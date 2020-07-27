Share this: Facebook

From isometric styles to 3D patterns, cutting-edge cobalt blue to galactic graphics, there’s an on-trend background image for every type of industry.

If your backdrops are in need of a reboot, look no further. These ten trending backgrounds are a quick and simple way to update lackluster layouts in an instant. Whether you’re creating a mock-up of your branding concepts, looking for a cool backdrop for your print layouts, or searching for background ideas to use in your website designs, here you’ll find a selection of alternative images and textures to use in your designs.

The Importance of Backgrounds in Your Designs

Backgrounds are the unsung workhorse in a designer’s toolkit. Useful for adding color, graphic interest, and texture to a range of designs — from websites and apps to posters and flyers — background images have the most transformational potential of any element on your layout.

Different types of design require particular background styles, as do different industries and businesses. An expandable isometric backdrop might be a great choice for a startup’s responsive website design, while a metallic marbled background could be a beautiful choice for luxury packaging. A carefully-chosen background has the potential to entice clicks on social media, convert sales on websites, or attract more interest to a webinar event. So, it pays off to not leave your background choice as a neglected afterthought.

Incorporate bold colors to really make your ad pop. Image by wacomka.

Don’t miss this comprehensive guide to using backgrounds in your designs, from how to adapt high-resolution photographs for social media posts to how to select the best background style for a range of industries, from retail to corporate services.

Scroll down to discover ten trending background styles that will give your designs a contemporary edge.

How to Use Backgrounds for Different Designs

Different media may require different backgrounds to suit the theme, sector, and final intention of the design (print or web).

Here, discover a quick-start guide to choosing suitable backgrounds for social media, YouTube, presentations, invitations, and websites. Then, scroll down to discover ten trending backgrounds that will give your layouts cutting-edge style.

Backgrounds for PowerPoint Presentations

Backgrounds can professionalize presentations and give slides a consistent look and style. However, avoid images that risk distracting from the text content or the spoken presentation.

Conceptual geometric shapes with monochrome color palettes make a simple and stylish backdrop to a range of presentations. You can make a subtle nod to the theme of the presentation, whether research, finances, or a client proposal, in the choice of background style.

A presentation slide layout created using an image by contributor wacomka.

For corporate or research-themed presentations, a futuristic-inspired design or 3D topography background (see below) will set the scene. Meanwhile, client proposals may suit more subtle textures or materials, such as linen, canvas, or concrete, in bleached-out colors to put the focus on the presentation content.

Backgrounds for Social Media Posts

The aim of social media posts is to capture and hold the attention of easily-distracted browsers. The style of the background will depend on the theme of the post and business sector, but aim to use colors and styles that are particularly eye-catching.

A 3D layout using charts and analyzing statistics. Image by Dmi T.

Neons, vivid gradients, and eye-popping 3D elements help to entice clicks. Meanwhile, while luxury textures, like agate, marble, and metallics, are on-trend materials to use on Pinterest and Instagram.

Backgrounds for Invitations and Event Materials

Invitations, e-vites, and menus will benefit from the mood-setting properties of a background image. For parties and weddings, look for Art Deco backgrounds or 1980s-inspired styles in rich colors and metallics to create a glamorous party atmosphere. Simple rustic textures, like canvas, powders, and florals, also help to add a romantic touch to invites for baby showers, receptions, and birthdays.

Create a party atmosphere for invitations, e-vites, and menus. Image by Romanova Ekaterina.

Floral backgrounds don’t have to be old-fashioned. The new wave of floral-themed images is distinctly more contemporary and edgy:

Backgrounds for Websites

Digital screens emit color as light, meaning that the backgrounds you use for websites and apps will be more vivid and high-contrast than the same image in print.

This site design uses a photo with a solid background color, which has been matched to HEX code #e79620 in the surrounding background. The result is a seamless image that appears to expand to full-width, even when in reality, it might be restricted to the width of the main container of the site layout. Image by Jacob Lund.

To ensure your background will look as effective on small-screen mobile devices as it will on large desktops, it’s important that your background has the flexibility to adapt, expanding or contracting as part of a responsive design. As a result, look out for seamless backgrounds that allow the image to widen without impacting on the overall aesthetic. Uniform material backgrounds like concrete and wood, or repeating patterns, are good background choices for online. “Edgeless” images that can expand in width are also useful.

Backgrounds for Posters and Flyers

Designing for print requires a different approach to designing for web. Additive CMYK results in colors that appear duller or more muted than on light-emitting screens. With this in mind, avoid colors that are difficult to print without using spot colors or Pantone swatches — such as neons, metallics, and pastels.

Instead, look for backgrounds that have strong, graphic qualities, such as shapes and lines. Or, look to high-resolution photos to provide beautiful backdrops on banners or brochures.

Large-format posters are the perfect canvas for busier backgrounds, such as 3D patterns or collage designs. So, be brave and opt for a background with maximalist leanings.

These beautiful, futuristic backdrops are perfect for banners or brochures. Image by Ardea-studio.

2020’s Trending Backgrounds

This year, we’re seeing a continual move away from flat design to more dynamic 3D graphics in backgrounds. Ultra-bright neon colors, CAD-style 3D renders, and futuristic themes are emerging trends, and are particularly suited to brands in the tech, science, and travel sectors. Patterns are also moving into eye-popping multi-dimensions, with dramatic shadows and highlights transforming Memphis-style designs into immersive shape-scapes.

Read on to discover the ten key background trends every designer should know — from futuristic abstract to 3D topography.

1. Futuristic Abstract Backgrounds

We’re going back to the future with our first on-trend background style. 3D geometric shapes, sci-fi inspired colors and textures, and digital-inspired neon light make for images that have a futuristic flavor.

This background trend has emerged out of a huge expansion in the digital and technology industries. So, these types of images are a natural fit for tech businesses, digital services, and electronics companies. However, any business that wants to communicate a forward-thinking or innovative outlook will find that futuristic abstract backgrounds will lend a more avant-garde attitude to websites and promotional media.

Image by SmirkDingo.

Image by SmirkDingo.

Try the avant-garde approach with futuristic, 3D backgrounds. Image by SmirkDingo.

2. Cobalt Blue Backgrounds

If you make your backgrounds only one color this year, make them blue. Its cool and collected nature ensures that blue works beautifully across a wide range of designs and business types.

Although Classic Blue was declared Pantone 2020’s Color of the Year, its more vivid relative, cobalt, is the blue to turn to for on-trend, soothing backgrounds with depth and beauty. Cobalt blue makes a fantastic pairing with juicy coral and neon orange. Or team a cobalt background with crisp, white text for a timeless, nautical-inspired palette.

Cobalt adds a crisp, soothing vibe to your background. Image by Great Bergens.

Try a 3D set piece drenched in cobalt as a beautiful backdrop to product mock-ups. Or, bring an ethereal quality to your designs with an inky blue bokeh background.

Image by wacomka.

Either a 3D background (top) or an abstract bokeh background (bottom) add beauty and substance to product mockups. Image by Soraluk Chonvanich.

3. Metallic Marble and Agate

Nothing looks quite as luxurious and elegant as marble, which is why so many designers are drawn to the stone texture when they’re creating advertising images and stationery designs for high-end brands. Agate and mineral stone textures also tap into the crystal and wellness trends, making these types of backgrounds well-suited to products and brands in this sector.

Stone textures add an element of wellness to advertising images and stationary designs. Image by wacomka.

Avoid white marble saturation by choosing a more unique and glamorous incarnation. Marble or agate backgrounds streaked with gold, silver, or copper are luxurious and effortlessly beautiful, and suit a wide range of aspirational designs, from restaurant branding to high-end packaging.

Mix up your marbles for an eclectic look. Or, seek out images of marbles and stones with unusual colors, patterns, and metallic flecks for a distinctive style.

Image by wacomka.

Image by CARACOLLA.

Various colors, shapes, and styles add dimension to your designs. Image by YoPixArt.

4. Geometric Gradient Backgrounds

The gradient macro-trend is still a popular style across web and print design. However, 3D renders, fluid geometric shapes, and a playful approach to light and shadow are giving the gradient style a new lease on life in 2020.

Look for 3D gradient shapes, papercut styles, and airbrushed, noisy textures for gradients that look contemporary.

Gradients are a versatile background style that suits a wide variety of designs. However, they look particularly effective on website and app designs, where neon HEX colors can really pop. Gradients have managed to shake off some of their original 80s-influenced party spirit, but they still make fitting companions for entertainment or hospitality-themed designs, such as drink menus, event flyers, and streaming services.

Image by Plasteed.

Spirited gradients are ideal for websites and app designs. Image by Great Bergens.

5. Isometric Backgrounds

Lifting influences from gaming and architecture, isometric backgrounds are a growing trend that’s particularly suited to tech startups, digital marketing, game designers, and web services.

Isometric designs can be abstract and conceptual, or picture a specific scenario, such as city planning, networking, or remote working. Look out for vivid color palettes, naive-style illustrated figures, and plenty of copy space to the side or top of the image.

Abstract isometric designs work well when relating specific real life scenarios. Image by Dmi T.

You can download many isometric backgrounds as editable vector files, making it easy to incorporate your own brand colors into a design.

Image by CRVL.

Incorporate your own brand colors into a design. Image by Plasteed.

6. Multicolored Backgrounds

No design is too bright with these rainbow-tinted background styles. Surprisingly versatile, multicolored designs make the perfect backdrop to crisp white or black text, creating an overall balanced effect.

Combine rainbow-tinted backgrounds with a crisp white text for a spirited backdrop design. Image by agsandrew.

Once the reserve of printing businesses, a range of industries can now use multicolored backgrounds to communicate themes of creativity, thinking, technological innovation, or excitement. If you’re creating designs for the software sector or for service-based industries that rely on innovative thinking, such as consultancy businesses, design studios, or life coaches, multicolored backgrounds can help to convey a sense of originality and inventiveness.

Look out for cloud textures or papercut backgrounds to keep the style looking on-trend. Or, place multicolored gradients into the backdrop of logos or websites to inject instant zest and zeal into a design.

Colorful cloud textures bode well on logos and website backgrounds. Image by agsandrew.

7. Interstellar Backgrounds

Space-themed imagery has become more popular in the last couple of years. This is due to renewed interest in space tourism and a recent flurry of galactic-themed movies, such as Ad Astra and Lucy in the Sky.

Space backgrounds carry much of the psychological association of space exploration, giving designs an ethereal and vast quality. The contrast between light and dark in images of starry skies is particularly suited to digital designs, with screens able to exaggerate further the highlights and shadows in high-resolution photographs of galaxies and particles.

Light and dark images combine to form a space exploration vibe. Image by Jozef Klopacka.

Space backgrounds lend an air of beauty, mystery, and calmness to designs. This makes them a great fit for any business wanting to appear knowledgeable, ambitious, and forward-thinking.

Image by DamienArt.

Image by DamienArt.

Space backgrounds set a tone of knowledge and experience associated with the design. Image by arleksey.

8. 3D Topography Backgrounds

This emerging background trend sees line drawings of topography or sound waves transformed into beautiful 3D works of art. With lines highlighted in bold (often neon) colors and once-flat lines lifted into three-dimensional mountains and valleys, these images balance abstract beauty with scientific influence.

These emerging patterns provide a sense of movement to your design. Image by Andis Rea.

Able to give a sense of movement and fluidity to layouts, topographic-inspired backgrounds are a good companion for designs themed on networking, technology, or communication.

Sound wave imagery also gets the 3D treatment, with subtle shadows and gradients giving these backgrounds a sense of movement and an immersive quality that looks stunning paired with simple typography.

Pair sound wave imagery with topography for a stunning technological design. Image by DamienArt.

9. 3D Patterned Backgrounds

With graphic design increasingly moving towards 3D styles, the humble pattern is also receiving the same treatment. Vivid colors and 1980s-inspired pattern styles are the most current interpretation of the trend, which encourages a maximalist approach to design.

Shutterstock contributor Plasteed reimagines Memphis Style geometric patterns in 3D form, creating immersive patterned backgrounds that appear to jump and float off the page.

These unique 3D backgrounds make interesting packaging and product design. Image by Plasteed.

Perfect for adding an eye-catching element to print designs, such as posters and flyers, these 3D patterns also make unique and interesting backgrounds for packaging and product design.

Image by Plasteed.

Eye-catching elements and a sense of movement are perfect for print designs. Image by Plasteed.

10. Fresh Pastel Backgrounds

Building on the popularity of Millennial Pink, pastel backgrounds are having a moment in graphic design, right now. Summery and cheering, pastel tones are a fun and playful backdrop for product mockups and packaging design.

Pastel backgrounds are a fun, playful addition to product mock-ups and package design. Image by bombybamby.

Because we often associate pastel colors with childhood, a pastel background feels youthful and fun. It’s a quick and simple way to make your brand designs appeal to a Millennial market, or simply play down the seriousness of a design.

Add a fun, youthful touch with a pastel background. Image by bombybamby.

Look for ice-cream tones of pistachio, mint, and lemon on papery textures, or opt for gradient pastels in warm corals and pinks for Gen-Y appeal.

Bonus: FREE Distressed Textures

Want more background ideas? Try adding a retro or grunge look to your designs with our pack of twenty-five handmade distressed textures. You can apply them to any background, image, or typography for a customized and professionally designed look. Download your free textures here.

Distressed textures add a lived-in feel to designs. Shirt image via robert_s, California vector via Kano07, textures via Alex Clem.

