Color is one of the most critical aspects of a design. In this roundup, we compiled 101 brand new color combinations to inspire your next project.
Color sets the tone of any visual, engaging viewers while shaping their perceptions. Whether monochromatic, bright, cool, warm, or complementary, all shades play a role in design.
Finding the right colors for your design can be daunting. That’s why we created 101 color combinations for you to use. Each color palette is inspired by Shutterstock images and comes with a set of hex codes so you can use them in your website design, social media ads, direct mailers – maybe even your kitchen remodel! Look out for the palettes already available in our online photo editor Shutterstock Editor, where you can start designing with them right away in a pre-made template.
Monochromatic Color Combinations
Monochromatic color palettes are made up of a single base hue, then extended with that hue’s shades, tints, and tones. By adding black, white, or grey to a color, you can create a consistent color palette that’s versatile and easy on the eyes.
01. Comfy & Neutral
02. Mellow Agate
This agate crystal, inspired by our Natural Luxury trend, is derived from shades of yellow to give a bright sunshine tone. Use this complete palette to instantly grab the viewer’s attention, or select a single yellow hue to add contrast in your designs.
03. Misty Greens
04. Subdued Succulent
Cacti and succulents are a force of nature and remain a major trend. The popularity of these desert plants is on the rise and will continue to be seen throughout the creative realm. With their calming and fun blue or green hues, they act as perfect color inspiration for your next project.
05. Western Wear
06. Emerald Garden
07. Emerald Garden
07. Rosy Reds
08. Pink Powders
09. Electric Purples
Neon lights coupled with vibrant hues, coined New Minimalism, continue on the rise as a major trend. Amp up your designs with pops of concentrated color to entice your viewers.
Cool Color Combinations
Cooler colors consist of blues, greens, and purples, giving off tranquil and soothing vibes. By integrating these colors into your designs, you can achieve trustworthiness and calmness. These colors pair well with warmer hues to provide contrast.
10. Turkish Coffee
11. Color Whirl
12. Grunge Graffiti
13. Celestial Green
Celestial craters and other galactic beauties are continuing to rise as a dominating trend. Grab inspiration from these dazzling space oddities for a truly out of this world design.
14. Cork Crowd
15. Snakeskin & Scales
16. Blooming Blossoms
17. Angular Kaleidoscope
Intricate kaleidoscope patterns prevail as a global trend; originated by international cultures, these complex motifs are ideal for backgrounds with its symmetrical and seamless characteristics.
18. Raspberry Tart
19. Vitamin Sea
20. Icy Stone
The delicate and alluring characteristics of the Natural Luxury trend transform any space, from home interiors to consumer goods. Add a touch of extravagance to your design by incorporating these dazzling details.
21. Sea Green
22. Peace & Tranquility
23. Pure & Pigmented
23. Pure & Pigmented
24. Soft Watercolors
25. Northern Lights
26. Pool Daze
26. Pool Daze
27. Morning Fishermen
28. Floral & Fun
Paper and digital crafts are an emerging trend that provide realistic three-dimensional feel to online images. Go against the grain of flat design by integrating these whimsical images to your next project.
29. Cool Chameleon
30. Gorgeous Galaxies
Space’s dazzling qualities continue to reign as a dominant creative trend. Incorporate the breathtaking views of the galactic universe to your designs for added dimension.
31. Bold Ballerinas
32. Mountainous Trek
33. Piers & Pelicans
34. Greek Getaway
35. Natural Linens
36. Foggy Landscapes
Mystical landscapes create imaginative realms that continue to surface in the creative arena and in our top trends. Take your viewer to an alternate dimension with magical palettes and imagery.
37. Bare Birch
38. Bundled Yarn
39. Ocean Floor
40. Desert Beauty
40. Desert Beauty
41. Vintage Vibes
42. Central Breeze
43. Island Tourist
43. Island Tourist
44. Blooming Bouquet
45. Calming & Soothing
46. Exterior Blossoms
Bright Color Combinations
Vivid colors are both attention-grabbing and intense; their bold nature can be overpowering when paired with other rich hues, so use them sparingly. Complement a bright palette with a dark or neutral counterpart to avoid oversaturated designs.
Concentrated colors often evoke different moods and meanings than their softer or darker equivalents; a navy blue can emit a lack of emotion while a neon blue can incite creativity or cheerfulness.
47. Luminous Lines
Fluorescent hues electrify a simple continuous line drawing. This thrilling take on the New Minimalism trend with concentrated and luminous colors elevates a seemingly minimalist design.
48. Tropic Popsicles
49. Distorted Abstraction
50. Pops of Neon
Neon lights add a spark of interest to typography and clean lines; this major creative trend seeks to juxtapose minimalism with retrofuturistic brights for a striking effect.
51. Rainy Views
52. Arizona Sunsets
These desert beauties, when paired with stunning sunsets, give off an air of vibrancy and allure that never goes out of style. This trend continues to captivate and dominate the creative world, from playful backgrounds to genuine photography.
53. Colorful Bloom
54. Pastel Pastries
55. Meticulous Mandala
The rich and dynamic hues of this symmetrical mandala make for stylish backgrounds and backdrops. This globally adored trend, coined Ancient Geometrics, dives into the historic cultural elements of worldwide regions.
56. Cobalt Caves
57. Bright Cityscape
58. Luminous Bubbles
The incandescence of holographic foil adds an unmistakable retro spin to backgrounds and patterns. Add splashes of shimmer or create emphasis with this bubbling creative trend.
59. Poolside Waves
60. Italian Dwellings
61. Vivid Overlays
Evoke a hint of nostalgia with shiny overlays and irredescent patterns, inspired by our holographic creative trend.
62. Sunny Scallops
63. Pastel Patios
64. Vibrant Vibes
Depart from neutral tones by incorporating punchy pastel palettes to your designs for a thrilling bang.
65. Crisp Citrus
66. Hot Chili
67. Tea Party
68. Rainbow Reverie
Mysterious yet mystical worlds invite viewers to dive into the unknown. Incorporate these creatures and landscapes to your designs for an imaginative flourish.
69. Acrylic Madness
70. Fresh Spring
Pastel hues are known for their delicacy; these trendy punchy pastels aren’t afraid to hide from saturation. Pack a punch in your next design with these energetic hues and backgrounds.
71. Summer Getaway
72. Bohemian Motif
Digital crafts like embroidery transform a design by adding a touch of unexpected and tactile textures.
73. Coral Anemone
74. Striking Macaw
75. Spring Fling
75. Spring Fling
Warm Color Combinations
Warm hues contain reds, oranges, and yellows, along with a combination of the three hues. These stimulating colors give off rays of happiness and optimism, in contrast to cool colors’ relaxing and soothing nature. They tend to be vibrant colors, so think about using warmer tones in moderation or paired with cool hues to create a natural balance.
76. Koi Pond
77. Japanese Gardens
78. Citrus Punch
These blood orange hues are sure to pack a citrusy twist. Incorporate fruity palettes, inspired by our creative trends, to sweeten your designs.
79. Mango Dream
80. Wood Fired
81. Terracotta Marble
The intricate swirls and streaks ingrained into marbles are a true natural luxury; add a touch of unrefined elegance by integrating marbleized effects to your designs.
82. Lush & Luxurious
83. Sushi Platter
84. Bird in the Shadows
85. Rustic & Traditional
86. Butterfly Bliss
87. Adventurous Reds
Complementary Color Combinations
Complementary color schemes include tones that are opposite from one another on the color wheel. Some complements include red and green, blue and orange, and yellow and purple. Their contradictory nature makes these color combinations both complex and arduous to carry out; when paired successfully, the complements create a vivid contrast that is crucial for an effective design composition.
88. Fitness Sportswear
89. Textile Dyes
90. Textile Dyes
90. Rooftop Views
91. Pure Produce
92. Mediterranean Marine
92. Mediterranean Marine
93. Juicy Fruits
94. Rusted Gates
95. Snow & Sunshine
96. Decorative Florals
96. Decorative Florals
97. Buzzing Blooms
98. Rainy Day
99. Bakery Treats
99. Bakery Treats
100. Tigers & Tundra
101. Aged Arrangement
Cover image via Bukhta Yurii.
