your viewers.

Cool Color Combinations

Cooler colors consist of blues, greens, and purples, giving off tranquil and soothing vibes. By integrating these colors into your designs, you can achieve trustworthiness and calmness. These colors pair well with warmer hues to provide contrast.

10. Turkish Coffee

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Turkish Coffee Color Palette
Image via Nella.

11. Color Whirl

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pink and Blue Color Palette
Image via Zaksheuskaya.

12. Grunge Graffiti

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Grunge Graffiti Color Palette
Image via TWStock.

13. Celestial Green

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Celestial Green Color Palette
Image via Space creator.

Celestial craters and other galactic beauties are continuing to rise as a dominating trend. Grab inspiration from these dazzling space oddities for a truly out of this world design.

14. Cork Crowd

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Wine Color Palette
Image via Karpenkov Denis.

15. Snakeskin & Scales

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Snakeskin and Scales Color Palette
Image via IS Studio.

16. Blooming Blossoms

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Blooming Blossoms Color Palette
Image via schankz.

17. Angular Kaleidoscope

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Kaleidoscope Color Palette
Image via dinkaspell.

Intricate kaleidoscope patterns prevail as a global trend; originated by international cultures, these complex motifs are ideal for backgrounds with its symmetrical and seamless characteristics.

18. Raspberry Tart

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Raspberry Tart Color Palette
Image via j.chizhe.

19. Vitamin Sea

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Ocean Sea Color Palette
Image via BlueOrange Studio.

20. Icy Stone

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Icy Stone Color Palette
Image via marbleszone.com.

The delicate and alluring characteristics of the Natural Luxury trend transform any space, from home interiors to consumer goods. Add a touch of extravagance to your design by incorporating these dazzling details.

21. Sea Green

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Sea Green Color Palette
Image via Quality Master.

22. Peace & Tranquility

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Peace and Tranquility Color Palette
Image via Yulia Grigoryeva.

23. Pure & Pigmented

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pigmented Color Palette
Image via Olha Vietrova.



24. Soft Watercolors

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Watercolor Palette
Image via NITIKON AEMITTIPOL.

25. Northern Lights

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Northern Lights Aurora Color Palette
Image via Ken Phung.

26. Pool Daze

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pool Daze Color Palette
Image via Alena Ozerova.



27. Morning Fishermen

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Morning Fishermen Color Palette
Image via woottigon.

28. Floral & Fun

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Floral Fun Digital Crafts Color Palette
Image via wacomka.

Paper and digital crafts are an emerging trend that provide realistic three-dimensional feel to online images. Go against the grain of flat design by integrating these whimsical images to your next project.

29. Cool Chameleon

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Chameleon Color Palette
Image via Arif Supriyadi.

30. Gorgeous Galaxies

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Galaxies Color Palette
Image via acharyahargreaves.

Space’s dazzling qualities continue to reign as a dominant creative trend. Incorporate the breathtaking views of the galactic universe to your designs for added dimension.

31. Bold Ballerinas

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Bold Ballerina Color Palette
Image via maratr.

32. Mountainous Trek

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Mountainous Trek Color Palette
Image via everst.

33. Piers & Pelicans

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Piers and Pelicans Color Palette
Image via Romrodphoto.

34. Greek Getaway

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Greek Getaway Color Palette
Image via Andrew Mayovskyy.

35. Natural Linens

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Natural Linens Color Palette
Image via Nattapat.J.

36. Foggy Landscapes

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Foggy Landscape Color Palette
Image via herryfaizal.

Mystical landscapes create imaginative realms that continue to surface in the creative arena and in our top trends. Take your viewer to an alternate dimension with magical palettes and imagery.

37. Bare Birch

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Bare Birch Color Palette
Image via Oleg Znamenskiy.

38. Bundled Yarn

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Bundled Yarn Color Palette
Image via Alena Ozerova.

39. Ocean Floor

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Ocean Floor Color Palette
Image via Rusya007.

40. Desert Beauty

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Desert Beauty Color Palette
Image via ED Reardon.



41. Vintage Vibes

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Vintage Vibes Color Palette
Image via J.D.S.

42. Central Breeze

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Central Breeze Color Palette
Image via John A. Anderson.

43. Island Tourist

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Island Tourist Color Palette
Image via sergey causelove.



44. Blooming Bouquet

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Blooming Bouquet Color Palette
Image via Kate Aedon.

45. Calming & Soothing

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Calming and Soothing Color Palette
Image via Irina Bort.

46. Exterior Blossoms

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Exterior Blossoms Color Palette
Image via MARGRIT HIRSCH.

Bright Color Combinations

Vivid colors are both attention-grabbing and intense; their bold nature can be overpowering when paired with other rich hues, so use them sparingly. Complement a bright palette with a dark or neutral counterpart to avoid oversaturated designs.

Concentrated colors often evoke different moods and meanings than their softer or darker equivalents; a navy blue can emit a lack of emotion while a neon blue can incite creativity or cheerfulness.

47. Luminous Lines

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Luminous Lines Color Palette
Image via Andrush.

Fluorescent hues electrify a simple continuous line drawing. This thrilling take on the New Minimalism trend with concentrated and luminous colors elevates a seemingly minimalist design.

48. Tropic Popsicles

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Tropic Popsicles Color Palette
Image via Lunov Mykola.

49. Distorted Abstraction

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Abstract Color Palette
Image via Klavdiya Krinichnaya.

50. Pops of Neon

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Neon Color Palette
Image via Martyn Jandula.

Neon lights add a spark of interest to typography and clean lines; this major creative trend seeks to juxtapose minimalism with retrofuturistic brights for a striking effect.

51. Rainy Views

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rainy Views Color Palette
Image via richchy.

52. Arizona Sunsets

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Arizona Sunset Color Palette
Image via John Charboneau.

These desert beauties, when paired with stunning sunsets, give off an air of vibrancy and allure that never goes out of style. This trend continues to captivate and dominate the creative world, from playful backgrounds to genuine photography.

53. Colorful Bloom

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Colorful Bloom Color Palette
Image via Rohappy.

54. Pastel Pastries

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pastel Pastries Color Palette
Image via Stephanie Frey.

55. Meticulous Mandala

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Mandala Color Palette
Image via ViSnezh.

The rich and dynamic hues of this symmetrical mandala make for stylish backgrounds and backdrops. This globally adored trend, coined Ancient Geometrics, dives into the historic cultural elements of worldwide regions.

56. Cobalt Caves

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Cobalt Color Palette
Image via Maciej Bledowski.

57. Bright Cityscape

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Cityscape Color Palette
Image via Catarina Belova.

58. Luminous Bubbles

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Holographic Foil Color Palette
Image via local_doctor.

The incandescence of holographic foil adds an unmistakable retro spin to backgrounds and patterns. Add splashes of shimmer or create emphasis with this bubbling creative trend.

59. Poolside Waves

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Poolside Color Palette
Image via Olga Max.

60. Italian Dwellings

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Italian Dwellings Color Palette
Image via Boris Stroujko.

61. Vivid Overlays

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Vivid Overlays Color Palette
Image via DigitalDesign0770.

Evoke a hint of nostalgia with shiny overlays and irredescent patterns, inspired by our holographic creative trend.

62. Sunny Scallops

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Seashells Color Palette
Image via Fotana.

63. Pastel Patios

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pastel Patios Color Palette
Image via Mica C Olinghouse.

64. Vibrant Vibes

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Punchy Pastel Color Palette
Image via Katya Havok.

Depart from neutral tones by incorporating punchy pastel palettes to your designs for a thrilling bang.

65. Crisp Citrus

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Citrus Color Palette
Image via casanisa.

66. Hot Chili

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Hot Chili Color Palette
Image via s74.

67. Tea Party

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Tea Party Color Palette
Image via Foxys Forest Manufacture.

68. Rainbow Reverie

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rainbow Color Palette
Image via Tithi Luadthong.

Mysterious yet mystical worlds invite viewers to dive into the unknown. Incorporate these creatures and landscapes to your designs for an imaginative flourish.

69. Acrylic Madness

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Acrylic Color Palette
Image via Yuri Kabantsev.

70. Fresh Spring

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Spring Color Palette
Image via Katya Havok.

Pastel hues are known for their delicacy; these trendy punchy pastels aren’t afraid to hide from saturation. Pack a punch in your next design with these energetic hues and backgrounds.

71. Summer Getaway

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Summer Getaway Color Palette
Image via alphaspirit.

72. Bohemian Motif

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Bohemian Color Palette
Image via flovie.

Digital crafts like embroidery transform a design by adding a touch of unexpected and tactile textures.

73. Coral Anemone

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Coral Color Palette
Image via welcomia.

74. Striking Macaw

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Macaw Color Palette
Image via Narupon Nimpaiboon.

75. Spring Fling

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Spring Fling Color Palette
Image via LaraP_photo.



 Warm Color Combinations

Warm hues contain reds, oranges, and yellows, along with a combination of the three hues. These stimulating colors give off rays of happiness and optimism, in contrast to cool colors’ relaxing and soothing nature. They tend to be vibrant colors, so think about using warmer tones in moderation or paired with cool hues to create a natural balance.

76. Koi Pond

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Koi Pond Color Palette
Image via SAHACHATZ.

77. Japanese Gardens

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Japanese Garden Color Palette
Image via Moustache Girl.

78. Citrus Punch

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Citrus Color Palette
Image via Zamurovic Photography.

These blood orange hues are sure to pack a citrusy twist. Incorporate fruity palettes, inspired by our creative trends, to sweeten your designs.

79. Mango Dream

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Mango Color Palette
Image via Elena Veselova.

80. Wood Fired

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Pizza Color Palette
Image via Africa Studio.

81. Terracotta Marble

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Terracotta Color Palette
Image via Mariusz Szachowski.

The intricate swirls and streaks ingrained into marbles are a true natural luxury; add a touch of unrefined elegance by integrating marbleized effects to your designs.

82. Lush & Luxurious

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Autumn Color Palette
Image via Ironika.

83. Sushi Platter

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Sushi Color Palette
Image via Natalia Lisovskaya.

84. Bird in the Shadows

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Bird Color Palette
Image via serkan mutan.

85. Rustic & Traditional

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rustic Color Palette
Image via Andreas G. Karelias.

86. Butterfly Bliss

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Butterfly Color Palette
Image via Behling.

87. Adventurous Reds

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Adventurous Color Palette
Image via Galyna Andrushko.

Complementary Color Combinations

Complementary color schemes include tones that are opposite from one another on the color wheel. Some complements include red and green, blue and orange, and yellow and purple. Their contradictory nature makes these color combinations both complex and arduous to carry out; when paired successfully, the complements create a vivid contrast that is crucial for an effective design composition.

88. Fitness Sportswear

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Fitness Color Palette
Image via Alena Ozerova.

89. Textile Dyes

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Textile Color Palette
Image via Nattle.



90. Rooftop Views

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rooftop Color Palette
Image via Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB.

91. Pure Produce

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Produce Color Palette
Image via Yulia Grigoryeva.

92. Mediterranean Marine

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Mediterranean Color Palette
Image via Mikadun.



93. Juicy Fruits

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Fruit Color Palette
Image via leonori.

94. Rusted Gates

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rust Color Palette
Image via Magsi.

95. Snow & Sunshine

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Snow and Sunshine Color Palette
Image via kovop58.

96. Decorative Florals

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Decorative Petals Color Palette
Image via Prostock-studio.



97. Buzzing Blooms

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Buzzing Blooms Color Palette
Image via Yulia Plekhanova.

98. Rainy Day

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Rainy Day Color Palette
Image via Cozy Home.

99. Bakery Treats

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Bakery Color Palette
Image via klom.



100. Tigers & Tundra

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Tigers and Tundra Color Palette
Image via Jan Stria.

101. Aged Arrangement

101 Color Combinations to Inspire Your Next Design + Free Swatch Download - Aged Arrangement Color Palette
Image via Maglara.

Download Swatch Files

Download these 101 free swatch palettes by clicking the link below. Each of these swatches is available in the RGB color profile, ideal for both online and web designs.

Download Now

Swatch files allow you to quickly apply color to any design element in your document with ease. These swatch files can be opened in Adobe design programs in just a few clicks. In other design applications, you can easily type the six-digit hex codes found on each color swatch in the palettes above.

