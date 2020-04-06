Share this: Facebook

Livestreaming video is now one of the most important commercial content formats. Here’s how you can get in on the action right now!

Livestreaming is more popular than ever. Whether you’re broadcasting an important presentation, playing music, having a meeting, or just streaming a game, the world is online, and they’re watching.

So how do you join the party? Where do you start? From gear to software to preparation, get ready to start livestreaming tonight as we take a look at the essentials for recording and executing a perfect stream.

1. Choosing a Camera

Regardless if you’re choosing a camera to stream with or just to take meetings and conference calls, there are a few affordable options available that will check all the boxes for quality, reliability, and accessibility. Now instead of breaking down the cameras, I will just leave you with this simple tip. If you’re livestreaming yourself performing, gaming, or hosting an event, invest in a “livestream specific” camera. If you’re just joining several meetings, conferences, and chats, invest in a webcam. Even if your computer currently has a built-in camera, these cameras will simplify the process with automatic focusing, exposing, and a better overall image than a pre-installed camera.

If you’re interested in full lists of which cameras have the best value and capabilities, check these out:

2. Using a Camera Link

If you’re not interested in using an external “streaming” or “web” camera, you could just use your current DSLR or mirrorless camera with the help from one of the most practical tools on the market. Basically its just a link between your camera and your computer but whatever software you’re using to record the video (OBS, Skype, etc.) you can get the best image quality possible.

3. Choosing a Microphone

Now, just like a camera, it’s all about your intentions for the stream. If more than 10 people are tuning into your video, invest in the best equipment possible, like an external microphone. Even though the mic on your headphones is fine for phone calls or FaceTime, streaming involves a few different aspects that can ruin or improve the overall sound quality that you might not really think about. Its absolutely crucial to find a mic that doesn’t pick up every key on your keyboard or every click of your mouse.

Also, just a reminder that it’s totally okay to have your microphone in the shot. Now if you’re going to opt out of using an external mic, most headphones will have a mic attached to the wire, but often these aren’t as reliable, what with a standard flimsy cable connected to your 3.5mm jack. You want a USB-connected mic that has good reviews at an affordable price. Speaking from personal experience, you can’t get much better than a Blue Yeti.

In my opinion, the same approach applies to microphones as it did for cameras — if you’re streaming any type of performance or event, make sure the sound quality is good. You don’t want to risk people bailing because the sound is bad. It’s just like filmmaking, once people can tell the audio is bad, the production value plummets. The good news is that almost every mic available is easy to use and doesn’t require extensive knowledge about audio or microphones. Here’s a list of the best/cheapest options available right now.

4. Streaming and Recording Apps

Now, in addition to the platform where you’ll broadcast your stream — like Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook or Mixer — you also need to consider the right encoder. Basically this just means a program that will record your video and audio at the highest possible quality while streaming on these platforms (YouTube, Twitch, etc.). So this is where the camera’s specs come into play. Here’s a list of some of the best programs available right now:

OBS — One of the most popular options, OBS, is a free, open-source program (to which you can donate), but this program allows you to stream at 60fps with an output resolution and bit rate of whatever your PC or Mac can handle. Below is a list of different programs you can use to record your stream, well as the prices for each. Once you open the software, it can be a little intimidating, and it isn’t exactly user-friendly. But, luckily there are tutorials for what to expect and how to navigate the interface.

XSplit — This program is offered for “Broadcaster” and “Gamecaster” streams, which just means the gaming option can record your console. They’re each available for purchase, which allows you to stream at higher quality. If you download the free version, anything higher than 720p will have a watermark on it. (Also, this is for Windows only; Mac users should just look into OBS.) But, the paid versions of XSplit really do let you turn your stream into whatever you want it to be. You can look at the system requirements here.

Stage Ten — Stage Ten essentially pitches itself as a live studio platform, allowing users to run their own switcher for their streams. The ability to add overlays, lower thirds, and outside guests on the fly makes for an all-controlling, all-encompassing streaming experience. It’s perfect for anybody looking to get into streaming full time. You can look at the system requirements here.

Wirecast — Back to a program that’s Mac-friendly. There’s a Free Trial, so feel free to give it a shot before you pay $600. Much like XSplit, the interface is easy to navigate, and there’s not much Wirecast can’t handle. You can look at the system requirements here.

Streamlabs — Another free platform, Streamlabs takes the lead in terms of customization. With this program, you can focus more on the presentation of your profile and aesthetic than the overall technical aspects of the stream. Streamlabs offers over 250 free themes and access to all of their apps for your stream once you sign up for their “Prime” membership, which is currently only $12 USD per month.

5. Streaming on Mobile

Streaming or going live on your phone is actually a much easier process because the possibilities are limited regarding external gear and spec requirements. So instead of talking about what you need, let’s talk about what you can do with what you have. Let’s start with apps to consider and what they’re capable of.

YouTube Live — To livestream on YouTube, you must first have 1,000 subscribers. You can stream either from your camera or from what’s on your screen. You don’t need a third-party app — you can stream from the main YouTube app regardless if you’re using an iPhone or Android. You can add a description and custom thumbnail to schedule out your stream as well. You just might want to create the thumbnail on your desktop first (or you can take a photo with your phone). If you’re curious about how to create a custom thumbnail, click here.

— To livestream on YouTube, you must first have 1,000 subscribers. You can stream either from your camera or from what’s on your screen. You don’t need a third-party app — you can stream from the main YouTube app regardless if you’re using an iPhone or Android. You can add a description and custom thumbnail to schedule out your stream as well. You just might want to create the thumbnail on your desktop first (or you can take a photo with your phone). If you’re curious about how to create a custom thumbnail, click here. Twitch — Step one, download the Twitch app. If you’re on iPhone find it here, Android users go here. The process is pretty simple, just go to your profile and then hit “Go Live.” You can choose the category before you start streaming to make sure the video gets suggested to the appropriate audience.

— Step one, download the Twitch app. If you’re on iPhone find it here, Android users go here. The process is pretty simple, just go to your profile and then hit “Go Live.” You can choose the category before you start streaming to make sure the video gets suggested to the appropriate audience. Instagram — Going live on Instagram is super easy. Just hit the camera icon and then choose “Live.” Instagram allows you to turn off comments, which might be a good idea if you have no intention of interacting with your audience. Once you’ve finished streaming, you can save the stream to your camera or post it to your story. Once it’s your story, you can choose to make it a highlight, too. So when new people go to your page, they can find old streams and know what they’re signing up for when they choose to follow you.

— Going live on Instagram is super easy. Just hit the camera icon and then choose “Live.” Instagram allows you to turn off comments, which might be a good idea if you have no intention of interacting with your audience. Once you’ve finished streaming, you can save the stream to your camera or post it to your story. Once it’s your story, you can choose to make it a highlight, too. So when new people go to your page, they can find old streams and know what they’re signing up for when they choose to follow you. Facebook — Going live on Facebook is pretty easy, just tap “Live” at the top of your news feed. So one good thing about Facebook live is how you can broadcast your stream. So if you’re in a group or event, you can choose to go live for this particular group. It’s like streaming to your followers, except a little more niche. So if you’re in a group with students, coworkers, or teammates, this will be your best option. Just hit “Write something” and the choose “Live Video”

— Going live on Facebook is pretty easy, just tap “Live” at the top of your news feed. So one good thing about Facebook live is how you can broadcast your stream. So if you’re in a group or event, you can choose to go live for this particular group. It’s like streaming to your followers, except a little more niche. So if you’re in a group with students, coworkers, or teammates, this will be your best option. Just hit “Write something” and the choose “Live Video” Periscope — Run through Twitter, so you’ll need a Twitter profile. When you choose to stream, your followers will be the first ones to see it. However, if they share it, all of their followers can see it, too. So just be mindful of who follows you. If you want the stream to be private, choose “Private Broadcast.”

When streaming on your mobile device, you can still use the programs like Streamlabs or Wirecast. These will still allow you to stream through sites and programs like YouTube and Twitch; you’ll just have to link your accounts first, and then you should be able to get right into it.

There’s also the option to take conference calls and meetings through apps on your phone — just be sure to install the apps before you find yourself scrambling to join a meeting on your phone. Not going to lie: I did this one time in the middle of Times Square once I forgot that I was supposed to be in a meeting. It was truly one of the most stressful situations I’ve been in. So be prepared! You can download the apps for the meeting services below.

Google Hangouts — iPhone download here, Android download here

— iPhone download here, Android download here Skype — iPhone download here, Android download here

— iPhone download here, Android download here ZOOM – iPhone download here, Android download here

– iPhone download here, Android download here UberConference – iPhone download here, Android download here

Pro Tip: Keep the phone at eye level — nobody likes looking up your nostrils — and be mindful of muting to avoid unwanted sounds coming from whatever is happening around you.

6. Creating Stream Overlays

Something I never really considered until I started tuning into Twitch regularly was the designs that your stream can feature. These designs take the form of “overlays,” which is just a way for you to distinguish your channel and brand, creating a familiar theme and look that your audience can come back to again and again. Lucky for everybody with no time to design overlays themselves, there are services that allow you to customize them yourself. Here are a few resources to check out:

These are great ways to encourage subscriptions, follows, viewing other streams, or whatever calls to action you want to include in your user experience.

Another aspect of this is widgets. These let you know when your audience has done something with your channel, like following or donating money. Some companies specialize in widgets like Streamlabs.

Perhaps the most effective way to get your hands on an original, enticing overlay is to make it yourself! The process is pretty simple if you have access to Photoshop. Check out the video above.

7. Dealing with Latency

Image via Iryna Kalamurza

Just like live television, latency is an aspect of streaming worth considering before you actually go live. If you’re new to streaming, latency is basically just the amount of time in between what you do on camera and when your audience sees it. So, if you’ve ever wondered why there’s a slight delay when you watch people live responding to comments on their feed. That’s latency, and you can control it ahead of time.

So here’s what to expect: low latency provides quick feedback from your audience, but this may result in more buffering time, and it can affect image quality. So, if you’re not going to be interacting with your audience much, low latency doesn’t really matter, and its best to go with the “normal latency” option.

Side note: in most programs, if you’re streaming in 4K, low latency is not possible. They usually revert to normal latency just to keep the quality up to speed, so just expect a slower reaction time from your audience.

8. Consider Your Background

Image via Motortion Films.

The unfortunate fact of streaming from inside your home, office, or room is that most of the environment will be visible on camera. So, that means you not only need to make sure everything is presentable but that it looks professional — and not like you’re a total cave troll that lives in a dungeon.

So when you’re setting up your computer, webcam, and camera, it’s important to think about which part of the room features the most visually acceptable backdrop. But, if you want to avoid this entirely, you could choose to have a virtual background of whatever you want in the world.

You don’t even need a green screen to remove a background. If you know you want to use a virtual backdrop and you’re streaming on Twitch or YouTube, you can use XSplit’s VCam feature to add a backdrop or even blur to create a shallow depth of field. You can use this on services meant for conference calls and meetings as well, whether it’s Zoom, Google Hangouts, or Skype. The background could be anything — the Grand Canyon, outer space, or even a giant puppy. On top of all this, you’re not limited to still images; you can choose to include videos, web pages, or even YouTube videos.

Check out XSplit VCam here.

Even with these virtual backgrounds, there’s a lot to consider, like the texture, your clothing, or what might distract your audience. If you’re curious as to how you can pull this off, we recently dove into what you need and how to pull it off, and a few free backgrounds for you to use. Check it out below!

9. Test Your Stream

Streaming is undoubtedly one of the more intimidating ways to make a video. I mean, you’re, like, live, and people are, like, . . . watching. It’s scary! So in order to avoid looking like a doofus, you want to know that the stream will go off flawlessly from the moment you go live. So, test your stream out.

Services like YouTube Live, Facebook, and Twitch, allow you to test them out first, leaving time for camera adjustment and mic check, and to generally make sure you don’t have pizza on your shirt or something in your teeth. It feels weird to say, but this might be the most important aspect of pulling off a good stream — camera testing.

10. Streaming Specs

It might seem like you really only need a capable camera, WiFi, and a microphone, but there’s an aspect of streaming some don’t consider: the specifications required by the streaming service. So here are the recommended specs for the most popular streaming services:

Twitch Video Requirements:

Encoding Profile: Main (preferred) or Baseline

Mode: Strict CBR

Keyframe Interval: 2 seconds

Framerates: 25/30 or 50/60 frames per second

Recommended bitrate range: 3-6 megabits per second

YouTube Live Requirements:

4K 60 fps — Video Bitrate Range: 20,000-51,000 Kbps

4K 30fps — Video Bitrate Range: 13,000-34,000 Kbps

1440 60 fps — Video Bitrate Range: 9,000-18,000 Kbps

1440 30 fps — Video Bitrate Range: 6,000-13,000 Kbps

1080 60 fps — Video Bitrate Range: 4,500-9,000 Kbps

1080 30 fps — Video Bitrate Range: 3,000-6,000 Kbps

720 60 fps — Video Bitrate Range: 2,250-6,000 Kbps

Facebook Live Requirements:

Expected resolution: 720p (1280 x 720) at 30 frames per second

Keyframe: GOP of 2 seconds or keyframe every 2 seconds

Recommended max bit rate: 4000-6000 Kbps

Live API: H.264-encoded video and AAC-encoded audio only

Length: 8-hour maximum

If you decide to stream on something like Twitch, you’ll need recording software like XSplit, OBS, or Gameshow. These spec requirements that I listed above are already set up with the latest versions of these programs. So just make sure you update them before you stream.

Cover image via Gorodenkoff.