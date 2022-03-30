Refresh Your Channel with 12 YouTube Banner Art Ideas

Aaron is a 15 year graphic design veteran and lives in Denton, TX. He likes road trips, cameras, and complex concepts in design a whole lot.

Whether you’re just starting out or polishing a YouTube channel that you’ve been growing already, you can use these examples to inspire your look.

Deciding to throw your name in the hat with millions of YouTube contributors likely took a lot of planning, so why treat your channel’s design as an afterthought?

Standing out in a huge crowd takes some effort. Creative image choices, legible-but-fun (or interesting) typography, and good color schemes are all important elements of a good header image for your channel. Here are our suggestions for how you might refresh several different types of channels.

We’ll get into numbers and inspiration, but here’s a quick checklist of things to include in your design:

Channel name, brief summation of your channel if necessary

Logo

High-quality images

Links to your other social channels

Call-to-action

YouTube Channel Art Size

Before we get to the cool stuff, you need to know a few image rules. These banners all look slightly different on desktop, mobile, and TV displays—images scale to the size and format of these screens.

For the most versatile appearance on all devices, the 2560 x 1440 px image size works the best.

Recommended dimensions: 2560 x 1440 px. This means that the “live area” is always visible, regardless of screen size. The areas to each side of the channel art are visible or cropped, depending on browser size.

2560 x 1440 px. This means that the “live area” is always visible, regardless of screen size. The areas to each side of the channel art are visible or cropped, depending on browser size. Minimum dimension for upload: 2048 x 1152 px with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

2048 x 1152 px with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Minimum safe area (a.k.a. live area for text and logos): 1235 x 338 px. To get the best appearance for your graphics, logos, and titling on any screen, set those elements in the middle of the image.

1235 x 338 px. To get the best appearance for your graphics, logos, and titling on any screen, set those elements in the middle of the image. File size: 6 MB or smaller.

The image below demonstrates the total and live safe areas. Background images, colors, or any non-primary imagery can extend beyond the safe area.

This image demonstrates how a lifestyle blog banner sits on the page. There’s more background area than you’re seeing, but it’s designed to show the important stuff.

No matter the degree of zoom or type of screen, you’ll see the title and imagery—without the social icons obscuring anything.

You should also leave some room in the bottom-right for the gray box with the social icons. These can overlap your imagery. But, you just don’t want to cover any type or any important images—like someone’s face.

If you stick to the middle of the live area, you’ll be fine.

1. Health or Lifestyle Blog

One of the hottest types of channels is lifestyle blogging. Cleansing toxins, reviews of products, health and beauty choices—lifestyle blogging is huge.

In our example below, a woman’s hand holds a jar of berries and yogurt. Natural light and saturated colors enhance the organic vibe. The typeface is simple with a dark drop shadow to differentiate from the background for legibility.

2. Photography

The imagery used for a photography channel should be striking, and it should represent outstanding technique—otherwise, why watch the channel? Whether you focus on landscapes, portraiture, or just general photography, the imagery should be the primary focus.

In this example, a photo of a photographer against an exotic, famous locale indicates that this is the channel is the real deal. The typography accents the photo in a clean, sans-serif font.

The font used is Frank Regular. Image via Aris-Tect Group.

3. DIY/Maker

This type of channel features DIY and maker videos. So, in this instance, we see crafting supplies in use. The titling is fun but readable, as is the scene’s style, and it’s in an elegant font that doesn’t distract or obscure the name.

Colorful social buttons help keep the banner fun and vibrant.

4. Gear Reviews

A gear review channel can showcase equipment that people commonly search for. You can personalize the rest of the image with colors, text, or topics.

Below is an example showing the actual person doing the reviews, using the gear in the real world, with clean design relying on a good quality photo.

5. Streetwear Blog

Streetwear is current, hip, and vibrant. Whatever angle you choose for your streetwear channel (which can depend on budget or location), you can reflect that vibe in your header graphics.

Here, we have a clean, urban style that uses pink as a base color for that bright, pastel feel. Slick, modern-but-zesty type complements the stark shadows in the image.

Font used is Iowan Old Style Italic. Images via LightField Studios.

6. Music Lessons

This banner is a good example of a channel featuring music lessons. Older musicians can be edgy too, you know.

If you have a more gentle demeanor go with the best way you see fit to attract loyal followers. Or, just the instrument you’re teaching.

In PicMonkey, we can directly access a huge library of images and fonts—and control the dimensions—for free.

7. Wedding Photography

Another popular type of channel is wedding photography. This industry can be a serious source of income for working photographers, so a competitive channel (and an ever-expanding skill set) is a must.

For a banner of this type, stick with wedding photography itself—soft colors, elegant type, dreamy bokeh.

We also created this image in PicMonkey, which allows you to add an elegant wedding typeface and a drop shadow to make the branding sit just right.

8. Makeup and Beauty Tips

Makeup channels are sleek and modern. They might feature models or the channel’s owner—or even some makeup products. What matters is a strong, striking image.

A minimal style with solid background not only makes layout easy, it also creates a fashion vibe. Use a straightforward typeface with a touch of class (like italics).

9. Food Blog

Food blogs come in a wide range of styles. The banner images are usually flat with symmetrical arrangements and clean type—modern but homey.

You can either showcase a particularly photogenic meal, or just represent food more generally—like some beautiful avocados with their soft, green gradients.

The typography should support the imagery, so choose something modern and readable. If your perfect backing image doesn’t accommodate type very well, a slightly transparent container can be a nice way to float your titling.

10. Travel

You don’t need much to brand a travel blog. You just need an image of yourself or someone else in an exotic location.

In the example below, the traveler is backpacking the mountains, signifying expertise. Use whatever theme you wish, but make sure to capture that exploratory vibe with a typeface that leaves something to the imagination.

11. Gaming

For a gaming channel, think big bold graphics with action-packed colors and a loud chunky font. Basically like the cover of a video game.

12. Unboxing/Reviews

Unboxing videos can range from meditative to highly-dramatized reveals. Use the tone of your videos to inform the graphics and font choices of your banner.

For the more calm ASMR-style style, use more elegant images and fonts. For the suspenseful, try louder and bolder choices.

Create Your Own Banner

Use PicMonkey to create your own YouTube. All the templates you need for social media images are available to quickly help you make your own images using high-quality photos, videos, and graphics.

To start, go to PicMonkey.com and scroll down to the section titled Collage layouts and blank canvases. On the right, click on See all blanks for a complete list of pre-sized social media canvases.

Scroll down the YouTube section and click YouTube Channel Art. That’s your handy template for making your channel’s banner art.

This will open in the PicMonkey editing window, with all the tools you need to download images, upload your own images, add text, manipulate, add filters, and tons more.

Below is an example of adding and changing text in the editor.

To add an image from the Shutterstock library, click the Photos & Video button in the upper-left. A search bar will appear where you can enter terms to find your perfect image.

Once you find it in the list, click on it and the image will populate on the canvas. From there, you can resize and position.

For even more customization, click on Effects, Edits, Touch Up, or Frames in the list of editing options on the left of the canvas.

When you’re happy with your banner, click on Download in the upper-right of the window. A drop-down menu will appear where you can choose for Web or Print, and the file type you want to save. After that, you’re all set.

Happy bannering.

Cover image via Ayunannas.